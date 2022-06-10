One Key to Kate Middleton's Signature Style Is This Classic Summer Color
Consistency is key.
At least, that is, if you ask Kate Middleton, who regularly reaches for cream-colored clothing time and time again when she needs to look her best. Since we're huge fans of her royal style, we couldn't help but notice that several of the Duchess of Cambridge's best outfits tend to always be the same hue.
For example, Middleton recently turned heads wearing an oat-colored blazer and coordinating top while visiting a children's charity following the busy Platinum Jubilee weekend; and she was previously seen in the same shade while making an appearance alongside Princess Anne at the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
She's also worn this elegant cream-colored coat dress by Alexander McQueen not once, but twice — which is all the evidence we need to conclude that this soft hue is likely a favorite of hers, and for good reason.
After all, cream is an often overlooked color that instantly elevates an outfit since it's a bit more refined than crisp white, and tends to flatter a wide range of skin tones. It's demure and angelic-looking, and exudes a polished image for any occasion. If you're suddenly compelled to stock up on cream clothing, you're in luck. We rounded up a handful of tasteful options that are perfect for summer dressing.
This sumptuous, slinky blouse by Sndys would be a smart investment piece since it adds a touch of luxury to any ensemble and never goes out of style. We're also quite fond of this tailored blazer from River Island which looks royal worthy in every way, and we'd be remiss not to point out this ultra-flattering wrap dress from Alexia Admor that features a pretty tie-belt detail and voluminous sleeves for added panache.
For a little variety, check out this alluring midi dress from Anthropologie, or this off-the-shoulder mini dress from Abercrombie which is currently on sale, and looks so much more expensive than it is at just $70.
Shop more cream-colored styles below to channel your inner Kate Middleton.
