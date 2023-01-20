Kate Middleton Upgraded Her Go-To Winter Dress Style with the Accessory You Likely Have in Your Closet

Belts make any outfit instantly look more flattering, and these belted dresses start at $32

By
Nicol Natale
Published on January 20, 2023 03:00 PM

Kate Middleton Belt Dress tout
Photo: Getty Images

Whether it's an elegant off-the-shoulder dress or a tried-and-true Longchamp tote bag, Kate Middleton is known for sticking to her go-to styles, and her recent look during a royal visit to the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital is no exception.

Walking beside Prince William, the Princess of Wales wore a wool tartan-style trench coat with a mid-length ribbed turtleneck dress — a style she tapped back in November while visiting the Colham Manor Children's Centre. (And onlookers even think the royal duo's outfits matched). But her recent turtleneck dress featured a key accessory that you probably have in your closet: a belt.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> Belt Dress embed
Getty Images

Belts are easily a closet staple. Whether you choose to wear them with pants, a skirt, or a dress, they help make any outfit fit better, all while adding some flattering dimension to your shape. Check out belted dresses at Amazon inspired by Kate Middleton below.

Belted Dresses Inspired by Kate Middleton

If you want a winter version of the belted dress trend just like the one Middleton wore, you can get a similar dress at Amazon for as little as $35. Made of a cozy viscose, polyester, and nylon blend, the Zesica Turtleneck Sweater Midi Dress features a mid-length silhouette, long sleeves, and a turtleneck neckline; so it offers you the full coverage you'd be looking for during the colder months. The machine-washable dress has a belt at the waist, comes in 10 colors, (including black, rose, and camel), and is on sale with double discounts right now.

ZESICA Turtleneck Sweater Ribbed Knit Bodycon Dress Belt
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Turtleneck Sweater Midi Dress, $35.09 with coupon (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

You can also consider wearing the cozy ribbed style Middleton wore recently with the Anrabess Ribbed Knit Sweater Dress. The dress has a long-sleeve silhouette, is made from polyester and nylon, and falls just above the knees for slightly less coverage. Its A-line style enhances your shape, and features a waist belt that shoppers have called "incredibly flattering." Plus, you can toss it in the washing machine for an easy clean.

ANRABESS Crewneck Long Sleeve Tie Solid Ribbed Knit Sweater Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Long-Sleeve Ribbed Knit Sweater Dress, $42.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Although sweater dresses are practical this time of year, you don't have to stick to the style. This flowy option is more lightweight and breathable thanks to its polyester fabric — plus, it's perfectly elegant for any upcoming event or dinner you may have. The breezy dress still offers great coverage with a mid-length silhouette and mockneck neckline, and with a ruffle trim, belted waist, and a floral pattern, the $32 dress is a no-brainer to have in your closet.

SweatyRocks Floral Sleeveless Ruffle Hem Belted Dresses
Amazon

Buy It! SweatyRocks Floral Sleeveless Belted Dress, $31.99; amazon.com

Plus, other celebrities have recently tapped into belted dresses too, including Kate Hudson, who wore a vibrant bubblegum pink version at the Palm Springs Film Festival. Emma Stone also recently wore a black belt with a flowy white dress, a green shacket, and leather boots.

Sometimes, the best trends are the ones that are here to stay through the decades, and belts are certainly no exception. Shop belted dresses at Amazon inspired by Kate Middleton below. And who knows, you may feel just like a royal.

MEROKEETY V Neck Cable Knit Sweater DressBodycon Midi Dresses Belt
Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety Cable Knit Sweater Dress, $31.44; amazon.com

Milumia Women's Elegant Belted Pleated Flounce Sleeve Long Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Milumia Belted Pleated Flounce Dress, $64.99; amazon.com

PRETTYGARDEN Spring Long Puff Sleeve Satin Belted Dresses
Amazon

Buy It! PrettyGarden Belted Short Dress, $34.99; amazon.com

Floerns Women's Polka Dots Short Sleeve Wrap Belted Pleated Midi Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Floerns Belted Pleated Midi Dress, $38.99; amazon.com

