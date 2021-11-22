The classic silhouette, which features long sleeves, subtle shoulder pads, and extra embellishment at both the waistline and collar, is truly timeless; and the rich shade of deep green is festive and fun for this time of year. If you're inspired by her stunning style, you're not alone. So to help you channel your inner Duchess, here are several affordable look-alike dresses from Amazon that exude the same royal vibes, without the hefty price tag.