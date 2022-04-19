Kate Middleton Coordinated Her Baby Blue Easter Outfit with This Bold Bespoke Accessory
Photo Credit: Antony Jones/GC Images
Now this is how you celebrate Easter.
Kate Middleton stepped out in a stunning springtime ensemble for Easter Sunday — a look that exuded a mastery of classic styling and color coordination. This year's theme? Baby blue: The Duchess of Cambridge's elegant monochrome ensemble featured the soft pastel shade from head to toe, plus a few fancy accessories that added unexpected depth to her look.
Middleton styled her ladylike fit-and-flare dress with a sleek clutch, a pair of classic suede pumps, and a pretty pleated headband in a rich cornflower blue shade. This subtle contrast of colors added just the right panache to turn heads — and admittedly, our attention was squarely focused on her intriguing hair accessory.
The mother of three wore a bespoke design by Jane Taylor Millinery, a London-based label that has created striking headpieces, hat bands, and showstopping hair accessories for Middleton in years past. This particular headband was anything but basic, featuring a unique wraparound style described by the brand as a diamond-pleated design made of blue crepe material.
It's been said that Middleton tends to wear lavish headbands on special occasions, and her Easter style statement was no exception. The rich blue shade flattered her brunette hair and looked festive as ever.
If you're suddenly inspired to stock up on a few fun headbands yourself, you've come to the right place. We rounded up similar styles starting at just $10, so you can road test this royal trend without a big investment.
We found cheap and cheerful options from Target, Amazon, and Athleta that all get the job done for under $20, which is a steal, if you ask us. If you're looking for other celebrity-approved brands, there's this Draper James denim headband and this classic knotted style by Lele Sadoughi, which is one of Middleton's go-to brands as well.
Shop more statement headbands inspired by Kate Middleton's Easter look below!
