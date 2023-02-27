A Nurse-Approved Sneaker That's 'Tremendously' Supportive Is on Sale for Just $33 Today

It can feel impossible to find comfortable shoes that also look great. Between running errands, working out, or standing at work all day, feet can really take a beating. Finding shoes that fit and offer support can quite literally take the pressure off.And shoppers have fallen in love with these Kapsen Running Shoes, which are on sale right now for more than half off at Amazon.

The sneakers have a rubber sole and a knitted upper. The material is so lightweight that you can actually twist the entire shoe — it'll definitely move with your feet when you're on the go. The upper fabric promotes air circulation inside the shoe, keeping your feet from getting hot or sweaty even after a long day on your feet or an intense workout session.

The rubber soles are designed to be non-slip and absorb shocks. Translation: Your feet won't be in pain, even after pounding the pavement during a morning run or working a grueling 12-hour night shift.

One shopper reported that their feet weren't nearly as sore as usual thanks to the "cushioned step" on these sneakers. After wearing the shoes all day on concrete floors, another thrilled customer said "you can't beat" these "amazing" shoes.

Normally $90, Amazon has the sneakers on sale starting at $33, depending on the size and color. The sneakers come in women's sizes 5–11 and men's 4–8.5, and are available in 11 colors, from classic black and white to bright green, orange, and yellow.

One shopper says they loved the sneakers so much, they bought a second pair, writing, "The support that I get from these shoes have tremendously helped my flat feet." Meanwhile, a nurse raved in their review about how "comfortable" these are, and said they're already thinking about getting a second pair. In total, more than 3,000 people have given these sneakers a perfect five-star rating.

If you're in the market for a new pair of stylish and supportive sneakers, then you'll want to order a pair of the Kapsen Running Shoes while they're on sale.

