Kate Hudson's Oversized Belt Bag Is a Smart Choice for Moms On the Go — and These Lookalikes Start at $14

When she's not walking red carpets, Kate Hudson knows how to take a regular stroll in style.

The actress recently shared a few photos on Instagram walking around New York City with her youngest daughter Rani Rose. For the occasion, she wore a tie-waist dark blue jumpsuit with chunky boots, big round sunglasses, and a green beanie for a fun pop of color. But the accessory that caught our eye was her oversized belt bag.

Hudson's black bag is slightly larger than your average fanny pack, which makes it easy to carry all the essentials.

Shop Belt Bags Inspired by Kate Hudson

Unlike a traditional top handle purse, this style allows you to go hands free, which is ideal when you've got a little one in tow. It's also a good bag for multitasking travelers since it can hold your passports and important paperwork at the airport, or your wallet and keys while sightseeing around a city.

Styling the accessory is easy, too. You can wear the bag around your waist for a more traditional look, or wear it as a crossbody for a more trendy style — Hudson showcased both ways, confirming that it's a perfect option for moms on the go. The neutral bag will look chic with everything from a baggy loungewear set for errands to a sweater and jeans for date night to a breezy maxi dress for vacation.

While we don't know where Hudson's exact bag is from, there are plenty of larger-than-usual fanny packs available on the market. Even better? Prices start at $14, so there's an option for every budget.

This four-zipper bag is one of the most affordable we found. It's made with water-resistant fabric and even has a port where you can easily store your keys or headphones. Not only is it an Amazon best-seller, but it's also earned more than 3,700 five-star reviews from customers, one of whom called it a "great buy." They added that the, "Zippers are very sturdy, material is great, [and] I'm very glad I made this purchase."

Amazon

Buy It! Entchin Fanny Pack with 4-Zipper Pockets, $13.98 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

You also can't go wrong with Away's Packable Sling Bag that's on sale for just $29 right now and folds up nicely when not in use or this Lululemon belt bag that has an extra-wide opening so you can easily find what you're looking for.

Regardless of which you choose, having a large belt bag in your rotation is a smart choice. Keep scrolling to shop for more Kate Hudson-inspired bags before your next walk down the block.

Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Renew Transit Fanny Pack, $45; everlane.com

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon All Night Festival Bag, $78; lululemon.com

Away

Buy It! Away The Packable Sling Bag, $29 (orig. $45); awaytravel.com

Amazon

Buy It! Peak Gear Sling Compact Crossbody Backpack and Day Bag, $29.97 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

