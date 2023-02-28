The Affordable Handbag Brand Oprah and Hailey Bieber Have Carried Dropped New Spring Purses — Starting at $30

Gigi Hadid and Megan Fox are JW Pei fans, too

JW Pei spring bags at Amazon
Photo: People / Marcus Millan

In The Devil Wears Prada, Andy Sachs' boyfriend Nate questions why women need more than one handbag. As Anne Hathaway's character's friend Lily so aptly explains, it's because they're pretty. This trendy handbag brand is pretty, yes, but its purses are functional and affordable, too.

JW Pei bags have been spotted slung over the arms of stars like Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, Emily Ratajkowski, and Gigi Hadid over the past few years. Oprah Winfrey even deemed this crossbody bag one of her Favorite Things last December, so the brand is not just for It Girls.

The affordable purses (the majority of which cost less than $100) come in unique shapes like crescent moons, eye-catching fabrics like crocodile, and bright colors like lime green and lavender. You've probably seen the viral JW Pei Gabbi Bag, which all of the aforementioned celebs (save Oprah) own.

However, the brand just dropped a slew of new silhouettes for spring, including saddle bags, quilted croissant bags, and practical crossbodies — and prices start at just $30. JW Pei is known for its bold shades, but the brand also offers its signature purses in neutral hues like black, white, and brown. Below, shop some of the best new JW Pei bags at Amazon.

New JW Pei Bags at Amazon

A classic shoulder bag is a must in every purse pile, and this cool option from JW Pei fits the bill. Its rectangular shape allows you to pack all the essentials inside, but the sturdy exterior keeps its sleek shape no problem.

JW PEI Women's Millie Shoulder Bag
Amazon

Buy It! JW Pei Millie Shoulder Bag, $79.99; amazon.com

Go hands free with this smaller crossbody bag that includes a top flap to keep your items extra secure. If you're looking for a trendier touch, this saddle bag is calling your name. Available in black, brown, green, and cream croc-embossed vegan leather, this JW Pei bag is one of those head-turning pieces that will have people asking you where it's from.

JW PEI Women's Carly Saddle Bag
Amazon

Buy It! JW Pei Carly Saddle Bag, $78.99; amazon.com

After months of black and brown ensembles, spring is all about embracing color, and this robin's egg blue shoulder bag will make the transition smooth. The vegan leather material features ruching, and the puffy shoulder straps are knotted at the zipper. Sunny yellow, lovely lavender, and nutmeg brown are the other fun color options you can snag this statement bag in.

JW PEI Women's Mila Shoulder Bag
Amazon

Buy It! JW Pei Mila Shoulder Bag, $79.99; amazon.com

We never took Nate's stance on handbags seriously, but with such low prices on high-quality purses like these, we're snagging a few. Shop more new JW Pei bags at Amazon below.

JW PEI Women's Debby Flap Crossbody
Amazon

Buy It! JW Pei Debby Flap Crossbody, $69.99; amazon.com

JW PEI Women's Lily Shoulder Bag
Amazon

Buy It! JW Pei Lily Shoulder Bag, $59.49 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

JW PEI Women's Julia Crossbody
Amazon

Buy It! JW Pei Julia Crossbody, $49.99; amazon.com

