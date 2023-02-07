Lifestyle Fashion Kate Hudson Kicked Off the Anniversary of 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' in These Chic Patterned Pajamas They cost $168, but similar styles are just $36 By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 7, 2023 02:08 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Kate Hudson just made us want something other than basic pajamas! To celebrate the 20th anniversary of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, in an Instagram reel posted last week, Hudson told fans to ask any questions they might have about the iconic rom-com movie — which were later answered during a Q&A with her co-star Matthew McConaughey. And while we already know how much we love the film, what we didn't know is just how much we could love a pair of patterned pajamas. In the quick video, Hudson was seen lounging in a beige and white gingham top, while seemingly bare-faced and decked out in layered jewelry to complete the cozy look. It appears that her shirt is from the brand Serena & Lily, and it's a part of the Belvedere Pajamas set. Some other pretty details that lead us to believe she is in fact wearing this pajama set include the white sateen piping along the uniquely shaped collar and dainty buttons down the front. Per the website, the pieces are made from 100 percent brushed cotton, and they come in sizes small, medium, and large. For a bit of extra stretch, though, the bottoms have an elastic waistband and a drawstring cord. And even if you're saying, "nobody but my family ever sees my pajamas," that's more the reason to get yourself a pair. These pajamas are so chic that you'll actually want to show them off. Throw on a graphic T-shirt and a chunky cardigan with the gingham print bottoms to copy one of Emma Roberts' recent street style looks. Serena & Lily Buy It! Serena & Lily Belvedere Pajamas in Doe Gingham, $168; serenaandlily.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. For a pretty pop of pink, we found a pair from Dillard's that's nearly half the price and good for sweaty sleepers. This set comes with a short sleeve top and shorts that are made of a lightweight material, so it won't feel like snuggling up in your favorite fleece ones. But if you do want to keep warm, there's also a burgundy pair from ASOS that has piping just like Hudson's. Not looking to buy a whole set, but want to invest in a pair of quality sleeper pants? Gap has a pair on sale now that come in a gorgeous purple-brown color. Sizes XXS to XXL are all still in stock, and they're available in tall and petite sizes, too. Add a cropped leather jacket and some matching sneakers for an outfit that everyone will want to copy. Amazon also has these best-selling pajama two-packs, which come in a wide variety of colors and prints, like polka dots, florals, and stripes. They have over 9,000 five-star ratings, with many shoppers calling them "cozy," "luxurious," and "soft and silky." Thanks to Kate Hudson, we're ready to lose the basic pajamas, and grab a fun new pair. Keep scrolling for more patterned options below. Amazon Buy It! Real Essentials 2-Pack Pajama Set Super-Soft Long Sleeve Top with Pants, $35.99–$39.99 (orig. $50); amazon.com Dillard's Buy It! Sanctuary Short Sleeve Notch Collar Satin Checkered Print Shorty Pajama Set, $78; dillards.com Gap Buy It! Gap Satin Wide Leg PJ Pants in Wassel Brown Jacquard Print, $36.90 with code ADDON (orig. $59.95); gap.com Asos Buy It! Topshop Brushed Check Piped Shirt and Pants Pajama Set in Burgundy, $74; asos.com Do you love a good deal? Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.