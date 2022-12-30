Lifestyle Fashion Kate Hudson Sipped Coffee in a Floor-Length Skirt and the Boot Style Everyone in Hollywood Owns Her winter-ready combat boots featured an unexpected twist, and we found similar styles starting at $34 By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 30, 2022 03:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Kate Hudson has been enjoying a snow-filled holiday this year. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress recently jetted to Aspen, Colorado with fiancé Danny Fujiwaka — and she's been bundling up in the chicest outfits to stay warm. In a new Instagram post, Hudson looked cozy in a royal blue sweater, a floor-length patterned skirt, and fuzzy black hat while she sipped on a cup of coffee. She paired her winter-ready look with the boot style Hollywood is obsessed with during this time of year — but with an unexpected twist. Hudson was ready to face the snowy elements in tan combat boots which featured red laces, a trendy detail that other celebrities including Jennifer Lopez are tapping into this winter. While on a recent book shopping trip, the Hustlers star also wore a pair of combat boots with red laces, which she styled with a red plaid coat and baggy jeans. With their sturdy rubber soles and supportive silhouette that's designed with stability and traction, combat boots are a practical choice for winter, whether you plan to wear them while trudging through the snow or walking your dog around the neighborhood. The leather exterior is often moisture-resistant to keep your feet warm and dry, and we found so many pairs that look just like Hudson's for as little as $34. Shop winter combat boots from Amazon, Nordstrom, Zappos, and Madewell below. Winter Combat Boots Inspired by Kate Hudson Vetaste Lug Sole Combat Booties, $50.99 (orig. $73.99); amazon.com Cool Closer C Combat Boots, $42.99 with coupon (orig. $52.99); amazon.com Naturalizer Dara Water Repellent Combat Boot, $90 (orig. $179); nordstrom.com Bates Cyren Tall Combat Boot, $104.45–$129.95 (orig. $159.95); amazon.com Sorel Hi-Line Lace-Up Combat Boot, $185; nordstrom.com Madewell Maguire Belluno Combat Boots, $305; madewell.com Pikolinos Cazorla Combat Boots, $199.95; zappos.com Dream Paris Lace Up Combat Boots, $34.23 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. If you're looking for a pair for combat boots that are both stylish and practical, the Vetaste's combat boots are it. The popular boots are made of a faux leather that looks shiny and sleek. Although the boots can be adjusted using laces, they also feature a ribbed ankle section that gives your feet some breathing room in case you want to wear thicker socks. The winter-ready boots have a sturdy rubber sole with traction, and they're on sale right now for 31 percent off. You can get them in multiple colors too, including brown, beige, black, wine, and army green. Amazon Buy It! Vetaste Lug Sole Combat Booties, $50.99 (orig. $73.99); amazon.com Hudson chose a classic tan pair of combat boots to wear with her patterned skirt and blue sweater, and this budget-friendly pair available at Amazon look so similar to the ones she was wearing. The durable boots are tear-resistant and have a no-skid rubber sole with traction to help keep your ankles stable while walking through sleet or snow. The inside is made of a thick velvet lining for extra warmth on those freezing cold days, and the ankles even feature trendy plaid fabric — a pattern celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker often wear during the cold-weather months. Amazon Buy It! Cool Closer C Combat Boots, $42.99 with coupon (orig. $52.99); amazon.com Although Hudson broke out her combat boots during the daytime, you can easily take this trend into the night with the Naturalizer Dara Water Repellent Combat Boots, which feature a 2.25-inch heel. The utility boots were designed with comfort in mind thanks to their slip-resistant heel and lace-up style. The thick rubber lug sole helps maximize traction and stability, and the suede-like fabric on the exterior is water-resistant, making these a great choice for cold, wet weather. They're also on sale right now for nearly half off at Nordstrom. Nordstrom Buy It! Naturalizer Dara Water Repellent Combat Boot, $90 (orig. $179); nordstrom.com Whether you have a snow-filled vacation planned or not, combat boots are the shoes your winter closet needs to keep your feet warm — and your outfits on trend — this season. Shop more combat boots below. Amazon Buy It! Bates Cyren Tall Combat Boot, $104.45–$129.95 (orig. $159.95); amazon.com Madewell Buy It! Madewell Maguire Belluno Combat Boots, $305; madewell.com Zappos Buy It! Pikolinos Cazorla Combat Boots, $199.95; zappos.com Amazon Buy It! Dream Paris Lace Up Combat Boots, $34.23 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping So Many Cozy Ugg Boots and Slippers Are on Sale Right Now — Including the Popular Ultra Minis Deal Alert! 