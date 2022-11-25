Lifestyle Fashion Right Now, the Tote Bag Kate Middleton Has Carried on Repeat Is Under $100 for Black Friday But hurry, popular colors are selling out By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on November 25, 2022 09:20 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Kate Middleton. Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images/Rue La La No matter the season, having a roomy tote bag is the staple your handbag collection needs at all times. With supportive straps and trusted zippers, the practical and versatile bag style is able to fit a ton of belongings all while keeping them safe — and they match pretty much anything in your closet. Even celebrities and royals have turned to this go-to style for years, and one of Hollywood's favorite handbag brands is on sale at this under-the-radar site. During Rue La La's Black Friday sale, you can score Longchamp bags for as little as $82, including the Le Pliage bag Kate Middleton has carried repeatedly. Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner are also fans of Longchamp, and so many styles are up to 39 percent off. To get in on the savings, all you have to do is sign up for a free account using your email address. Shop top-rated, celebrity-inspired Longchamp bags on sale at Rue La La before savings end on November 27 at 9 a.m. ET. And hurry, popular colors are going fast. Longchamp Tote Bags on Sale at Rue La La Best Deal: Longchamp Le Pliage Medium Nylon Top Handle Tote in Yellow, $63 (orig. $125) Longchamp Le Pliage Medium Nylon Short Handle Tote in Red, $89.99 (orig. $125) Longchamp Le Pliage Club Medium Top Handle Tote in Blue, $89.99 (orig. $140) Longchamp Le Pliage Club Medium Short Handle Tote in Violet, $99.99 (orig. $140) Longchamp Le Pliage Green Tote Bag, $120 (orig. $185) Longchamp Le Pliage Neo Large Nylon Tote in Red, $139.99 (orig. $190) Longchamp Le Pliage Cuir Medium Leather Short Handle Tote in Orange, $339.99 (orig. $565) Longchamp Le Pliage Club Small Nylon Long Handle Tote in Orange, $89.99 (orig. $140) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. You can get the exact Longchamp tote Kate Middleton has carried in several colors for under $100 right now at Rue La La's Black Friday sale. The popular Le Pliage Medium Nylon Top Handle Tote comes in the brand's signature water-resistant nylon that's durable and easy to clean. It has a sizable interior that's secured with a zippered closure, plus a fold-over flap that snaps shut for extra protection of your belongings. Rue La La Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Medium Nylon Short Handle Tote in Red, $89.99 (orig. $125); ruelala.com Another under-$100 option that's marked down is the Le Pliage Small Nylon Tote, which has larger straps to make slinging this bag over your shoulder more comfortable. The versatile bag comes in a curry yellow color with brown leather accents. At just 10.5 inches wide, the mini tote bag is perfect for protecting smaller items like a wallet, a cellphone, and keys. Plus you can get it for just $82 right now. Rue La La Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Small Long Handle Tote, $89.99 (orig. $125); ruelala.com If you already have the classic Longchamp Le Pliage totes, switch up your handbag collection with the Le Pliage Club Tote, which is embellished with silver hardware instead of gold. The lightweight bags are petite, allowing you to easily travel with them, and the short handles mean that the bag can rest on your wrist or be carried in your hand — whichever feels more comfortable as you move about your day. Multiple chic and vibrant colors are on sale, including blue, maroon, and pink. Rue La La Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Club Medium Top Handle Tote in Blue, $89.99 (orig. $140); ruelala.com Whether it's for vacation or to meet up with family and friends, holiday time means lots of travel for some people, and having a durable and spacious tote bag can come in handy. At 21 inches wide, the Longchamp Le Pliage Green Nylon Bag can fit all of your weekend belongings, from clothes to shoes to toiletries. The durable duffle bag features chic black handles made of genuine leather, and you can conveniently fold up the bag after you unpack all of your belongings for easy storage. It also makes a great gift for your loved ones who are frequent travelers, so get it while it's on sale. Rue La La Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Green Tote Bag, $120 (orig. $185); ruelala.com From commuting to traveling to dinner parties, you can always benefit from having a staple tote bag on hand to store all of your essential items. Score celebrity-favorite Longchamp tote bags in a variety of colors and styles while they're on sale for Black Friday at Rue La La. Shop more of our favorite picks below before they sell out. Rue La La Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Club Medium Short Handle Tote in Violet, $99.99 (orig. $140); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Neo Large Nylon Tote in Red, $139.99 (orig. $190); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! 