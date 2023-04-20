Kate Middleton's Timeless Longchamp Tote Bag Is Going for $90 at This Secret Flash Sale

But only for a few more days

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i.

Published on April 20, 2023 04:36 PM

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge in Hopkins, Belize Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Royal visit to Caribbean - 20 Mar 2022
Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock/ Gilt

You may swap out your clothes and shoes as the seasons change, but a stylish and functional tote bag is timeless — and one of Hollywood's go-to brands carried by Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner is majorly discounted at this under-the-radar retailer.

Right now, you can score Longchamp bags for as little as $90 at Rue La La, a site that offers impressive deals on designer clothes, shoes, and accessories. All you have to do is sign up for a free account using your email address to get in on the savings, which should be a no-brainer considering the exact Longchamp style Kate Middleton has carried for years is included in the current sale.

From celeb-loved tote bags to sleek backpacks, shop discounted Longchamp styles at Rue La La before the sale ends on April 22 at 11 a.m. ET — but hurry, popular items are going quickly.

Longchamp Bags on Sale at Rue La La

You may be used to seeing Middleton in tiaras and gowns, but the royal has also been spotted wearing casual items, like Veja sneakers and a Longchamp tote. And at Rue La La, a similar Le Pliage Tote to the ones she's carried is going for $90 right now. The bag is made of a high-quality polyamide canvas with leather trim. It also has an interior pocket for smaller items, and a zipper and snap enclosure keeps your items protected and secure while commuting and traveling.

Rue La La Longchamp Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Small Nylon Short Handle Tote in Brown, $89.99 (orig. $125); ruelala.com

If you already own a Pilage tote but want something more functional, consider Longchamp's Le Pliage Backpack, which comes in a similar sleek material but lets you go hands-free. With two comfy shoulder straps that can be adjusted for a custom fit, the backpack is perfect for carrying belongings while on the go. Plus, the roomy pocket is 11 inches deep, so you can easily fit a tablet and other essentials.

Rue La La Longchamp Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Original Backpack in Red Nylon, $99.99 (orig. $140); ruelala.com

Or, consider this Longchamp bag that's 18 percent off. The spacious tote is 14 inches wide and 9 inches deep, offering you plenty of room to pack away laptops, water bottles, and more. The nylon bag comes in an elegant red that will go with almost anything in your closet, and the 100 percent genuine leather trimmings add an elevated touch. Its short handles also make it easy to carry for weekend trips, and a zipper and snap enclosure ensure your belongings stay bundled up inside.

Longchamp Le Pliag
Rue La La

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Green Nylon Bag in Red, $129.99 (orig. $160); ruelala.com

Middleton has carried Longchamp tote bags multiple times over the years, which just goes to show that these tried-and-true bags are a timeless staple. Shop more discounted bags below before this Rue La La sale ends.

Rue La La Longchamp Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Medium Nylon Top Handle Tote in Yellow, $89.99 (orig. $140); ruelala.com

Longchamp Le Pliag
Rue La La

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Club Small Nylon Short Handle Tote in Cobalt, $90 (orig. $125); ruelala.com

Rue La La Longchamp Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Green Shoulder Bag in Ocean, $114.99 (orig. $160); ruelala.com

Longchamp Le Pliag
Rue La La

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Neo Large Nylon Tote in Red, $144.99 (orig. $190); ruelala.com

Longchamp Le Pliag
Rue La La

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Cuir Leather Bag in Yellow, $479.99 (orig. $640); ruelala.com

