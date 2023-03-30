Kate Hudson's Comfy and Colorful Pants Will Persuade You to Play with Prints This Spring

Kate Hudson is privy to the perfect spring pants!

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star was seen in Los Angeles this week in bright orange and black printed pants that appeared to swish and swoosh with each strut. Assuming she didn't want to have too much else going on, she added a simple black shirt, a denim jacket, and some beige shoes.

The loud and funky print could be polarizing to some, but the overall style? Not so much. Her palazzo-style pants looked breezy, flowy, and like they had a steady airflow situation on lock — which, as we all know is a strong motivator for spring and summer attire. Plus, if you see a print like that passing, you can't not check it out. It makes any outfit immediately different from the rest.

Below, we've rounded up eight similar styles at Nordstrom, Amazon, Target, and more.

Flowy Pants Inspired by Kate Hudson:

The pattern on Kate's pants is indiscernible: Is it paint swirls? Is it a toddler's doodle? Is it both? We can't tell, but we can tell you that this orange and white pair from Nordstrom is similarly fashionable and abstract. The satin material also is one that celebrities like Katie Holmes and Sarah Jessica Parker have worn in the past six months. Grab the pants in sizes XXS to XL, or in plus-size options 1X to 4X.

Buy It! Open Edit Abstract Print Satin Trousers in Purple Lava Abstract, $69; nordstrom.com

The actress wore printed pajamas last month, and now, printed bottoms — so these $24 Amazon lounge pants touch on both of those styles. They also have fun prints, like zebra, cheetah, and paisley, and just as Kate's appear to have an elastic waistband, these do, too. One shopper even said, "These pants are like wearing pajamas all day."

Buy It! Urban CoCo Boho Palazzo Wide-Leg Lounge Pants in Color #1, $23.85; amazon.com

Since spring and summer are spent sipping mai tais and enjoying sugary popsicles, you'll want these cotton Wide-Leg Pants from Madwell. They're a stretch-as-you-go-pant, aka they have drawstrings that you can pull tighter or make looser whenever you need. Since the white and brown pattern is less colorful than other styles, you can accessorize with red, orange, or yellow shoes, earrings, and more.

If you're now eyeing a pair of printed flowy pants like Kate Hudson's, we're with you. Keep scrolling to shop similar styles inspired by the actress.

Buy It! Madewell Double-Gauze Drawstring Wide-Leg Pants in Abstract Flora in Lighthouse Sepia, $54.99 (orig. $79.50); madewell.com

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Pull-On Pants in Navy Waved Lace, $59; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Funyyzo Printed Soft Wide-Leg Pants in Multicolor, $32; amazon.com

Buy It! A New Day High-Rise Wide-Leg Linen Pull-On Pants in Brown, $25; target.com

Buy It! Rip Curl Afterglow Wide-Leg Cotton Pants in Navy, $64.95; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Madewell The Untailored Wide-Leg Crop Pant in Lightspun in Architect Green, $68; madewell.com

