Kate Middleton Wore a Dressier Version of the Boot Trend Seen on Anne Hathaway and Chrissy Teigen

The Princess of Wales may not have stepped out in a pair of Ugg boots like tons of other celebrities, but she did raise the suede boot standard.

On December 25, Kate Middleton, along with her husband and kids, attended the Christmas Day service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk. As usual, the Princess looked festive in an olive green coat dress and hat, along with coordinating accessories. She matched her brown clutch to her brown gloves, which of course, matched her (drumroll, please!) chocolate brown suede boots.

Suede boots aren't out of the norm this time of year. In fact, celebrities are wearing them non-stop these days. Ugg boots have been one of the hottest shoes this season and have been seen on Gigi Hadid, Elsa Hosk, and Keke Palmer, just to name a few. Other celebrities, though, have been in favor of wearing suede in a different way. Chrissy Teigen and Anne Hathaway were both recently spotted wearing slouchy heeled boots in the soft-looking material.

Reasons why you should grab a pair like Kate's instead? They're the perfect sweet spot between high heel boots and Uggs. The block heels add a little bit of height and dress up the entire look and the natural shape is a bit more structured, giving the boots a more formal vibe. Plus, the color is a timeless neutral that will never go out of style.

We can always count on Kate for new style inspo, and after seeing her wear these suede ones, we're finally ready to give the boot (pun intended) to our old shoes and grab a similar pair.

These Faux Suede Knee-High Boots from Amazon mirror Kate's structured but slightly slouchy boots — and they're under $85. You can wear them with oversized sweaters and leggings for comfy travel days or pair them with a turtleneck dress to fully copy classic Kate Middleton style.

Buy It! Coutgo Faux Suede Knee-High Chunky Heel Boots, $63.98–$81.98; amazon.com

If suede isn't your jam, but you're living for Kate's chocolate-colored boots, go for a pair of textured leather ones instead. These dark brown boots from DSW are 50 percent off right now, knocking the price down to just $60.

They have a block heel (like Kate's) for comfort and extra traction and a zippered closure that makes them easy to pull on and take off. There's also a light brown version of the shoes that are half-off.

Buy It! LifeStride Stratford Boot, $59.99 (orig. $120); dsw.com

These Ralph Lauren boots look almost identical to the ones Kate wore. They come in a similar chocolate hue, but they also have a medium-height heel (3 inches!) and an almond-shaped toe.

One customer said that the boots were "comfortable right out of the box," while another claimed they changed their overall energy: "I feel like such a diva in Artizan Suede boots. They are so comfortable, fit like a glove, and [are] very stylish."

Buy It! Lauren Ralph Lauren Artizan Boot, $174.95; zappos.com

For under $65, you can also score block heeled booties in a lighter chestnut color, along with another lookalike pair on sale for under $175. If your wardrobe is in need of an elevated boot, take a page from Kate Middleton's style guide and add a brown suede pair to your rotation.

Buy It! Dream Pairs Knee High Suede Chunky Heel Boots, $61.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Faryl by Farylrobin Chocolate Suede Boots, $171.99 (orig. $199.99); zappos.com

