Kate Middleton's $190 Pointed-Toe Flats Are Sold Out, but You Can Get the Look for Only $19

They’re a timeless closet staple

April 29, 2023

Kate Middleton Pointed-Toe Flats TOUT
Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton will forever be a style icon, and it's pretty much guaranteed that anything she wears will sell out quickly — which is exactly what happened with one of her latest footwear choices.

Earlier this week, the Princess of Wales visited The Baby Bank in Windsor, and as always, she kept her look timeless and tailored, styling a light tan blazer with a classic white T-shirt, fitted black trousers, and a pair of square-buckle black flats from Boden. As you may have guessed, her pointed-toe flats are currently unavailable.

Thankfully, there are a handful of lookalikes available and many of them cost much less. Most notably are these Sailing Lu Bow-Knot Ballet Flats, which you can snag on Amazon for as little as $19.

Kate Middleton Pointed-Toe Flats embed
Getty Images

Like Kate's shoes, they have a similar pointed-toe shape and slight heel lift, but they're embellished with a black bow instead of a square buckle. The popular flats also feature an anti-skid rubber outsole and cushioned insoles with arch support for all day comfort. Plus, they have more than 1,200 five-star ratings from shoppers who say they want a pair in every color.

One reviewer said, "They are super comfortable," adding that, "after wearing them all day walking around, I don't have any blisters." Another person, who walks a lot for work, raved: "Unlike other flats, these required no breaking in. I can comfortably wear them all day."

Another selling point is how easy they are to style. A third shopper wrote that they're "good enough for work, super for elevating a casual outfit, and great for date night."

Pointed toe flats
Amazon

Buy It! Sailing Lu Bow-Knot Ballet Flats, $18.98–$28.98; amazon.com

If you're looking for something with a little less embellishment, there are plenty of plain pointed-toe options, too. This $40 loafer-inspired pair comes in a faux leather finish, complete with a memory foam foot-bed, which makes you feel like you're walking on the clouds. Another super simple style is this affordable mesh pair that costs under $30. They even come in a bunch of colors and fun prints if you want to venture outside your comfort zone.

Whether you're dressing up for the office or keeping it casual on weekends, this Kate Middleton-approved style is a surefire way to elevate your wardrobe.

Pointed toe flats
Amazon

Buy It! Rekayla Classic Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats, $30.99; amazon.com

Pointed toe flats
Amazon

Buy It! Musshoe Pointed-Toe Memory Foam Loafers, $39.99; amazon.com

Pointed toe flats
Amazon

Buy It! Semwiss Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats, $26.99–$31.99; amazon.com

Pointed toe flats
Amazon

Buy It! Babudog Mesh Pointed-Toe Flats, $23.99–$25.99; amazon.com

