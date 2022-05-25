The Kardashians Are Bringing Back Romantic Lace Styles Just in Time for Wedding Season
That's amore!
If you're still swooning over Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's beautiful Italian wedding that took place over the weekend, you're not the only one. The lavish affair was romantic in every way, and the dramatic designer gowns worn by the bride and her famous family were a sight to behold.
And now that lovebird season is officially upon us, we've been searching high and low for the best wedding guest dresses around, and it's safe to say that we have officially found inspiration from the Kardashians and Jenners themselves. After all, we couldn't stop staring at their gorgeous, curve-hugging (mostly) corseted lacy looks, so we rounded up a few similar styles for celebrations and summer soirées to come.
On the topic of corsets, we found a stunning lace top from Victoria's Secret (which is currently on sale for just $29), and this top-rated mesh lace bustier from Amazon that looks much more expensive than it really is.
Buy It! Modegal Mesh Bustier Corset Top, $29.99–$34.99; amazon.com
This strapless number has built-in boning for a vintage-inspired structure and is currently an Amazon best-seller. Available in 17 colors and two patterns, this affordable must-have is a no-brainer, and can easily be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.
One reviewer said, "I never dress up, but I feel amazing in this," while another reviewer said this top was "flattering and snatched [them] in all the right places."
And hey, if looking snatched is top of mind, be sure to check out Pinsy's pretty lace shaping bodysuits that not only flatter curves beautifully, but also look incredible both under clothing or as a layering piece meant to be seen. From our personal experience, this flattering foundation piece serves double duty as a smoothing undergarment with flirty lace dresses and pairs perfectly with a slinky midi skirt or high-waisted trousers for a more sophisticated style statement.
Shop these romantic lace styles below, and get ready to turn heads this season.
Buy It! Victoria's Secret Very Sexy Lace Corset, $28.99 (orig. $59.95); victoriassecret.com
Buy It! Asos Lace Corset Tiered Pleated Skirt Mini Dress, $124; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Pinsy Smoothing Lace Shapewear Bodysuit, $89; wearpinsy.com
Buy It! Morgan & Co. Corset Lace Sleeveless Gown, $129; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Lulu's Lacy Bodycon Midi Dress, $54; lulus.com
