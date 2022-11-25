Right Now, the Tote Bag Kate Middleton Has Carried on Repeat Is Under $100 for Black Friday

No matter the season, having a roomy tote bag is the staple your handbag collection needs at all times. With supportive straps and trusted zippers, the practical and versatile bag style is able to fit a ton of belongings all while keeping them safe — and they match pretty much anything in your closet.

Even celebrities and royals have turned to this go-to style for years, and one of Hollywood's favorite handbag brands is on sale at this under-the-radar site. During Rue La La's Black Friday sale, you can score Longchamp bags for as little as $82, including the Le Pliage bag Kate Middleton has carried repeatedly. Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner are also fans of Longchamp, and so many styles are up to 39 percent off.

To get in on the savings, all you have to do is sign up for a free account using your email address. Shop top-rated, celebrity-inspired Longchamp bags on sale at Rue La La before savings end on November 27 at 9 a.m. ET. And hurry, popular colors are going fast.

Longchamp Tote Bags on Sale at Rue La La

You can get the exact Longchamp tote Kate Middleton has carried in several colors for under $100 right now at Rue La La's Black Friday sale. The popular Le Pliage Medium Nylon Top Handle Tote comes in the brand's signature water-resistant nylon that's durable and easy to clean. It has a sizable interior that's secured with a zippered closure, plus a fold-over flap that snaps shut for extra protection of your belongings.

Another under-$100 option that's marked down is the Le Pliage Small Nylon Tote, which has larger straps to make slinging this bag over your shoulder more comfortable. The versatile bag comes in a curry yellow color with brown leather accents. At just 10.5 inches wide, the mini tote bag is perfect for protecting smaller items like a wallet, a cellphone, and keys. Plus you can get it for just $82 right now.

If you already have the classic Longchamp Le Pliage totes, switch up your handbag collection with the Le Pliage Club Tote, which is embellished with silver hardware instead of gold. The lightweight bags are petite, allowing you to easily travel with them, and the short handles mean that the bag can rest on your wrist or be carried in your hand — whichever feels more comfortable as you move about your day. Multiple chic and vibrant colors are on sale, including blue, maroon, and pink.

Whether it's for vacation or to meet up with family and friends, holiday time means lots of travel for some people, and having a durable and spacious tote bag can come in handy. At 21 inches wide, the Longchamp Le Pliage Green Nylon Bag can fit all of your weekend belongings, from clothes to shoes to toiletries.

The durable duffle bag features chic black handles made of genuine leather, and you can conveniently fold up the bag after you unpack all of your belongings for easy storage. It also makes a great gift for your loved ones who are frequent travelers, so get it while it's on sale.

From commuting to traveling to dinner parties, you can always benefit from having a staple tote bag on hand to store all of your essential items. Score celebrity-favorite Longchamp tote bags in a variety of colors and styles while they're on sale for Black Friday at Rue La La. Shop more of our favorite picks below before they sell out.

