Pink Is Kate Middleton's Power Color

We’re calling it now: This is the color of the season
By Jennifer Chan March 23, 2022 08:00 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Photo Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

We're calling it now: Pink is Kate Middleton's power color. Of course, the Duchess of Cambridge always looks stunning, but whenever we see her wearing this flirty, feminine shade, it tugs on our heartstrings a tad bit more. Such was the case when she stepped out with Prince William while touring Belize wearing a beautiful, bright fuchsia dress with whimsical ruffle sleeves by The Vampire's Wife. The elegant sequined design was super flattering, and the unexpected jolt of energizing magenta exuded bold, brazen confidence from head to toe. 

The mother of three paired her pretty pink gown with glittering gold statement earrings, an embroidered clutch, and silver sandals, and wore her hair straight and sleek for the occasion. While Middleton was all smiles throughout their visit, there are recent reports of trouble, as the pair is dealing with with backlash. The power couple is currently navigating increased tension from Caribbean nations where William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, remains head of state; and the pair is facing the rising tide of social and economic justice movement during their travels. It only makes sense, then, that Middleton's wardrobe is on point with her every move. 

RELATED: Prince William and Kate Middleton Under Pressure as They Face Backlash on Their First Caribbean Tour

And she's not the only celebrity to embrace pink this season. We've also spotted Kim Kardashian turning heads in a hot pink bandeau top and matching pants (and gloves!) recently, and still have vivid memories of Ariana DeBose in a gorgeous gown of the same shade at the SAG Awards just a few weeks ago, too. 

Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage
Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

And now that we're all equally obsessed with wearing as much pink as possible, we sourced a few standout dresses to get you in the mood for spring. Everything's under $150, and includes some head-turning finds like this sleek one-shoulder design from Lulus, as well as this sophisticated stunner from Nordstrom. We should also point out this flattering (and very affordable) dress on Amazon features playful, ruffle sleeves that are reminiscent of Middleton's designer look.

Shop more dazzling pink dresses below. 

Credit: Lulus

Buy It! Lulu's Glam Entrance Bright Pink Sequin Two-Piece Dress, $98; lulus.com 

Credit: Lulus

Buy It! Lulu's Call Me Confident Magenta Satin Midi Dress, $64; lulus.com 

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Dress the Population Martine One-Shoulder Dress, $148; nordstrom.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Romwe Flared Skater Cocktail Dress, $29.99–$35.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Lyaner Satin Silk Ruched Bodycon Sleeveless Mini Dress, $37.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Yimeili Women's Satin V-Neck Backless Maxi Cocktail Dress, $41.90; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com