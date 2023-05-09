Kate Middleton Wears Blazers with Everything from Sneakers to Stilettos — Get Her Spring Staple Starting at $35

Kate Middleton's spring style is a masterclass on between-season dressing.

With the days-long coronation festivities, spring holidays like Easter and St. Patrick's Day, and a turn on the red carpet for the BAFTA awards on top of her usual duties, we've had plenty of outfit fodder from the Princess of Wales this spring.

One style she's continuously relied on for the transitional season is blazers, wearing them with laid-back sweaters and sneakers and dressed-up trousers and heels. As it warms up, we've seen Kate move from wool to twill to linen blazers in colors fit for spring, like khaki, light blue, and white.

On Sunday afternoon, Kate wore a double-breasted linen blazer in a light blue shade to surprise locals outside Windsor Castle with Prince William. She styled it white a classic white crewneck tee, black trousers, and the Veja Esplar sneakers she's been wearing since 2021. It was a perfectly polished take on a practical outfit for an afternoon on foot

Kate's exact blazer, the Reiss Hollie Linen Blend Jacket, cost $545, but we found a more affordable way to get the look by way of the Open Edit Oversize Blazer, which is under $100 at Nordstrom. The powdery blue style has the same hip-skimming length as Kate's jacket, plus notched lapels and a pair of practical flap pockets. Just add a white T-shirt, dark pants, and your favorite sneakers.

Nordstrom; Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Buy It! Open Edit Oversize Blazer in Blue Chambray, $79; nordstrom.com

Following their surprise appearance Sunday afternoon, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the coronation concert that night, and then they hosted a reception at Windsor Castle. For the evening affairs, Kate wore a bright red suit by Alexander McQueen with coordinating pointed heels and a clutch bag in the same hue. The suit jacket was perfectly tailored, with strong shoulders and a unique asymmetric closure, plus slanted flap pockets.

Her stunning jacket goes for a whopping $2,290 at luxury stores, but we found a convincingly similar style on sale for around $150 at Zappos. It has the same asymmetric closure with a deep V-neckline and is made from a bonded knit that holds its shape while providing some stretch.

Courtesy Zappos; Leon Neal/Shutterstock

Buy It! Norma Kamali Single Breasted Straight Fit Jacket in Red, $153.90 (orig. $285); zappos.com

Late last month, the Princess wore a different blazer by the same brand as her blue jacket for an appearance at The Baby Bank in Windsor. Once again, she opted for a white tee and dark, slim pants, this time with pointed black flats. The khaki-colored blazer she topped it off with was hip length with a pointed lapel and generous patch pockets.

Kate's jacket cost $520, but we found a style at Old Navy that will give you a similar look for just $65. The linen-blend blazer is the perfect weight for wearing into the end of spring and beginning of summer, and it comes in both regular and tall fits from sizes XS to 4X. The affordable jacket has earned over 300 five-star ratings from shoppers who call it "gorgeous" with "lovely fabric."

Old Navy; Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Buy It! Old Navy Double Breasted Linen Blend Suit Blazer in Sliced Bread, $64.99; oldnavy.com

The last stop on our tour of Kate Middleton's spring blazers takes us to late March when she wore a crisp white style to speak at the first meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood in London. She wore it with her uniform of a white crewneck top and high-rise black pants with black heels, gold hoops, and a textured black belt with a slim gold buckle — once again proving her status as capsule wardrobe royalty.

The blazer was, again, by Alexander McQueen (the same British brand that made her wedding dress) with a four-figure price tag. But this under-$50 style you can buy at Amazon has many of the same details as Kate's pricey blazer, like a flattering single-button closure, flap pockets, and a sharp, notched lapel. It has more than 3,800 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it "looks expensive" and "fits perfect."

Courtesy Amazon; Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Buy It! LookbookStore Notched Lapel Blazer in Beige, $47.45 with coupon (orig. $58.70); amazon.com

Take a cue from Kate this spring and add a lightweight blazer to your between-season wardrobe. Keep scrolling for more affordable options inspired by the Princess.

Buy It! Lush Casual Notch Collar Blazer in Ocean, $44.97; nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Zwurew Double Breasted Blazer in Red Wine, $34.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Bbx Lephsnt Oversized Blazer in Light Khaki, $49.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Steve Madden Kris Blazer in Ivory, $78.44 (orig. $109); zappos.com

