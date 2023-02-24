Kate Middleton Flipped Pancakes in Navy Wide-Leg Pants — Score Similar Options Starting at $13

Jennifer Lopez has worn the flattering style, too

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 24, 2023 04:30 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Kate Middleton Wide Leg Pants TOUT
Photo: Getty Images

When we're flipping pancakes, it's usually a Sunday morning, and we're wearing a pair of super soft pajamas. But when Kate Middleton does it? Well, she looks much more chic than we do.

Earlier this week, the Princess broke out a pair of wide-leg pants as she flipped pancakes and talked with residents at the Oxford House Nursing Home. And while her pancake skills might need some work, her outfit was a different story. She wore navy pants with a matching long-sleeve turtleneck shirt, block-heel pumps, a chunky buckle belt, and a camel coat.

Kate Middleton Wide Leg Pants
Getty Images

Kate's love for certain styles runs strong — turtleneck dresses and Superga sneakers, to name a few — and certainly, wide-leg pants, probably because you can wear them any day of the week.

Shop Navy Wide-Leg Pants Inspired by Kate Middleton:

Kate isn't the latest celeb to axe skinny styles: Jennifer Lopez has worn baggy pants to brunch with stilettos and Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw has worn them on set in NYC and paired them with a floor-length coat. Clearly, they're a very versatile piece.

For all we know, Kate's pants might have been custom tailored, but these Perfect Pants from Spanx are a super close dupe with their relaxed silhouette and rich navy color. They have shaping technology and stretchy fabric that's both smoothing and comfy, and they have a barely-there gray pinstripe that's perfect for a meeting with your boss. Oh, and Oprah Winfrey once called The Perfect Pants her "favorite." Convinced yet?

The Perfect Pant, Wide Leg
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Pant, Wide Leg in Navy/Gray Pinstripe, $168; spanx.com

For $41, you can snag these SweatyRocks Wide-Leg High-Waisted Trousers from Amazon. They're made from polyester with a bit of stretch and are "breathable and comfortable to wear," according to one customer. "They are quite literally perfect," said another shopper, who styles them with both short heels and platform sneakers. Plus, they come in 39 colors and in sizes ranging from XXS to XXL.

SweatyRocks Women's Casual Wide Leg High Waisted Button Down Straight Long Trousers Pants
Amazon

Buy It! SweatyRocks Wide-Leg High-Waisted Button Down Straight Trousers, $40.99; amazon.com

If you're looking to add a pair of pants to go with a blazer for an all-navy look similar to Kate's, the Sloane Tailored Pants from Abercrombie & Fitch are a solid choice. They're under $100, have pockets, and are made from menswear fabric.

There are other comfortable options available, too, like this jersey pair from Boohoo that's only $13, or this pair from Old Navy that has some elastic in the waistband. Evidently, it seems that Kate knows wide-leg pants are still trending, and now you do, too.

Keep scrolling for more navy wide-leg pants.

A&F Sloane Tailored Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant, $90; abercrombie.com

Jcrew Sydney wide-leg pant in bi-stretch cotton
Jcrew

Buy It! J.Crew Sydney Wide-Leg Pant in Bi-Stretch Cotton, $98; jcrew.com

Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Pleated Taylor Wide-Leg Trouser Suit Pants for Women
Old Navy

Buy It! Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Pleated Taylor Wide-Leg Trouser Suit Pants, $54.99; oldnavy.gap.com

Boohoo BASIC JERSEY SPLIT SIDE WIDE LEG TROUSERS
Boohoo

Buy It! Boohoo Basic Jersey Split Side Wide-Leg Trousers, $12.80 (orig. $32); us.boohoo.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Nicole Kidman Vegamour Sale Tout
Stock Up on the Hair Growth Serum Nicole Kidman Calls One of Her 'Personal Favorites' While It's 25% Off
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face TOUT
This 'Miracle' Vitamin C Serum with Over 89,000 Five-Star Ratings Is Under $25 Right Now
Better Homes & Gardens 13oz Black Orchid & Lotus Scented Wooden Wick Jar Candle
A $13 Candle Is One of the Most Affordable Items in the SAG Awards 2023 Gift Bags
Related Articles
MIHOLL Women’s Long Sleeve Tops Lace Casual Loose Blouses T Shirts Tout
Amazon Shoppers Call This the 'Perfect Top,' and It's Up to 49% Off Right Now
Tory Burch private sale Tout
The 14 Best Deals from the Massive Tory Burch Private Sale Are All Under $150
Mindy Kaling Long Sleeve Dress
Mindy Kaling Just Reminded Us of the Dress Style That's Perfect for Transitional Weather
Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of 'And Just Like That'
Sarah Jessica Parker Wore This Everyday Layering Piece While on the Set of 'And Just Like That...'
best clothing subscription boxes for women
From Dresses to Jewelry, These Are the 12 Best Clothing Subscription Boxes to Sign Up for Right Now
Akk Womens Walking Tennis Shoes - Slip On Memory Foam Lightweight Casual Sneakers for Gym Travel Work Tout
Nurses Rave About These Sneakers That Are Comfortable for 13-Hour Shifts — and They're 34% Off
Reese Witherspoon attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine"
Reese Witherspoon Shared Her Favorite Outfits from 'Your Place or Mine' — and Similar Styles Start at $23
Hilary Duff Free People Onesie Tout
Hilary Duff's Stylish Onesie Makes Dressing for Workouts as Easy as Can Be — and It's Under $100
Amazon Outlet Spring Break Fashion
We Found the 14 Best Spring-Ready Fashion Deals Hiding in Amazon's Outlet — and They Start at Just $6
Kate Middleton Gilt Longchamp
Last Chance! The Longchamp Tote Bags Kate Middleton Has Carried for Years Are Secretly on Sale
Hilary Duff Tennis Skirt Tout
Hilary Duff Wears Pleated Tennis Skirts On and Off the Court — and Now We Want the Versatile Wardrobe Staple
Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer Flat
These Comfy Loafers Are 'Great for All-Day Wear,' According to Reviewers — and They're Only $21 Right Now
Olivia Wilde People's Choice Awards
Olivia Wilde's Jacket for Between-Season Dressing Is a Cozy Twist on a Classic Style
amazon hidden outlet section Tout
PSA: Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Section with Brands Like Ugg, Dr. Martens, and Lacoste for Up to 60% Off
RUNNING GIRL Sports Bra Tout
This Best-Selling Sports Bra Has 24,000+ Five-Star Ratings — and It's on Sale for Just $22
celebs wearing birkenstocks
Spring Is Around the Corner, and We Found Dozens of Birkenstock Sandals on Sale Starting at $50