Kate Middleton's Sold-Out Pleated Midi Skirt Looks Just Like This $32 One from Amazon
When Kate Middleton steps out, she knows all eyes are on her. From her chic coats to her clever ways of rewearing the same gorgeous pieces, she seriously always looks like perfection. Most recently, she paired a red turtleneck with a pleated red skirt and neutral pumps. If you were all about this look, especially that skirt, you can easily emulate Duchess Kate's glam style this fall with this pleated midi skirt — for only $32.
While Kate's skirt was from designer Christopher Kane (and is currently out of stock), this fabulous find on Amazon is an amazing, more affordable lookalike piece. It features an A-line cut and pleats that mirror Kate's choice and looks just as good. As one shopper commented, "I had no idea a skirt this nice was available for such a reasonable price."
Choose your favorite hue from 21 color options, including a metallic red that's perfect for fall and even upcoming holiday parties, that will have you looking like royalty. Though at just over $30, this beautiful skirt won't cost a royal fortune. In fact, one satisfied customer noted that the skirt "looks way more expensive than it is."
The midi skirt comes in five sizes, ranging from XS to XL, and boasts a lining to prevent pesky wardrobe malfunctions. It can be tossed into the washing machine for easy cleaning, too. Plus, shoppers love how it fits. Reviewers raved about the skirt's elastic waistband that "really helps it to fit snugly in the waist, but not too snug."
With the holiday season ahead, this midi skirt is perfect for all sorts of soirées that call for something fabulous. Shoppers are impressed with the "professional and elegant effect" when they wore the skirt with a number of different tops too, making it a truly versatile staple. Wear it with a turtleneck à la the Duchess or pair it with a classic white tee for a casual-meets-glam vibe.
Buy It! Allegra K Elastic Waist Pleated Midi Skirt, $32.99; amazon.com
Many reviewers mentioned that the skirt brought "tons of compliments," though some did note that it arrived with a few wrinkles. One customer said they "used a steamer and carefully pulled each wrinkle out," which would obviously be pretty time-consuming. If you order this for a specific event, be sure to give yourself time to either steam out those wrinkles or bring it to the dry cleaners for a little TLC.
The wide range of colors, the metallic fabric, the reasonable price, and the chance to snag Kate's style? We're sold!