Kate Middleton's Royal Take on the Barbiecore Trend Is Elegant and Easy to Copy

Shop similar pink turtleneck sweaters and coats starting at $17

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Published on January 31, 2023

Kate Middleton Pink Sweater and Coat Tout
Photo: Getty Images

Once again, Kate Middleton looked pretty in pink!

On January 26, the Prince and Princess of Wales stopped by Windsor Foodshare for a community-filled day. Instead of dressing in her typical winter uniform — a neutral turtleneck dress — she caught us all by surprise. Kate opted for a hot pink turtleneck sweater and matching pink coat.

She styled her jacket and shirt, which were a bit more red than the typical Barbiecore shade, with a pair of black slacks, some coordinating heels, and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a>
Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Barbiecore pink has been a well-received color among A-listers lately, and now the Princess, too. (Although this isn't the first time Kate's worn pink.) Back in December, Gwyneth Paltrow wore a V-neck sweater in the brilliant shade and Selena Gomez wore an off-the-shoulder sweater in Valentino pink. And now, stars are even branching out into lighter pinks, too. Jennifer Lopez recently wore a bubblegum-colored dress while promoting her new movie Shotgun Wedding.

Pink Coats and Turtleneck Sweaters Inspired by Kate Middleton

  • Eimin Long Sleeve Turtleneck Top in Fuchsia, $16.99; amazon.com
  • v28 Sleeveless Turtleneck Stretchable Knit Sweater Top, $23.88; amazon.com
  • River Island Pink Longline Coat, $93 (orig. $158); riverisland.com
  • Klotho Mock Turtleneck in Hot Pink, $20.99; amazon.com
  • John & Jenn by Line Emile Sweater in Hot Pink, $56 (orig. $115); revolve.com
  • AFRM Oriana Oversized Blazer Coat in Raspberry Rose, $168; revolve.com
  • Steve Madden New Wave Trench in Hot Pink, $149; revolve.com

For your own breakout look, there's this turtleneck sweater from Amazon that comes in a fuschia pink, and it's under $20. It has 7,000+ five-star ratings from shoppers, one of whom said that it is made of a "terrifically soft material," while another expressed wanting even more than the three shades of the rosy color already in stock.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> Pink Sweater and Coat
Amazon

Buy It! Eimin Long Sleeve Turtleneck Top in Fuchsia, $16.99; amazon.com

The art of layering can be tricky. If you have too many layers on, you could overheat; but if you have too few layers, you may be extra cold. Skip the entire dilemma and opt for this sleeveless turtleneck sweater that will keep you at an optimal temperature.

It's "perfect for under blazers," one shopper said, but many also wear it alone or under jackets because it's less bulky. For just under $24, there are 44 colors and styles available, and some even have half-sleeves.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> Pink Sweater and Coat
Amazon

Buy It! v28 Sleeveless Turtleneck Stretchable Knit Sweater Top, $23.88; amazon.com

In classic Kate fashion, she threw on a single-breasted coat in the bright shade, so naturally, you need one, too. For $65 off, you can snag this longline coat from River Island that is just as pink as Kate's, and perhaps, even more fun with some extra charming touches, like pleated sleeves. It also comes in red — another coat color we've seen on Kate.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> Pink Sweater and Coat
River Island

Buy It! River Island Pink Longline Coat, $93 (orig. $158); riverisland.com

Take it from Kate: It's not too late to try the Barbiecore trend. Keep scrolling for more colorful turtleneck tops and coats.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> Pink Sweater and Coat
Amazon

Buy It! Klotho Mock Turtleneck in Hot Pink, $20.99; amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> Pink Sweater and Coat
Revolve

Buy It! John & Jenn by Line Emile Sweater in Hot Pink, $56 (orig. $115); revolve.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> Pink Sweater and Coat
Revolve

Buy It! AFRM Oriana Oversized Blazer Coat in Raspberry Rose, $168; revolve.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> Pink Sweater and Coat
Revolve

Buy It! Steve Madden New Wave Trench in Hot Pink, $149; revolve.com

