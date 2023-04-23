Kate Hudson's '90s Accessory Is What You'll Want to Wear for Music Festivals, Hiking Trips, and Family BBQs

This Amazon lookalike is only $15 and comes in 43 colors

By
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton

Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 23, 2023 11:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Kate Hudson Pink Dress
Photo: People / Getty Images

It looks like Kate Hudson is on board with the re-emergence of a '90s trend practically everyone in Hollywood seems to be wearing.

In a recent Instagram video that announced a giveaway with her wellness brand InBloom, Hudson rocked a ribbed green bucket hat, which looked effortlessly bohemian paired with a white tank top and a colorful statement beaded necklace. In the clip, Hudson shared tons of her favorite beauty and fashion items from the giveaway, but unfortunately, didn't divulge where she got the cap.

But good news: We found a similar one on Amazon that's only $15.

The Chok.lids unisex bucket hat is not only a fun, trendy accessory, but it's a practical pick for summer, as it provides UPF 50+ sun protection, features barely visible eyelets for maximum airflow (because no one likes a sweaty hairline), and is made of 100 percent lightweight cotton. Picking one up would not only help you emulate Hudson's look, but also those recently worn by celeb bucket hat enthusiasts Rihanna, Megan Fox, Lili Reinhart, and Brad Pitt.

CHOK.LIDS Everyday Cotton Style Bucket Hat
Amazon

Buy It! Chok.lids Everyday Cotton Bucket Hat in Green Tea, $14.99; amazon.com

This Amazon find is loved for its comfortability, style, and functionality. In fact, it has more than 10,000 five star ratings. One reviewer praised the hat's color and adjustable fit, adding that it's "perfect for the beach." Another person, who plans to buy it in more colors, wrote that it's "well made" of "beautiful material." And someone else said it's "the perfect hat to add to my collection for the warmer months."

There's no need to limit yourself to just one: The versatile cap comes in 43 colors to keep your spring and summer wardrobes interesting and fresh. Whether your calendar is packed with music festivals, hiking trips, or family barbecues, you can easily complete any outfit with this vibrant Hudson-inspired piece.

CHOK.LIDS Everyday Cotton Style Bucket Hat
Amazon

Buy It! Chok.lids Everyday Cotton Bucket Hat in Bubblegum Pink, $14.99; amazon.com

CHOK.LIDS Everyday Cotton Style Bucket Hat
Amazon

Buy It! Chok.lids Everyday Cotton Bucket Hat in Black, $12.99 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

CHOK.LIDS Everyday Cotton Style Bucket Hat
Amazon

Buy It! Chok.lids Everyday Cotton Bucket Hat in Blue Jean, $16.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Bohemian Maxi Skirt
This New Maxi Skirt with Pockets Comes in 12 Colors, and It's Already on Sale at Amazon
Yankee Candle Sale Tout
This 'Soothing' Yankee Candle Perfectly Captures the Aroma of a 'Fresh Spring' Day, and It's Just $26 Today
Bedsure Reversible Comforter Amazon Deal
This Pretty Reversible Comforter Set Feels Like Getting 'Cocooned in a Cloud' — and It's Up to 60% Off
Related Articles
ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Bohemian Maxi Skirt
This New Maxi Skirt with Pockets Comes in 12 Colors, and It's Already on Sale at Amazon
First-Person Review (Week 3) TOUT
These Comfy Socks Are My Go-To Replacements for Worn-Out Pairs, and They're Just $3 at Amazon Right Now
Minka Kelly
Minka Kelly's Spring-Perfect Outfit Includes These Comfy Sandals We Turn to Every Summer
Ibfun Weekender Bag Tout
This Clever 3-Piece Weekender Bag Is So Roomy That There's 'Room to Spare,' and It's as Little as $40 at Amazon
Cariuma Peanuts Tout
This Ashton Kutcher-Worn Sneaker Brand Just Dropped More Adorable 'Peanuts'-Inspired Shoes
Milumia Women's Casual Blouse Tout
This Breezy Blouse That Shoppers Call 'Cute and Classy' Is on Sale for as Little as $22
brie larson marvel chantelle bra
The Brand Behind Brie Larson's Bra Magic from the Set of 'The Marvels' Is on Sale on Amazon
Taylor Swift saddle bag TOUT
Taylor Swift's Hands-Free Black Saddle Purse Is a Spring Accessory That Never Goes Out of Style
Tory Burch April Sale
Tory Burch Just Slashed Prices on Over 400 Spring Dresses, Handbags, and Sandals — Up to 50% Off
Feethit Womens Walking Shoes Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say Their Feet 'Never Ache' in These Sneakers — and They're on Sale
Jen Garner + Reese white button down TOUT
Jennifer Garner and Gisele Bündchen Broke Out the Classic Shirt That Every Person Should Have in Their Wardrobe
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge in Hopkins, Belize Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Royal visit to Caribbean - 20 Mar 2022
Kate Middleton's Timeless Longchamp Tote Bag Is Going for $90 at This Secret Flash Sale
stitch fix review
I Finally Tried Stitch Fix to See What All the Hype Is About, and I Wasn't Disappointed
Amazon Coachella Fashion tout
Amazon Has Tons of Coachella-Ready Fashion You Can Wear All Summer Long
Target Swimsuits Under $50 Tout
We Sorted Through Target's Huge Swimsuit Section to Find the Most 'Flattering' Under-$50 One-Pieces
Amazon's Best-Selling Nightgowns 'Feels More Expensive Than It Is,' and It's on Sale for Just $17 Tout
This Popular Sleep Shirt Is 'Perfect for Staying Cool' on Hot Nights — and It's Only $17 Right Now