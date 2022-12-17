Kate Middleton, Mindy Kaling, and More Celebs Are Wearing This Festive Detail That Should Be in Your Wardrobe

Tie-neck blouses and dresses are ideal for holiday parties

By
Taylor Jean Stephan

Published on December 17, 2022 07:00 PM

Kate Middleton, Zoey Deutch, Mindy Kaling
Photo: Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage; Raymond Hall/GC Images; Mindy Kaling/Instagram

If you've grown tired of your standard button-down shirts, there's a new trend in town — and it's festive for this time of year.

We've noticed a handful of celebrities have been wearing tie-neck clothing within the past few months. The Victorian-esque style features two strands of fabric that tie together at the front of your neck. While the trend may seem a little old school, stars are styling the classic look in fresh, sophisticated ways.

During a recent trip to Boston, Kate Middleton opted for a soft pink, feminine blouse with a loose bow at the neck. True to her style, the Princess of Wales kept it classy by wearing it under a burgundy tailored blazer with matching trousers. In August, Meghan Markle wore a striped tie-neck blouse with cropped khaki trousers for the debut of her podcast Archetypes. For a more relaxed vibe the Duchess of Sussex left hers untied, proving it is indeed an elegant-yet-cool wardrobe staple.

A-listers are also wearing the trend in dress form, which happens to be a fun and totally appropriate for your next holiday party. Mindy Kaling posted a photo on Instagram wearing a black and white mini dress adorned with an oversized bow for a day of press appearances earlier this month. Zoey Deutch, who was also on the press circuit, wore a dress with a black bodice, sheer white sleeves, and little black bow tied at the neck.

As you can see, there are a few different ways to get in on the festive trend. If you're ready to hop on board, we've rounded up a few blouses and dresses that will fit the bill.

While it's a bit more of an investment, stocking up on blouses made of real silk will not only make any outfit look instantly more elevated, but also ensure you'll have a staple that will last you years to come. This one from Lilysilk, a brand celebs often wear, is soft to the touch and looks elegant whether you tie the bow or leave it draped open around your neck. It comes in eight pretty colors, including a pale pink that reminds us of the blouse Kate wore.

Tie-neck blouse
Lilysilk

Buy It! Lilysilk Bow-Tie Neck Silk Blouse, $125; lilysilk.com

If you want to go the dress route for your next social outing, this DKNY black shift dress is currently 60 percent off at Amazon. Along with a bow that ties at the neck, the dress is detailed with pleats around the hem for a fun, playful element. Choose from several different colors and sleeve lengths depending on the occasion you're planning to wear it.

Tie-neck dress
Amazon

Buy It! DKNY Tie Neck Dress, $55.15 (orig. $139); amazon.com

We're calling it now: Tie-neck blouses and dresses are going to be everywhere. So keep scrolling for more styles you can snag for the holidays and beyond.

Tie-neck blouse
Amazon

Buy It! Acevog Bow Tie Chiffon Blouse, $20.51 with coupon (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Tie-neck blouse
Reformation

Buy It! Reformation Freya Top, $128; reformation.com

Tie-neck dress
Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Calvin Klein Clipdot Babydoll Dress, $79.97 (orig. $139); nordstromrack.com

Tie-neck dress
Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Paige Vittoria Silk Dress, $129.97 (orig. $349); nordstromrack.com

