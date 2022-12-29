Kate Middleton Wore a Dressier Version of the Boot Trend Seen on Anne Hathaway and Chrissy Teigen

Shop similar suede boots starting at $60

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 29, 2022 09:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Kate Middleton Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day
Photo: Getty Images

The Princess of Wales may not have stepped out in a pair of Ugg boots like tons of other celebrities, but she did raise the suede boot standard.

On December 25, Kate Middleton, along with her husband and kids, attended the Christmas Day service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk. As usual, the Princess looked festive in an olive green coat dress and hat, along with coordinating accessories. She matched her brown clutch to her brown gloves, which of course, matched her (drumroll, please!) chocolate brown suede boots.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day
Getty Images

Suede boots aren't out of the norm this time of year. In fact, celebrities are wearing them non-stop these days. Ugg boots have been one of the hottest shoes this season and have been seen on Gigi Hadid, Elsa Hosk, and Keke Palmer, just to name a few. Other celebrities, though, have been in favor of wearing suede in a different way. Chrissy Teigen and Anne Hathaway were both recently spotted wearing slouchy heeled boots in the soft-looking material.

Reasons why you should grab a pair like Kate's instead? They're the perfect sweet spot between high heel boots and Uggs. The block heels add a little bit of height and dress up the entire look and the natural shape is a bit more structured, giving the boots a more formal vibe. Plus, the color is a timeless neutral that will never go out of style.

We can always count on Kate for new style inspo, and after seeing her wear these suede ones, we're finally ready to give the boot (pun intended) to our old shoes and grab a similar pair.

These Faux Suede Knee-High Boots from Amazon mirror Kate's structured but slightly slouchy boots — and they're under $85. You can wear them with oversized sweaters and leggings for comfy travel days or pair them with a turtleneck dress to fully copy classic Kate Middleton style.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> Brown Boots
Amazon

Buy It! Coutgo Faux Suede Knee-High Chunky Heel Boots, $63.98–$81.98; amazon.com

If suede isn't your jam, but you're living for Kate's chocolate-colored boots, go for a pair of textured leather ones instead. These dark brown boots from DSW are 50 percent off right now, knocking the price down to just $60.

They have a block heel (like Kate's) for comfort and extra traction and a zippered closure that makes them easy to pull on and take off. There's also a light brown version of the shoes that are half-off.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> Brown Boots
DSW

Buy It! LifeStride Stratford Boot, $59.99 (orig. $120); dsw.com

These Ralph Lauren boots look almost identical to the ones Kate wore. They come in a similar chocolate hue, but they also have a medium-height heel (3 inches!) and an almond-shaped toe.

One customer said that the boots were "comfortable right out of the box," while another claimed they changed their overall energy: "I feel like such a diva in Artizan Suede boots. They are so comfortable, fit like a glove, and [are] very stylish."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> Brown Boots
Zappos

Buy It! Lauren Ralph Lauren Artizan Boot, $174.95; zappos.com

For under $65, you can also score block heeled booties in a lighter chestnut color, along with another lookalike pair on sale for under $175. If your wardrobe is in need of an elevated boot, take a page from Kate Middleton's style guide and add a brown suede pair to your rotation.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> Brown Boots
Amazon

Buy It! Dream Pairs Knee High Suede Chunky Heel Boots, $61.99; amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> Brown Boots
Zappos

Buy It! Faryl by Farylrobin Chocolate Suede Boots, $171.99 (orig. $199.99); zappos.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Macy's Kitchen Essentials After-Christmas Sale Tout
Don't Wait! Kitchen Essentials Are Up to 75% Off at Macy's After-Christmas Sale Right Now
Best Things We Bought This Year
14 Best Things PEOPLE Editors Bought with Their Own Money in 2022
Food Storage Containers Amazon Sale
The Best Food Storage Containers We Tested Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Related Articles
Zappos
From Fluffy Slippers to Classic Booties, Zappos Has Tons of Comfy Shoes on Sale — Up to 70% Off
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Bletchley Park D-Day Exhibition
Kate Middleton Went Casual in This Year's Royal Christmas Card with Her Trusty Sneakers
Kate Middleton Wows in Red Dress for Royal Carols: Together At Christmas Promo Credit---The-Royal-Foundation-of-The-Prince-and-Princess-of-Wales
Kate Middleton Sparkled in a Sequin Midi Dress in a Classic Holiday Color
Kate Middleton, Zoey Deutch, Mindy Kaling
Kate Middleton, Mindy Kaling, and More Celebs Are Wearing This Festive Detail That Should Be in Your Wardrobe
Best Fall Boots of 2022
The 17 Best Fall Boots of 2022 That Are Worth Investing in This Season
The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Boston
Kate Middleton's Boston Style! See All of the Princess of Wales' Outfits Changes in the U.S.
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Best Fashion Moments of All Time
met gala arrivals tout
The Best Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Looks
jennifer lopez
Jennifer Lopez Previewed New Heels from Her DSW Shoe Brand at the 2021 Met Gala
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson Wore the Plush Slippers Even Picky Shoe Shoppers Love — and They're Under $50
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge royal train tour
How Kate Middleton Gave a Stylish Nod to Scotland During First Stop on Royal Train Tour
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
The Sweet Story Behind One of Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte's Twinning Favorites
Ariana Grande
The Best and Boldest Looks from the 2020 Grammys
CELEB-INSPIRED OUTFITS tout
Get the Look: Celeb-Inspired Fall Outfits
Bella Hadid; Yolanda Hadid; Gigi Hadid
Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See
Zendaya
Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See