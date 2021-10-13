Kate Middleton Always Wears These Headbands — and This Is the Cheapest They'll Ever Get
If you've been eyeing the stunning headbands Kate Middleton frequently wears, now's the time to scoop up a few for yourself. The Duchess of Cambridge is quite fond of Lele Sadoughi's iconic headbands and has been spotted wearing the brand's chic hair accessories a number of times. Now, you can follow suit with this doorbuster sale that's happening today only.
Lele Sadoughi is slashing prices in honor of National Headband Day, which means you'll score the biggest savings of the entire year (yes, even better than Black Friday) if you add to cart right now. If your heart's racing at the thought of gorgeous, new fall and winter hair accessories to add to your closet, you're not alone.
Sadoughi's gorgeous, high-quality headbands never get old, and we have a strong feeling her best-selling styles will sell out quickly. The designer has made a name for herself by churning out standout headbands adorned with everything from sparkling jewels to enviable studs and pearls, and is also known for her elaborate knotted styles made of sumptuous fabrications like velvet, faux leather, shearling, and more.
There's a print, pattern, or texture for everyone, and the best part about today's headband sale is that the more you buy, the more you save. With prices this low, it goes without saying that we highly advise you get a jump-start on your holiday shopping this year and snap up several of these darling styles for everyone on your list.
Here's the scoop: if you spend $85 or more, you'll get 15 percent off, and if you spend $325, you'll nab 25 percent off. For orders of $750 or more, you'll score a whopping 25 percent off, which is basically unheard of among loyal Lele shoppers.
You simply go wrong with any of Sadoughi's standout headbands. They make the perfect finishing touches to every outfit, and never go out of style.