Shearling Leather Jackets Are In, According to Kate Hudson, Florence Pugh, and More Celebs

Celebrities call the style shots — and this season, it's all about fuzzy lined leather coats.

Countless A-listers have recently stepped out wearing the ultra-chic, warm outerwear trend. Earlier this month, Florence Pugh was spotted at John F. Kennedy International Airport in a black leather trench coat that appeared to have a shearling-lined interior from top-to-bottom. Yes, the coat was the center of the attention, but her chunky boots, minimal midi dress, and round sunglasses came in at a close second (and third and fourth).

All the way across the pond, Kate Hudson wore a similar looking jacket just a few weeks later in London. She freshened up the look with a rust-colored turtleneck dress and a pair of boots in fall's most popular color.

Back in October, singer Rita Ora styled a cropped version of the coat with a pair of ripped, baggy jeans and colorful sneakers. Gabrielle Union also tackled the trend earlier this month in a black jacket outlined with black-fur trim. She completed the look with a black midi dress and matching slingback pumps — the more monochrome, the better.

As evidenced by these A-listers, it's the season of shearling and leather. Thankfully, it's not too late to try the trend for yourself — there are still more than two months left of cold-weather temperatures, after all!

This ASOS coat is a good place to start. It has leather sleeves, pockets, and a leather-lined collar, but with the shearling front and center, it's a fresh twist on the celebrity-worn trend.

Buy It! ASOSDesign Faux Leather and Shearling Coat in Black, $128; asos.com

An all-black outfit is certainly a tour de fierce, but a neutral jacket should always be a mainstay in your winter wardrobe. And this faux leather jacket is just what we had in mind.

The curly borg trim is in line with Hudson, Pugh, and Union's look, but the lighter color palette gives it an air of charm and poise. Leave it open to show off what's underneath or belt it to give it its own equally mind-blowing fashion moment.

Buy It! PrettyLittleThing Beige Faux Leather Curly Borg Trim Maxi Trench, $57.50 (orig. $145); prettylittlething.us

If your style is more aligned with Ora's, this Levi's puffer jacket is an ideal pick. It combines fuzzy shearling with ultra-cool leather, only in a more cropped version — more opportunity to show off your trendy flared leggings or wide-leg jeans.

When zipped up, the asymmetrical design is like a breath of fresh air among regular old puffers since it gracefully walks the line between classy and casual. The lapels also snap down, so you won't have to hold them tight when a blustery gust of wind nearly knocks you off your feet.

Buy It! Levi's Breanna Puffer Jacket, $79.99–$99.99; amazon.com

We also found this oversized Free People peacoat, this black aviator jacket for under $50, and this coat with a fluffy faux fur collar that closely resembles Union's. Clearly, leather shearling coats are the hot item right now, and you don't want to miss out.

Keep scrolling for more leather shearling jackets inspired by celebs!

Buy It! Free PeopleKaja Vegan Bonded Peacoat, $248; freepeople.com

Buy It! BoohooTall Oversized Teddy Faux Fur Trim Aviator Jacket, $46 (orig. $115); us.boohoo.com

Buy It! Blank NYCFaux Fur Shawl Collar Trench Coat, $198; nordstrom.com

