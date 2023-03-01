Lifestyle Fashion Kate Middleton's Latest Rewear Is a Houndstooth Coat, Shop 7 Similar Styles It reminds us of J.Lo’s colorful outerwear from December By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 1, 2023 04:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images Whenever you start feeling unoriginal for wearing the same outfit more than once, just remember that even Princesses and A-listers do it, too! Not convinced? Kate Middleton just rewore her charming houndstooth coat to the Wales vs. England Six Nations rugby match on Saturday. The last time we saw the Princess in the red and white outerwear piece was back in 2018 when she was pregnant with her and Prince William's youngest child Prince Louis. And now, years later, she broke it out again — and styled it in almost the exact same way. See, repeating outfits isn't all that bad! Just like last time, she added a pair of black tights, albeit more opaque this time, and kept her hair down. Instead of a burgundy handbag, she went for a white bag, and she also added a turtleneck for some extra warmth. And just a few days after wearing a houndstooth coat, Kate Middleton stepped out in a houndstooth skirt while visiting South Wales. Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Matthew Horwood/Getty Images Kate's fashion often also incorporates elements from the late Princess Diana, and it seems houndstooth falls within that category. Back in the '90s,Princess Diana also wore the classic print in red, and she was spotted in it on a number of occasions. So, as you can see, houndstooth is still sticking around and looking as chic as ever. Getty Images Shop Houndstooth Outerwear Inspired by Kate Middleton: Wdirara Houndstooth Print Lapel Collar Double-Breasted Coat, $37.99; amazon.com Bernardo Houndstooth Check Wool Blend Coat, $139.99 (orig. $285); nordstrom.com Zara Textured Houndstooth Jacket, $89.90; zara.com Boohoo Oversized Wool Look Dogtooth Shacket, $34 (orig. $85); us.boohoo.com Boohoo Dogtooth Structured Wool Coat, $56 (orig. $140); us.boohoo.com Automet Wool Blend Button-Down Long-Sleeve Shirt Jacket, $35.98–$38.98; amazon.com Mango Pocket Tweed Jacket, $129.99; shop.mango.com Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez have also been spotted wearing the print. In September, Bieber wore a houndstooth blazer while walking around LA, and in December, Lopez wore a festive green-and-white printed coat while Christmas tree shopping. Kate Middleton Flipped Pancakes in Navy Wide-Leg Pants — Score Similar Options Starting at $13 You can just throw this Bernardo Houndstooth Check Wool Blend Coat over your shoulders (and maybe over your sweatpants, too) and have it make up most of your outfit. The red color and the classic print, even if tinier, will still lure eyes from all over, and it's much more accessible than Kate's, which was from the couture brand Catherine Walker & Co. The balloon sleeves and jumbo black buttons are other pretty frills that make the coat worth the $140 investment — which is usually a lot more expensive, but it's 50 percent off right now. Nordstrom Buy It! Bernardo Houndstooth Check Wool Blend Coat, $139.99 (orig. $285); nordstrom.com Houndstooth probably makes you think of black and white, and there certainly are many options available in that classic color combination. This Wdirara Houndstooth Double-Breasted Coat from Amazon is under $40 and comes in a cool color-blocking version, along with a more traditional houndstooth print version. Style tip: It would also look absolutely adorable with a pair of comfy loafers and some ankle socks. Amazon Buy It! Wdirara Houndstooth Print Lapel Collar Double-Breasted Coat, $37.99; amazon.com Kate Middleton's Royal Take on the Barbiecore Trend Is Elegant and Easy to Copy Long coats aren't always the move with ever-changing seasons, but we know that blazers are. We're thinking that if Kate were to wear the trend in the spring, she might go for a little something like this Textured Houndstooth Jacket from Zara. The pearl buttons and nearly-invisible front hook look more formal than the ordinary flat buttons sewn onto most blazers, and the shoulder pads put the "power" in power suit (jacket). It comes in sizes XS to XL, but per the brand, it tends to run small. And you can still look fashionable and put together in a button-down shacket like this one from Amazon or a tweed cropped jacket like this Mango one. Keep scrolling for more houndstooth styles inspired by Kate Middleton. Zara Buy It! Zara Textured Houndstooth Jacket, $89.90; zara.com Boohoo Buy It! Boohoo Oversized Wool Look Dogtooth Shacket, $34 (orig. $85); us.boohoo.com Boohoo Buy It! Boohoo Dogtooth Structured Wool Coat, $56 (orig. $140); us.boohoo.com Amazon Buy It! Automet Wool Blend Button-Down Long-Sleeve Shirt Jacket, $35.98–$38.98; amazon.com Mango Buy It! Mango Pocket Tweed Jacket, $129.99; shop.mango.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Pot Rack with 11,000+ Perfect Ratings Is a 'Clutter Solver,' According to Shoppers, and It's on Sale for Just $17 Kate Hudson's Oversized Belt Bag Is a Smart Choice for Moms On the Go — and These Lookalikes Start at $14 Love Her Outfit: Front Row at Fashion Week