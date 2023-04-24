Kate Middleton's Pleated Dress Is Almost Completely Sold Out — but You Can Get a Similar Look Starting at $28

The Princess of Wales has been wearing this pretty style for years

By
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 24, 2023 08:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Kate Middleton Red dress
Photo: People / Getty Images

Late last week, Kate Middleton cooked Indian food and greeted onlookers in Birmingham — all in an "amazing" outfit, according to a person in the crowd. And oh, how amazing it was!

The Princess of Wales looked "stunning" as usual (Prince William's words, not ours!) in a pleated midi trench dress by Karen Millen. It featured a unique burgundy-purple color, long sleeves, a V-neck cut, and a belt that practically blended in with the pleats. She finished off the look with some pumps and gold chandelier earrings.

The $394 dress, which is available in petite, regular, and plus sizes, is completely sold out in the red and black colors, but there are just a few sizes left in beige. But if you are looking for an option in the red shade, Amazon has got your back. We found tons of similar styles, including long-sleeve and short-sleeve dresses and skirts for under $55.

Kate Middleton Red dress
Getty Images

Shop Pleated Dresses and Midi Skirts Inspired by Kate Middleton

Pleats and the Princess of Wales could be close friends at this point. Many of her highly fashionable outfits have featured the distinctive detail — from polka-dot pleated skirts in 2022 to vivid red ones in 2021 to her classic black dress in 2020. So it's not all unexpected that she would wear it again: Pleats just easily elevate an outfit.

This Prettygarden Midi Dress is a comparable option that's under $45. It has long sleeves, a V-neck cut, and a similar purple-reddish hue. Although Kate's dress appears to be more structured, this one looks like a more flowy and lightweight option that we could wear on even the hottest of days.

Amazon Red Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Long Puff Sleeve V-Neck Ruffle Pleated Midi Dress in Rose Red, $37.59 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

You can also achieve Kate's look with a midi skirt — and this one from Amazon has over 9,000 perfect ratings. Shoppers describe the pleated piece as "flowy and feminine" and "absolutely gorgeous." Wear it with a tucked-in white button-up for a look we'd bank on seeing in the French Riviera or keep it ultra-minimal with just a plain tank top and some comfy sandals.

Amazon Red Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Kate Kasin High-Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt in Tyrian Purple, $32; amazon.com

And since we're right on the cusp of warm weather, you should also get some well-ventilated options for your summer wardrobe, too. This short-sleeve dress that ties at the waist is a breezy style that we'd wear to an outdoor lunch, while this one-shoulder satin dress has "wedding" written all over it. Because of the pretty picture Kate just painted, we're picking up pleated styles ASAP.

Keep scrolling to shop more midi dresses and skirts at Amazon.

Amazon Red Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Chriselda One Shoulder Pleated Midi Dress in Wine, $35.09 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

Amazon Red Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Wrap V-Neck Satin Ruffle Tie-Waist Midi Dress in Wine Red, $34.83 with coupon (orig. $40.98); amazon.com

Amazon Red Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Verdusa Pleated High-Waist Belted A-Line Dress in Burgundy, $48.99–$50.99; amazon.com

Amazon Red Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess One Shoulder Sleeveless Twist Asymmetric Midi Dress in Purplish Red, $37.79 with coupon (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

Amazon Red Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Dresstells Pleated Midi-Length Skirt in Burgundy, $27.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

