Kate Middleton Rewore a Striking Green Gown — Shop Similar Styles for Under $100
Kate Middleton knows a good thing when she sees it. Take her striking sequined emerald gown by Jenny Packham, which the Duchess of Cambridge has repeatedly worn for formal occasions. She first wore the design in 2019 while making an appearance in Pakistan, and stepped out again in the same dress recently at the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
The classic silhouette, which features long sleeves, subtle shoulder pads, and extra embellishment at both the waistline and collar, is truly timeless; and the rich shade of deep green is festive and fun for this time of year. If you're inspired by her stunning style, you're not alone. So to help you channel your inner Duchess, here are several affordable look-alike dresses from Amazon that exude the same royal vibes, without the hefty price tag.
This gorgeous mermaid gown is a dead ringer for Middleton's formal ensemble, and features a sexy surplice neckline for a modern twist. It comes in six knockout colors, all of which would look smashing for any number of holiday events, weddings, or special occasions.
Buy It! Beauty-Emily Mermaid Gown, $72.99–$89.99; amazon.com
"Buy the dress! It fits like a glove and I received so many compliments on it," one reviewer, who called the dress ″well constructed″ shared. "It is so comfy, not at all see-through. I pinned one little spot in the bust area, but that was just because of my personal preference for less cleavage… I didn't lose a single sequin. It is so flattering."
Other convincing dupes include this elegant satin dress, or this flowy maxi dress, which also comes in several appealing shades. With more than 5,800 five-star ratings, this comfortable dress is clearly a crowd pleaser and can easily be dressed up or down with the right accessories.
Buy It! Pinupart Satin Maxi Dress, $47.49; amazon.com
Buy It! Ouges Wrap Dress, $30.99–$37.99; amazon.com
If you're more inclined to shop for everyday wear, aka, those casual dresses that can be worn to work or on weekends, take a peek at these cute and classy options that subtly mimic Middleton's style, but offer a shorter hemline. From a flattering tie-waist belt to an unexpected cape detail, these two top-rated dresses are anything but ordinary.
Buy It! Shein Mini Cape Dress, $25.99–$40.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Pretty Garden Crewneck Dress, $32.99–$34.89; amazon.com
These affordable dresses are so good, they may easily inspire others to be green with envy.