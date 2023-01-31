Lifestyle Fashion Kate Middleton's Royal Take on the Barbiecore Trend Is Elegant and Easy to Copy Shop similar pink turtleneck sweaters and coats starting at $17 By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. Once again, Kate Middleton looked pretty in pink! On January 26, the Prince and Princess of Wales stopped by Windsor Foodshare for a community-filled day. Instead of dressing in her typical winter uniform — a neutral turtleneck dress — she caught us all by surprise. Kate opted for a hot pink turtleneck sweater and matching pink coat. She styled her jacket and shirt, which were a bit more red than the typical Barbiecore shade, with a pair of black slacks, some coordinating heels, and a pair of gold hoop earrings. Chris Jackson / Getty Images Barbiecore pink has been a well-received color among A-listers lately, and now the Princess, too. (Although this isn't the first time Kate's worn pink.) Back in December, Gwyneth Paltrow wore a V-neck sweater in the brilliant shade and Selena Gomez wore an off-the-shoulder sweater in Valentino pink. And now, stars are even branching out into lighter pinks, too. Jennifer Lopez recently wore a bubblegum-colored dress while promoting her new movie Shotgun Wedding. Pink Coats and Turtleneck Sweaters Inspired by Kate Middleton Eimin Long Sleeve Turtleneck Top in Fuchsia, $16.99; amazon.com v28 Sleeveless Turtleneck Stretchable Knit Sweater Top, $23.88; amazon.com River Island Pink Longline Coat, $93 (orig. $158); riverisland.com Klotho Mock Turtleneck in Hot Pink, $20.99; amazon.com John & Jenn by Line Emile Sweater in Hot Pink, $56 (orig. $115); revolve.com AFRM Oriana Oversized Blazer Coat in Raspberry Rose, $168; revolve.com Steve Madden New Wave Trench in Hot Pink, $149; revolve.com Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message. For your own breakout look, there's this turtleneck sweater from Amazon that comes in a fuschia pink, and it's under $20. It has 7,000+ five-star ratings from shoppers, one of whom said that it is made of a "terrifically soft material," while another expressed wanting even more than the three shades of the rosy color already in stock. Amazon Buy It! Eimin Long Sleeve Turtleneck Top in Fuchsia, $16.99; amazon.com The art of layering can be tricky. If you have too many layers on, you could overheat; but if you have too few layers, you may be extra cold. Skip the entire dilemma and opt for this sleeveless turtleneck sweater that will keep you at an optimal temperature. It's "perfect for under blazers," one shopper said, but many also wear it alone or under jackets because it's less bulky. For just under $24, there are 44 colors and styles available, and some even have half-sleeves. Amazon Buy It! v28 Sleeveless Turtleneck Stretchable Knit Sweater Top, $23.88; amazon.com In classic Kate fashion, she threw on a single-breasted coat in the bright shade, so naturally, you need one, too. For $65 off, you can snag this longline coat from River Island that is just as pink as Kate's, and perhaps, even more fun with some extra charming touches, like pleated sleeves. It also comes in red — another coat color we've seen on Kate. River Island Buy It! River Island Pink Longline Coat, $93 (orig. $158); riverisland.com Take it from Kate: It's not too late to try the Barbiecore trend. Keep scrolling for more colorful turtleneck tops and coats. Amazon Buy It! Klotho Mock Turtleneck in Hot Pink, $20.99; amazon.com Revolve Buy It! John & Jenn by Line Emile Sweater in Hot Pink, $56 (orig. $115); revolve.com Revolve Buy It! AFRM Oriana Oversized Blazer Coat in Raspberry Rose, $168; revolve.com Revolve Buy It! Steve Madden New Wave Trench in Hot Pink, $149; revolve.com 