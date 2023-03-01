Kate Middleton's Latest Rewear Is a Houndstooth Coat, Shop 7 Similar Styles

It reminds us of J.Lo’s colorful outerwear from December

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Published on March 1, 2023 04:00 PM

The Princess of Wales attends the Wales vs England Six Nations Match at Principality Stadium
Photo: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Whenever you start feeling unoriginal for wearing the same outfit more than once, just remember that even Princesses and A-listers do it, too!

Not convinced? Kate Middleton just rewore her charming houndstooth coat to the Wales vs. England Six Nations rugby match on Saturday. The last time we saw the Princess in the red and white outerwear piece was back in 2018 when she was pregnant with her and Prince William's youngest child Prince Louis.

And now, years later, she broke it out again — and styled it in almost the exact same way. See, repeating outfits isn't all that bad! Just like last time, she added a pair of black tights, albeit more opaque this time, and kept her hair down. Instead of a burgundy handbag, she went for a white bag, and she also added a turtleneck for some extra warmth. And just a few days after wearing a houndstooth coat, Kate Middleton stepped out in a houndstooth skirt while visiting South Wales.

The Princess of Wales attends the Wales vs England Six Nations Match at Principality Stadium
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Kate's fashion often also incorporates elements from the late Princess Diana, and it seems houndstooth falls within that category. Back in the '90s,Princess Diana also wore the classic print in red, and she was spotted in it on a number of occasions.

So, as you can see, houndstooth is still sticking around and looking as chic as ever.

Diana At Eugenie's Christening Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) attends the christening of Princess Eugenie at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, UK, 23rd December 1990. She is wearing a red, black and white houndstooth patterned suit by Moschino. (Photo by Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Shop Houndstooth Outerwear Inspired by Kate Middleton:

Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez have also been spotted wearing the print. In September, Bieber wore a houndstooth blazer while walking around LA, and in December, Lopez wore a festive green-and-white printed coat while Christmas tree shopping.

You can just throw this Bernardo Houndstooth Check Wool Blend Coat over your shoulders (and maybe over your sweatpants, too) and have it make up most of your outfit. The red color and the classic print, even if tinier, will still lure eyes from all over, and it's much more accessible than Kate's, which was from the couture brand Catherine Walker & Co.

The balloon sleeves and jumbo black buttons are other pretty frills that make the coat worth the $140 investment — which is usually a lot more expensive, but it's 50 percent off right now.

BERNARDO Houndstooth Check Wool Blend Coat
Nordstrom

Buy It! Bernardo Houndstooth Check Wool Blend Coat, $139.99 (orig. $285); nordstrom.com

Houndstooth probably makes you think of black and white, and there certainly are many options available in that classic color combination. This Wdirara Houndstooth Double-Breasted Coat from Amazon is under $40 and comes in a cool color-blocking version, along with a more traditional houndstooth print version. Style tip: It would also look absolutely adorable with a pair of comfy loafers and some ankle socks.

WDIRARA Women's Houndstooth Print Double Breasted Coat
Amazon

Buy It! Wdirara Houndstooth Print Lapel Collar Double-Breasted Coat, $37.99; amazon.com

Long coats aren't always the move with ever-changing seasons, but we know that blazers are. We're thinking that if Kate were to wear the trend in the spring, she might go for a little something like this Textured Houndstooth Jacket from Zara.

The pearl buttons and nearly-invisible front hook look more formal than the ordinary flat buttons sewn onto most blazers, and the shoulder pads put the "power" in power suit (jacket). It comes in sizes XS to XL, but per the brand, it tends to run small.

And you can still look fashionable and put together in a button-down shacket like this one from Amazon or a tweed cropped jacket like this Mango one.

Keep scrolling for more houndstooth styles inspired by Kate Middleton.

Zara TEXTURED HOUNDSTOOTH JACKET
Zara

Buy It! Zara Textured Houndstooth Jacket, $89.90; zara.com

BOOHOO OVERSIZED WOOL LOOK DOGTOOTH SHACKET
Boohoo

Buy It! Boohoo Oversized Wool Look Dogtooth Shacket, $34 (orig. $85); us.boohoo.com

Boohoo DOGTOOTH STRUCTURED WOOL COAT
Boohoo

Buy It! Boohoo Dogtooth Structured Wool Coat, $56 (orig. $140); us.boohoo.com

AUTOMET Womens Casual Plaid Shacket Wool Blend Button Down Long Sleeve Shirt Fall Jacket Shackets
Amazon

Buy It! Automet Wool Blend Button-Down Long-Sleeve Shirt Jacket, $35.98–$38.98; amazon.com

Mango Pocket tweed jacket
Mango

Buy It! Mango Pocket Tweed Jacket, $129.99; shop.mango.com

