My Go-To Purse Is from This Affordable Celeb-Worn Brand, and It's on Sale at Amazon Right Now

I'll admit it: While the holidays are all about giving gifts to those I hold nearest and dearest, I like to get a little something for myself, too. And one item that always seems to make its way to my virtual shopping cart this time of year is a purse — specifically, a JW Pei bag.

I first came across the popular Gabbi bag after seeing it on the arms of celebrities like Megan Fox, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Gigi Hadid — and who isn't a sucker for a mini bag that's cute, practical, and doesn't break the bank? When I realized that the bag was actually super affordable (even when it's not on sale), I jumped at the chance to purchase it last Cyber Monday. And so began my love for JW Pei purses.

Lucky for you and me, a few styles are currently on sale at Amazon for Cyber Monday, and prices start at $50.

Cyber Monday Deals on JW Pei Bags at Amazon

I instantly fell in love with the Gabbi handbag as soon as I took it out of its duster bag and held it in my hands. It's made from super soft vegan leather and recycled plastic and has a small, puffy, baguette-like silhouette. It reminds me of the types of purses I used to wear back in middle school, but with a modern, trendier look.

The compact bag features a hidden magnetic closure to secure items inside and is roomy enough to fit my phone, keys, a slim card holder, a few lip glosses, and a pack of gum. The real design standout is its structured scrunchie strap that is long enough to be worn over the shoulder or carried by hand, which is something I appreciate — depending on my outfit, I can switch up how I tote it around.

The Gabbi is going for $64 for those who have a Prime membership and is available in 15 colors. I snatched up the bag in the classic beige hue, but have been eying the brown shade as another neutral option to have in the rotation, along with the light purple, which would be a fun way to add a pop of color to the all-black ensembles I typically tend to wear during the winter.

Amazon

Buy It! JW Pei Gabbi Bag, $63.99 with Prime (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

After the Gabbi, I then added the Eva Shoulder Handbag to my collection. This '90-inspired bag is made from crocodile-embossed vegan leather and recycled plastic and features silver hardware on the strap and zipper.

I've been shocked by how much the small bag is able to store. It's become my go-to bag for trips, concerts, dinners, and errand runs — and it easily zips up, never giving me any trouble no matter how much I stuff into it. We're talking a phone, wallet, hand sanitizer, keys, lip gloss, lip liner, a disposable camera, and even some floss that I kept inside the interior pocket have all been in this bag at one time. And everything fit with ease.

The now-$50 purse comes in 14 colors. I opted for the black bag before, and the dark green shade that features gold hardware looks like it will be the next one I snap up while it's on sale.

Amazon

Buy It! JW Pei Eva Shoulder Handbag, $50.14 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Other JW Pei bags are marked down for Cyber Monday too, including two crossbody options — the Mini Flap Crossbody and the Aylin Canvas and Quinn Vegan Leather Cell Phone Crossbody — and the Ruby Shoulder Bag, a structured hobo-style purse that looks like it might be a contender for my latest JW Pei obsession.

I've told basically anyone who will listen about my appreciation for JW Pei handbags and have urged plenty of friends to take advantage of grabbing a few of these purses whenever they're on sale, which doesn't happen often. Although most celeb-owned items tend to be a bit too luxe for day-to-day wear and are often way out of my budget, JW Pei bags are the epitome of affordable luxury. And while so many are on sale at Amazon right now, there's no better time to try one out.

Check out more of my top picks below and be sure to add a bag to your cart before these Amazon Cyber Monday deals end.

Amazon

Buy It! JW Pei Gabbi Bag, $63.99 with Prime (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! JW Pei Eva Shoulder Handbag, $50.14 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! JW Pei Mini Flap Crossbody, $63.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! JW Pei Ruby Shoulder Bag, $76.49 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! JW Pei Aylin Canvas and Quinn Vegan Leather Cell Phone Crossbody Bag, $31.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.