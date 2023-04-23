Kate Hudson's '90s Accessory Is What You'll Want to Wear for Music Festivals, Hiking Trips, and Family BBQs

It looks like Kate Hudson is on board with the re-emergence of a '90s trend practically everyone in Hollywood seems to be wearing.

In a recent Instagram video that announced a giveaway with her wellness brand InBloom, Hudson rocked a ribbed green bucket hat, which looked effortlessly bohemian paired with a white tank top and a colorful statement beaded necklace. In the clip, Hudson shared tons of her favorite beauty and fashion items from the giveaway, but unfortunately, didn't divulge where she got the cap.

But good news: We found a similar one on Amazon that's only $15.

The Chok.lids unisex bucket hat is not only a fun, trendy accessory, but it's a practical pick for summer, as it provides UPF 50+ sun protection, features barely visible eyelets for maximum airflow (because no one likes a sweaty hairline), and is made of 100 percent lightweight cotton. Picking one up would not only help you emulate Hudson's look, but also those recently worn by celeb bucket hat enthusiasts Rihanna, Megan Fox, Lili Reinhart, and Brad Pitt.

This Amazon find is loved for its comfortability, style, and functionality. In fact, it has more than 10,000 five star ratings. One reviewer praised the hat's color and adjustable fit, adding that it's "perfect for the beach." Another person, who plans to buy it in more colors, wrote that it's "well made" of "beautiful material." And someone else said it's "the perfect hat to add to my collection for the warmer months."

There's no need to limit yourself to just one: The versatile cap comes in 43 colors to keep your spring and summer wardrobes interesting and fresh. Whether your calendar is packed with music festivals, hiking trips, or family barbecues, you can easily complete any outfit with this vibrant Hudson-inspired piece.

