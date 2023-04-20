Lifestyle Fashion Kate Middleton's Timeless Longchamp Tote Bag Is Going for $90 at This Secret Flash Sale But only for a few more days By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. Published on April 20, 2023 04:36 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock/ Gilt

You may swap out your clothes and shoes as the seasons change, but a stylish and functional tote bag is timeless — and one of Hollywood's go-to brands carried by Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner is majorly discounted at this under-the-radar retailer. Right now, you can score Longchamp bags for as little as $90 at Rue La La, a site that offers impressive deals on designer clothes, shoes, and accessories. All you have to do is sign up for a free account using your email address to get in on the savings, which should be a no-brainer considering the exact Longchamp style Kate Middleton has carried for years is included in the current sale. From celeb-loved tote bags to sleek backpacks, shop discounted Longchamp styles at Rue La La before the sale ends on April 22 at 11 a.m. ET — but hurry, popular items are going quickly. Longchamp Bags on Sale at Rue La La Longchamp Le Pliage Small Nylon Short Handle Tote in Brown, $89.99 (orig. $125) Longchamp Le Pliage Medium Nylon Top Handle Tote in Yellow, $89.99 (orig. $140) Longchamp Le Pliage Club Small Nylon Short Handle Tote in Cobalt, $90 (orig. $125) Longchamp Le Pliage Green Nylon Bag in Red, $129.99 (orig. $160) Longchamp Le Pliage Green Shoulder Bag in Ocean, $114.99 (orig. $160) Longchamp Le Pliage Neo Large Nylon Tote in Red, $144.99 (orig. $190) Longchamp Le Pliage Cuir Leather Bag in Yellow, $479.99 (orig. $640) Longchamp Le Pliage Original Backpack in Red Nylon, $99.99 (orig. $140) 9 Comfy and Flattering Jean Styles Celebrities Are Wearing This Spring — Starting at $44 You may be used to seeing Middleton in tiaras and gowns, but the royal has also been spotted wearing casual items, like Veja sneakers and a Longchamp tote. And at Rue La La, a similar Le Pliage Tote to the ones she's carried is going for $90 right now. The bag is made of a high-quality polyamide canvas with leather trim. It also has an interior pocket for smaller items, and a zipper and snap enclosure keeps your items protected and secure while commuting and traveling. Rue La La Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Small Nylon Short Handle Tote in Brown, $89.99 (orig. $125); ruelala.com If you already own a Pilage tote but want something more functional, consider Longchamp's Le Pliage Backpack, which comes in a similar sleek material but lets you go hands-free. With two comfy shoulder straps that can be adjusted for a custom fit, the backpack is perfect for carrying belongings while on the go. Plus, the roomy pocket is 11 inches deep, so you can easily fit a tablet and other essentials. Rue La La Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Original Backpack in Red Nylon, $99.99 (orig. $140); ruelala.com Or, consider this Longchamp bag that's 18 percent off. The spacious tote is 14 inches wide and 9 inches deep, offering you plenty of room to pack away laptops, water bottles, and more. The nylon bag comes in an elegant red that will go with almost anything in your closet, and the 100 percent genuine leather trimmings add an elevated touch. Its short handles also make it easy to carry for weekend trips, and a zipper and snap enclosure ensure your belongings stay bundled up inside. Rue La La Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Green Nylon Bag in Red, $129.99 (orig. $160); ruelala.com Middleton has carried Longchamp tote bags multiple times over the years, which just goes to show that these tried-and-true bags are a timeless staple. Shop more discounted bags below before this Rue La La sale ends. Rue La La Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Medium Nylon Top Handle Tote in Yellow, $89.99 (orig. $140); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Club Small Nylon Short Handle Tote in Cobalt, $90 (orig. $125); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Green Shoulder Bag in Ocean, $114.99 (orig. $160); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Neo Large Nylon Tote in Red, $144.99 (orig. $190); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Cuir Leather Bag in Yellow, $479.99 (orig. $640); ruelala.com