Kate Hudson Wore a Breezy Cutout Midi Dress While Vacationing in Rome — and We Found Similar Styles
Kate Hudson is having herself a European summer.
In a new Instagram post, the Fabletics founder shared a few sweet shots from her recent family trip to Italy. In the post, the mom of three looked fabulous in a cutout paisley midi dress by Zimmerman as she snacked on pasta and checked out some churches with daughter Rani Rose. As temperatures continue to soar throughout July with this mid-season heat wave, it's no surprise Hudson is rocking a breezy dress as she parades around Europe.
Cutout styles have been trending everywhere this summer, from swimsuits to tops to dresses. Not only is the intentional lack of fabric super flattering, but it's also cooling, allowing for more of your skin to breathe. To help you stay cool, and look as chic as Hudson, we rounded up the cutest cutout midi and maxi dresses on Amazon, starting at just $30.
Shop Cutout Maxi Dresses From Amazon
- Zesica Crossover Halter Cutout Maxi Dress, $41.99
- Fazortev Cutout Halter Maxi Dress, $72.99 (orig. $98.99)
- Prinbara Cutout Bodycon Maxi Dress, $29.74 (orig. $56.99)
- Soly Hux Cutout Crochet Dress, $35.99 (orig. $38.99)
- Floerns Twist Floral Cami Maxi Dress, $34.99
- The Drop Anaya Square Neck Cutout Maxi Dress, $59.90
- Fashionme Midi Satin Dress, $37.99 (orig. $40.99)
- Dokotoo Floral Print Sun Dress, $32.98 (orig. $45.99)
Hudson's cute but pricey Zimmerman find has us dreaming of the ocean. For a more affordable sea-inspired option, add the Fazortev halter cutout dress in a cool sky blue to your collection. Like Hudson's maxi, it has side cutouts for airflow, as well as a leg slit and halter-style top. It's also $23 off right now, so you can get it for $76.
Floral patterns are also everywhere this season, adding a flirty touch to the cutout midi trend, like this halter-style dress. It has an open back and layered ruching for extra flow. Two other on-sale floral numbers include this satin midi dress that's marked down to $38 and this strappy vintage floral option that's just $33 right now. Both dresses have a knot-tie at the chest, spaghetti straps, and a leg slit.
Speaking of knots, this bodycon cutout maxi dress will likely become your new go-to wedding guest dress. The elegant dress shows just the right amount of skin with two midriff cutouts, and the relaxed polyester and cotton fabric means you can dress it up or down with white sneakers or heels — depending on the occasion. (And, it's nearly 50 percent off!)
Looking to cover up your shoulders? You can still get in on the cutout trend with this square-neck maxi dress by The Drop. It has chic puff sleeves that come down to about the elbows, offering you more coverage without being overly hot. "This might be the cutest piece of clothing I've ever purchased from Amazon," said one reviewer, noting that it can be worn on or off the shoulders, and it has pockets.
Whether you're in need of a new beach coverup, a wedding guest dress, or something lightweight to wear to happy hour, let Hudson inspire you to bare a little more skin with these adorable cutout dresses.
