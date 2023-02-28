Lifestyle Fashion The Affordable Handbag Brand Oprah and Hailey Bieber Have Carried Dropped New Spring Purses — Starting at $30 Gigi Hadid and Megan Fox are JW Pei fans, too By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 28, 2023 01:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Marcus Millan In The Devil Wears Prada, Andy Sachs' boyfriend Nate questions why women need more than one handbag. As Anne Hathaway's character's friend Lily so aptly explains, it's because they're pretty. This trendy handbag brand is pretty, yes, but its purses are functional and affordable, too. JW Pei bags have been spotted slung over the arms of stars like Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, Emily Ratajkowski, and Gigi Hadid over the past few years. Oprah Winfrey even deemed this crossbody bag one of her Favorite Things last December, so the brand is not just for It Girls. The affordable purses (the majority of which cost less than $100) come in unique shapes like crescent moons, eye-catching fabrics like crocodile, and bright colors like lime green and lavender. You've probably seen the viral JW Pei Gabbi Bag, which all of the aforementioned celebs (save Oprah) own. However, the brand just dropped a slew of new silhouettes for spring, including saddle bags, quilted croissant bags, and practical crossbodies — and prices start at just $30. JW Pei is known for its bold shades, but the brand also offers its signature purses in neutral hues like black, white, and brown. Below, shop some of the best new JW Pei bags at Amazon. New JW Pei Bags at Amazon JW Pei Rayna Cloth Tote Bag, $29.99 JW Pei Carly Saddle Bag, $78.99 JW Pei Millie Shoulder Bag, $79.99 JW Pei Lily Shoulder Bag, $59.49 (orig. $69.99) JW Pei Debby Flap Crossbody, $69.99 JW Pei Julia Crossbody, $49.99 JW Pei Mila Shoulder Bag, $79.99 Hailey Bieber Keeps Wearing This Underrated Essential You Can Get for Cheap on Amazon A classic shoulder bag is a must in every purse pile, and this cool option from JW Pei fits the bill. Its rectangular shape allows you to pack all the essentials inside, but the sturdy exterior keeps its sleek shape no problem. Amazon Buy It! JW Pei Millie Shoulder Bag, $79.99; amazon.com Go hands free with this smaller crossbody bag that includes a top flap to keep your items extra secure. If you're looking for a trendier touch, this saddle bag is calling your name. Available in black, brown, green, and cream croc-embossed vegan leather, this JW Pei bag is one of those head-turning pieces that will have people asking you where it's from. Amazon Buy It! JW Pei Carly Saddle Bag, $78.99; amazon.com After months of black and brown ensembles, spring is all about embracing color, and this robin's egg blue shoulder bag will make the transition smooth. The vegan leather material features ruching, and the puffy shoulder straps are knotted at the zipper. Sunny yellow, lovely lavender, and nutmeg brown are the other fun color options you can snag this statement bag in. Amazon Buy It! JW Pei Mila Shoulder Bag, $79.99; amazon.com We never took Nate's stance on handbags seriously, but with such low prices on high-quality purses like these, we're snagging a few. Shop more new JW Pei bags at Amazon below. Amazon Buy It! JW Pei Debby Flap Crossbody, $69.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! JW Pei Lily Shoulder Bag, $59.49 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! JW Pei Julia Crossbody, $49.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping One of the Best Anti-Fatigue Mats We Tested Is on Sale Right Now at Amazon This Foot Cream 'Works Like Magic' on 'Dry and Cracked' Feet, and It's Just $9 The Fluffy Ugg Slippers Megan Fox, Cardi B, and More Celebs Wear Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon