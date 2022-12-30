Kate Hudson Sipped Coffee in a Floor-Length Skirt and the Boot Style Everyone in Hollywood Owns

Kate Hudson has been enjoying a snow-filled holiday this year. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress recently jetted to Aspen, Colorado with fiancé Danny Fujiwaka — and she's been bundling up in the chicest outfits to stay warm.

In a new Instagram post, Hudson looked cozy in a royal blue sweater, a floor-length patterned skirt, and fuzzy black hat while she sipped on a cup of coffee. She paired her winter-ready look with the boot style Hollywood is obsessed with during this time of year — but with an unexpected twist.

Hudson was ready to face the snowy elements in tan combat boots which featured red laces, a trendy detail that other celebrities including Jennifer Lopez are tapping into this winter. While on a recent book shopping trip, the Hustlers star also wore a pair of combat boots with red laces, which she styled with a red plaid coat and baggy jeans.

With their sturdy rubber soles and supportive silhouette that's designed with stability and traction, combat boots are a practical choice for winter, whether you plan to wear them while trudging through the snow or walking your dog around the neighborhood. The leather exterior is often moisture-resistant to keep your feet warm and dry, and we found so many pairs that look just like Hudson's for as little as $34. Shop winter combat boots from Amazon, Nordstrom, Zappos, and Madewell below.

If you're looking for a pair for combat boots that are both stylish and practical, the Vetaste's combat boots are it. The popular boots are made of a faux leather that looks shiny and sleek. Although the boots can be adjusted using laces, they also feature a ribbed ankle section that gives your feet some breathing room in case you want to wear thicker socks. The winter-ready boots have a sturdy rubber sole with traction, and they're on sale right now for 31 percent off. You can get them in multiple colors too, including brown, beige, black, wine, and army green.

Hudson chose a classic tan pair of combat boots to wear with her patterned skirt and blue sweater, and this budget-friendly pair available at Amazon look so similar to the ones she was wearing. The durable boots are tear-resistant and have a no-skid rubber sole with traction to help keep your ankles stable while walking through sleet or snow. The inside is made of a thick velvet lining for extra warmth on those freezing cold days, and the ankles even feature trendy plaid fabric — a pattern celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker often wear during the cold-weather months.

Although Hudson broke out her combat boots during the daytime, you can easily take this trend into the night with the Naturalizer Dara Water Repellent Combat Boots, which feature a 2.25-inch heel. The utility boots were designed with comfort in mind thanks to their slip-resistant heel and lace-up style. The thick rubber lug sole helps maximize traction and stability, and the suede-like fabric on the exterior is water-resistant, making these a great choice for cold, wet weather. They're also on sale right now for nearly half off at Nordstrom.

Whether you have a snow-filled vacation planned or not, combat boots are the shoes your winter closet needs to keep your feet warm — and your outfits on trend — this season. Shop more combat boots below.

