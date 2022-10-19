In the two decades since her death, Princess Diana continues to be a fashion icon, with her style influences touching just about everyone. And as Kate Middleton steps into her role as the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Cambridge is paying tribute to her mother-in-law by wearing one of her all-time favorite colors.

Last week, Kate joined her husband Prince William to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Coach Core — a program they founded together in 2012 — at Copper Box Arena at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in East London. At the event, she looked as chic as ever in a vintage Chanel blazer from 1995.

The double-breasted jacket was trimmed with black piping and featured large black buttons. The Duchess of Sussex paired her statement blazer with trendy wide-leg trousers, black suede pumps, and gold twisted hoops from jewelry designer Spells of Love. The bold blazer stood out thanks to its royal blue shade, a color that the late princess wore time and again.

Princess Diana often turned to variations of blue for her royal events, such as the memorable gowns she wore to a state dinner in Canada in 1983, a visit to Australia in 1985, and a royal visit with Emperor Hirohito in Japan in 1986. Although Middleton wore a blazer in this royal blue, you can shop for one of Princess Diana's favorite colors to wear on repeat in dresses, sweaters, and more. Shop our favorite royal blue pieces below, starting at $22.

Blazer season is here, with celebrities like Hilary Duff, Chrissy Teigen, and Kate Hudson wearing them on repeat. If you want to give the trend some royal treatment, pick up a blazer in the royal blue hue similar to the one Kate wore recently — for way less.

For instance, this Lock and Love Blazer stands out in a bold blue, and it costs just $29. The sleek blazer comes in a three-quarter sleeve with ruffles, making it a great option for those warmer fall days. It features a shawl collar and an open front design, which makes it a solid layering option. Plus, you can toss this on-sale jacket in the washing machine for an easy clean.

If you want something slightly heavier for winter, the Argent Stretch Wool Blazer offers more coverage to keep you warm. It's made of thick refined wool that's stretchy and naturally temperature-regulating. The oversized blazer has a long trim fit and peaked labels for an elegant look that you can wear to work or nice dinners.

It features an open-front design and has buttons on the cuff and front to add or remove coverage as needed. The jacket also features two faux pockets on the breast for added detail. And if you want to complete the look, you can also pick up the matching pleated trousers for a statement suit.

Speaking of royal blue dress pants, you can snag a pair in the same shade Princess Diana wore quite often, and it comes in at $27. The flowy pants have a trendy wide-leg and high-waist silhouette for a flattering fit. Made of polyester and spandex, the pants offer stretch and move with you. You can secure them with a zipper, as well as a knotted belt to customize the fit.

Shoppers have raved about the material and fit of the popular trousers, too. "These pants were so comfy and flattering," one five-star reviewer said. And if you like the blue color so much that you want to snap up another pair, you can get the pants in 18 other colors, like white, wine, black, and red.

Need a holiday dress, but want to switch up your go-to shades of red and green? Consider this Madewell dress. The cobalt dress is extra flowy, allowing for a ton of breathability. It comes in a sleeveless A-line style that has a subtle keyhole in the back. In addition to the bold color, the dress features an abstract jamdani pattern, roomy pockets, and coconut buttons.

Your fall wardrobe isn't complete without a go-to sweater, especially a top in an eye-catching color like royal blue. With an oversized silhouette, large puff sleeves, and a warm turtleneck, this on-sale option by Dokotoo combines all of the elements you'd be looking for in a cozy sweater. It's made of heat-trapping cotton in a chunky-knit design to lock out cold air. The pullover sweater can be tossed over jeans for a casual look, or dressed up if you wear it with leather leggings or a skirt.

Whether you choose to wear royal blue in a sweater, dress, pants, or royal gown form, this bold color inspired by Princess Diana and Kate Middleton and will help you stand out this fall and winter. Shop more royal blue clothes below.

