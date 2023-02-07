Kate Hudson Kicked Off the Anniversary of 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' in These Chic Patterned Pajamas

Kate Hudson just made us want something other than basic pajamas!

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, in an Instagram reel posted last week, Hudson told fans to ask any questions they might have about the iconic rom-com movie — which were later answered during a Q&A with her co-star Matthew McConaughey. And while we already know how much we love the film, what we didn't know is just how much we could love a pair of patterned pajamas.

In the quick video, Hudson was seen lounging in a beige and white gingham top, while seemingly bare-faced and decked out in layered jewelry to complete the cozy look. It appears that her shirt is from the brand Serena & Lily, and it's a part of the Belvedere Pajamas set.

Some other pretty details that lead us to believe she is in fact wearing this pajama set include the white sateen piping along the uniquely shaped collar and dainty buttons down the front. Per the website, the pieces are made from 100 percent brushed cotton, and they come in sizes small, medium, and large. For a bit of extra stretch, though, the bottoms have an elastic waistband and a drawstring cord.

And even if you're saying, "nobody but my family ever sees my pajamas," that's more the reason to get yourself a pair. These pajamas are so chic that you'll actually want to show them off. Throw on a graphic T-shirt and a chunky cardigan with the gingham print bottoms to copy one of Emma Roberts' recent street style looks.

Serena & Lily

Buy It! Serena & Lily Belvedere Pajamas in Doe Gingham, $168; serenaandlily.com

For a pretty pop of pink, we found a pair from Dillard's that's nearly half the price and good for sweaty sleepers. This set comes with a short sleeve top and shorts that are made of a lightweight material, so it won't feel like snuggling up in your favorite fleece ones. But if you do want to keep warm, there's also a burgundy pair from ASOS that has piping just like Hudson's.

Not looking to buy a whole set, but want to invest in a pair of quality sleeper pants? Gap has a pair on sale now that come in a gorgeous purple-brown color. Sizes XXS to XXL are all still in stock, and they're available in tall and petite sizes, too. Add a cropped leather jacket and some matching sneakers for an outfit that everyone will want to copy.

Amazon also has these best-selling pajama two-packs, which come in a wide variety of colors and prints, like polka dots, florals, and stripes. They have over 9,000 five-star ratings, with many shoppers calling them "cozy," "luxurious," and "soft and silky."

Thanks to Kate Hudson, we're ready to lose the basic pajamas, and grab a fun new pair. Keep scrolling for more patterned options below.

Amazon

Buy It! Real Essentials 2-Pack Pajama Set Super-Soft Long Sleeve Top with Pants, $35.99–$39.99 (orig. $50); amazon.com

Dillard's

Buy It! Sanctuary Short Sleeve Notch Collar Satin Checkered Print Shorty Pajama Set, $78; dillards.com

Gap

Buy It! Gap Satin Wide Leg PJ Pants in Wassel Brown Jacquard Print, $36.90 with code ADDON (orig. $59.95); gap.com

Asos

Buy It! Topshop Brushed Check Piped Shirt and Pants Pajama Set in Burgundy, $74; asos.com

