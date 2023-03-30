Lifestyle Fashion Kate Hudson's Comfy and Colorful Pants Will Persuade You to Play with Prints This Spring We found eight pairs you won’t want to miss By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 30, 2023 02:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Kate Hudson is privy to the perfect spring pants! The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star was seen in Los Angeles this week in bright orange and black printed pants that appeared to swish and swoosh with each strut. Assuming she didn't want to have too much else going on, she added a simple black shirt, a denim jacket, and some beige shoes. BACKGRID The loud and funky print could be polarizing to some, but the overall style? Not so much. Her palazzo-style pants looked breezy, flowy, and like they had a steady airflow situation on lock — which, as we all know is a strong motivator for spring and summer attire. Plus, if you see a print like that passing, you can't not check it out. It makes any outfit immediately different from the rest. Below, we've rounded up eight similar styles at Nordstrom, Amazon, Target, and more. Flowy Pants Inspired by Kate Hudson: Open Edit Abstract Print Satin Trousers, $69; nordstrom.com Urban CoCo Boho Palazzo Wide-Leg Lounge Pants, $23.85; amazon.com Madewell Double-Gauze Drawstring Wide-Leg Pants in Abstract Flora, $54.99 (orig. $79.50); madewell.com Treasure & Bond Pull-On Pants, $59; nordstrom.com Funyyzo Printed Soft Wide-Leg Pants in Multicolor, $32; amazon.com A New Day High-Rise Wide-Leg Linen Pull-On Pants in Brown, $25; target.com Rip Curl Afterglow Wide-Leg Cotton Pants, $64.95; nordstrom.com Madewell The Untailored Wide-Leg Crop Pant in Lightspun, $68; madewell.com Kate Hudson Wishes She Invented the Hydrating Lip Mask Drew Barrymore and More Celebs Swear By The pattern on Kate's pants is indiscernible: Is it paint swirls? Is it a toddler's doodle? Is it both? We can't tell, but we can tell you that this orange and white pair from Nordstrom is similarly fashionable and abstract. The satin material also is one that celebrities like Katie Holmes and Sarah Jessica Parker have worn in the past six months. Grab the pants in sizes XXS to XL, or in plus-size options 1X to 4X. Nordstrom Buy It! Open Edit Abstract Print Satin Trousers in Purple Lava Abstract, $69; nordstrom.com The actress wore printed pajamas last month, and now, printed bottoms — so these $24 Amazon lounge pants touch on both of those styles. They also have fun prints, like zebra, cheetah, and paisley, and just as Kate's appear to have an elastic waistband, these do, too. One shopper even said, "These pants are like wearing pajamas all day." Amazon Buy It! Urban CoCo Boho Palazzo Wide-Leg Lounge Pants in Color #1, $23.85; amazon.com Since spring and summer are spent sipping mai tais and enjoying sugary popsicles, you'll want these cotton Wide-Leg Pants from Madwell. They're a stretch-as-you-go-pant, aka they have drawstrings that you can pull tighter or make looser whenever you need. Since the white and brown pattern is less colorful than other styles, you can accessorize with red, orange, or yellow shoes, earrings, and more. If you're now eyeing a pair of printed flowy pants like Kate Hudson's, we're with you. Keep scrolling to shop similar styles inspired by the actress. Madewell Buy It! Madewell Double-Gauze Drawstring Wide-Leg Pants in Abstract Flora in Lighthouse Sepia, $54.99 (orig. $79.50); madewell.com Nordstrom Buy It! Treasure & Bond Pull-On Pants in Navy Waved Lace, $59; nordstrom.com Amazon Buy It! Funyyzo Printed Soft Wide-Leg Pants in Multicolor, $32; amazon.com Target Buy It! A New Day High-Rise Wide-Leg Linen Pull-On Pants in Brown, $25; target.com Nordstrom Buy It! Rip Curl Afterglow Wide-Leg Cotton Pants in Navy, $64.95; nordstrom.com Madewell Buy It! Madewell The Untailored Wide-Leg Crop Pant in Lightspun in Architect Green, $68; madewell.com Do you love a good deal? 