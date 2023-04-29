Lifestyle Fashion Kate Middleton's $190 Pointed-Toe Flats Are Sold Out, but You Can Get the Look for Only $19 They’re a timeless closet staple By Taylor Jean Stephan Taylor Jean Stephan Instagram Website Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 29, 2023 07:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Kate Middleton will forever be a style icon, and it's pretty much guaranteed that anything she wears will sell out quickly — which is exactly what happened with one of her latest footwear choices. Earlier this week, the Princess of Wales visited The Baby Bank in Windsor, and as always, she kept her look timeless and tailored, styling a light tan blazer with a classic white T-shirt, fitted black trousers, and a pair of square-buckle black flats from Boden. As you may have guessed, her pointed-toe flats are currently unavailable. Thankfully, there are a handful of lookalikes available and many of them cost much less. Most notably are these Sailing Lu Bow-Knot Ballet Flats, which you can snag on Amazon for as little as $19. Getty Images Ali Wong and Bill Hader Had a Matching Sneaker Moment in the Comfy Brand We've Spotted on Jennifer Garner Like Kate's shoes, they have a similar pointed-toe shape and slight heel lift, but they're embellished with a black bow instead of a square buckle. The popular flats also feature an anti-skid rubber outsole and cushioned insoles with arch support for all day comfort. Plus, they have more than 1,200 five-star ratings from shoppers who say they want a pair in every color. One reviewer said, "They are super comfortable," adding that, "after wearing them all day walking around, I don't have any blisters." Another person, who walks a lot for work, raved: "Unlike other flats, these required no breaking in. I can comfortably wear them all day." Another selling point is how easy they are to style. A third shopper wrote that they're "good enough for work, super for elevating a casual outfit, and great for date night." Amazon Buy It! Sailing Lu Bow-Knot Ballet Flats, $18.98–$28.98; amazon.com If you're looking for something with a little less embellishment, there are plenty of plain pointed-toe options, too. This $40 loafer-inspired pair comes in a faux leather finish, complete with a memory foam foot-bed, which makes you feel like you're walking on the clouds. Another super simple style is this affordable mesh pair that costs under $30. They even come in a bunch of colors and fun prints if you want to venture outside your comfort zone. Whether you're dressing up for the office or keeping it casual on weekends, this Kate Middleton-approved style is a surefire way to elevate your wardrobe. Amazon Buy It! Rekayla Classic Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats, $30.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Musshoe Pointed-Toe Memory Foam Loafers, $39.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Semwiss Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats, $26.99–$31.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Babudog Mesh Pointed-Toe Flats, $23.99–$25.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon Is Brimming with Coastal-Themed Furniture and Decor Ahead of Summer — and Prices Start at Just $17 This Space-Saving Gadget Has Shoppers Ditching Their 'Bulky' Strainers and Colanders, and It's Up to 55% Off These Under-Sink Storage Solutions 'Make Organization Easy' — and They're on Sale