The Colorful Handbag Supermodels and Celebs Love Is on Sale for Under $70
Photo Credit: Lupita Nyong'o/Instagram
It's frequently assumed that celebrities have expensive taste, which might often be true, but what if we told you a handbag worn by A-listers was on sale at Amazon for less than $70?
The JW PEI Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag is a popular choice among celebs like Megan Fox and Lupita Nyong'o, and has even been spotted in the hands of supermodels Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, and Irina Shayk. Don't worry, all 11 colors are discounted right now so you can choose a few of your favorites to add to your wardrobe. Who knew a compact bag could make such a big statement?
Buy It! JW PEI Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag in Beige, $67.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
What sets this bag apart from other designer options (aside from the affordable price tag), is that each purse is made with sustainable materials like vegan leather, faux suede, and recycled plastic bottles. Plus, the wide range of colors makes it easy to style with practically any outfit so you can recreate your favorite celebrity looks or come up with your own.
The bag might be small, but it has enough room to carry the essentials like your smartphone, keys, and wallet with a magnetic closure to keep everything secure. The simple style was a staple a year ago and continues to be a favorite in Hollywood and among Amazon shoppers. Nearly 1,000 customers have given it a five-star rating, with reviewers claiming it's "the perfect little bag" and raving about the exterior being "as smooth as silk."
Another five-star reviewer who has the bag in light purple wore it with a pair of Camssoo square toe heels that matched the bag's color to a T. The shoes are also on Amazon for just $40 and are available in four other colors that are similar to the bag.
If there's one accessory you need this season it's the Gabbi handbag without a doubt. Scroll down to see more spring and summer-inspired shades that are celeb and supermodel approved.
Buy It! JW PEI Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag in Light Yellow, $67.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
Buy It! JW PEI Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag in Light Purple, $67.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
Buy It! JW PEI Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag in Orange, $67.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
Buy It! JW PEI Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag in Classic Blue, $67.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
Buy It! JW PEI Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag in Black, $67.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
