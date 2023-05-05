Kate Middleton Owns These Cargo Pants in Two Colors — and Similar Styles Start at $37

Although you often see Kate Middleton in gowns and tiaras, the Princess of Wales is swapping her royal attire in exchange for a more rustic look lately.

Last week, Middleton and her husband Prince William showed off their outdoorsy sides by climbing a mountain with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. As she propelled down the rocks using a rope, Princess Kate had on a red zip-up jacket and a pair of black cargo pants.

This isn't the first time Middleton has worn the G-Star Kafey High-Rise Skinny Fit Cargo Pants. Last spring, the Princess visited ancient Mayan ruins at an archaeological site deep in the Chiquibul Forest while on a royal tour, and she broke out the pants in an earthy green color.

Cargo pants have been on the rise in recent months, with everyone from Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, and Oprah Winfrey rocking the throwback style. That's because cargos are often made with materials that are super durable and have a multitude of pockets, so they're practical for anyone on the go.

If you're not into the baggy cargo pants Hollywood has been wearing, take a page out of Middleton's book with these slimmer cargo pants from Amazon, Banana Republic, Spanx, Outdoor Voices, and more.

Cargo Pants Inspired by Kate Middleton

The exact pair of cargo pants Middleton wore is available on Amazon, but since there aren't many sizes available, you can get a pair by Dickies that look so similar. The Relaxed Fit Cargo Pants have a similar high-waist and straight silhouette, and you can wear them while you're running errands, hiking, or even perhaps scaling a mountain like the Princess. They have six pockets, including two cargo-style flap pockets with a snap button enclosure, and come in a soft and breathable cotton fabric.

Buy It! Dickies Relaxed Fit Cargo Pants, $39.99; amazon.com

If you're more into the green hue Middleton wore while on her Caribbean tour, consider these High-Rise Slim Cargo Jeans, which are on sale at Banana Republic for 40 percent off, plus an extra 20 percent off at checkout. The jeans have a flattering high waist and tapered legs for some breathability. They're also designed with belt loops for an adjustable fit and multiple pockets for the cargo-style look we love.

Buy It! Banana Republic High-Rise Slim Cargo Jeans, $43.20 (orig. $90); bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com

Spanx also makes a cargo style in the skinny silhouette Middleton is a fan of. The Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pants come in a buttery-soft twill fabric that provides hidden shaping for a flattering fit. They have a smooth front that hides unwanted lines, and the pull-on style makes getting dressed so easy. Aside from black, they come in six other colors, including green, brown, and gray, and you can get them for 30 percent off right now.

Buy It! Spanx Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pants, $89.60 (orig. $128); spanx.com

If you're looking for durable and stylish pants with a ton of stretch, cargo pants are the way to go. Shop more cargo pants inspired by the Princess of Wales below.

Buy It! Ecupper High-Waist Skinny Cargo Pants, $36.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Unionbay Skinny Utility Pants, $39.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Urban Outfitters BDG Cargo Skinny Jeans, $94.99 (orig. $129); urbanoutfitters.com

Buy It! Athleta Endless Cargo Pants, $129; athleta.gap.com

Buy It! White House Black Market High-Rise Pret-a-Jet Slim Ankle Pants, $99; whitehouseblackmartket.com

Buy It! Outdoor Voices RecTrek Zip-Off Pants, $118; outdoorvoices.com

