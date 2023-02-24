Kate Middleton Flipped Pancakes in Navy Wide-Leg Pants — Score Similar Options Starting at $13

When we're flipping pancakes, it's usually a Sunday morning, and we're wearing a pair of super soft pajamas. But when Kate Middleton does it? Well, she looks much more chic than we do.

Earlier this week, the Princess broke out a pair of wide-leg pants as she flipped pancakes and talked with residents at the Oxford House Nursing Home. And while her pancake skills might need some work, her outfit was a different story. She wore navy pants with a matching long-sleeve turtleneck shirt, block-heel pumps, a chunky buckle belt, and a camel coat.

Kate's love for certain styles runs strong — turtleneck dresses and Superga sneakers, to name a few — and certainly, wide-leg pants, probably because you can wear them any day of the week.

Shop Navy Wide-Leg Pants Inspired by Kate Middleton:

Kate isn't the latest celeb to axe skinny styles: Jennifer Lopez has worn baggy pants to brunch with stilettos and Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw has worn them on set in NYC and paired them with a floor-length coat. Clearly, they're a very versatile piece.

For all we know, Kate's pants might have been custom tailored, but these Perfect Pants from Spanx are a super close dupe with their relaxed silhouette and rich navy color. They have shaping technology and stretchy fabric that's both smoothing and comfy, and they have a barely-there gray pinstripe that's perfect for a meeting with your boss. Oh, and Oprah Winfrey once called The Perfect Pants her "favorite." Convinced yet?

Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Pant, Wide Leg in Navy/Gray Pinstripe, $168; spanx.com

For $41, you can snag these SweatyRocks Wide-Leg High-Waisted Trousers from Amazon. They're made from polyester with a bit of stretch and are "breathable and comfortable to wear," according to one customer. "They are quite literally perfect," said another shopper, who styles them with both short heels and platform sneakers. Plus, they come in 39 colors and in sizes ranging from XXS to XXL.

Buy It! SweatyRocks Wide-Leg High-Waisted Button Down Straight Trousers, $40.99; amazon.com

If you're looking to add a pair of pants to go with a blazer for an all-navy look similar to Kate's, the Sloane Tailored Pants from Abercrombie & Fitch are a solid choice. They're under $100, have pockets, and are made from menswear fabric.

There are other comfortable options available, too, like this jersey pair from Boohoo that's only $13, or this pair from Old Navy that has some elastic in the waistband. Evidently, it seems that Kate knows wide-leg pants are still trending, and now you do, too.

Keep scrolling for more navy wide-leg pants.

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant, $90; abercrombie.com

Buy It! J.Crew Sydney Wide-Leg Pant in Bi-Stretch Cotton, $98; jcrew.com

Buy It! Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Pleated Taylor Wide-Leg Trouser Suit Pants, $54.99; oldnavy.gap.com

Buy It! Boohoo Basic Jersey Split Side Wide-Leg Trousers, $12.80 (orig. $32); us.boohoo.com

