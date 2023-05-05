Kate Middleton Owns These Cargo Pants in Two Colors — and Similar Styles Start at $37

From Amazon, Spanx, Outdoor Voices, and more

By
Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 5, 2023 09:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Kate Middleton Cargo Pants Tout
Photo: Getty / People / Reese Herrington

Although you often see Kate Middleton in gowns and tiaras, the Princess of Wales is swapping her royal attire in exchange for a more rustic look lately.

Last week, Middleton and her husband Prince William showed off their outdoorsy sides by climbing a mountain with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. As she propelled down the rocks using a rope, Princess Kate had on a red zip-up jacket and a pair of black cargo pants.

This isn't the first time Middleton has worn the G-Star Kafey High-Rise Skinny Fit Cargo Pants. Last spring, the Princess visited ancient Mayan ruins at an archaeological site deep in the Chiquibul Forest while on a royal tour, and she broke out the pants in an earthy green color.

Kate Middleton Cargo Pants ECOMM
Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage, Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Cargo pants have been on the rise in recent months, with everyone from Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, and Oprah Winfrey rocking the throwback style. That's because cargos are often made with materials that are super durable and have a multitude of pockets, so they're practical for anyone on the go.

If you're not into the baggy cargo pants Hollywood has been wearing, take a page out of Middleton's book with these slimmer cargo pants from Amazon, Banana Republic, Spanx, Outdoor Voices, and more.

Cargo Pants Inspired by Kate Middleton

The exact pair of cargo pants Middleton wore is available on Amazon, but since there aren't many sizes available, you can get a pair by Dickies that look so similar. The Relaxed Fit Cargo Pants have a similar high-waist and straight silhouette, and you can wear them while you're running errands, hiking, or even perhaps scaling a mountain like the Princess. They have six pockets, including two cargo-style flap pockets with a snap button enclosure, and come in a soft and breathable cotton fabric.

Dickies Women's Relaxed Fit Cargo Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Dickies Relaxed Fit Cargo Pants, $39.99; amazon.com

If you're more into the green hue Middleton wore while on her Caribbean tour, consider these High-Rise Slim Cargo Jeans, which are on sale at Banana Republic for 40 percent off, plus an extra 20 percent off at checkout. The jeans have a flattering high waist and tapered legs for some breathability. They're also designed with belt loops for an adjustable fit and multiple pockets for the cargo-style look we love.

HIGH-RISE SLIM CARGO JEAN
Banana Republic Factory

Buy It! Banana Republic High-Rise Slim Cargo Jeans, $43.20 (orig. $90); bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com

Spanx also makes a cargo style in the skinny silhouette Middleton is a fan of. The Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pants come in a buttery-soft twill fabric that provides hidden shaping for a flattering fit. They have a smooth front that hides unwanted lines, and the pull-on style makes getting dressed so easy. Aside from black, they come in six other colors, including green, brown, and gray, and you can get them for 30 percent off right now.

Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pants, $89.60 (orig. $128); spanx.com

If you're looking for durable and stylish pants with a ton of stretch, cargo pants are the way to go. Shop more cargo pants inspired by the Princess of Wales below.

ECUPPER Womens High Waist Cargo Skinny Jeans
Amazon

Buy It! Ecupper High-Waist Skinny Cargo Pants, $36.99; amazon.com

UNIONBAY Women's Skinny Utility Pant
Amazon

Buy It! Unionbay Skinny Utility Pants, $39.99; amazon.com

BDG Cargo Skinny Jean
Urban Outfitters

Buy It! Urban Outfitters BDG Cargo Skinny Jeans, $94.99 (orig. $129); urbanoutfitters.com

Endless Cargo Pant
Athleta

Buy It! Athleta Endless Cargo Pants, $129; athleta.gap.com

High-Rise Pret-A-Jet Slim Ankle Pants
White House Black Market

Buy It! White House Black Market High-Rise Pret-a-Jet Slim Ankle Pants, $99; whitehouseblackmartket.com

RecTrek Zip-Off Pant
Outdoor Voices

Buy It! Outdoor Voices RecTrek Zip-Off Pants, $118; outdoorvoices.com

