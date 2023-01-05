Shoppers with Night Sweats Say They 'Sleep Great' While Wearing These Cozy Bamboo Pajamas

As the weather gets colder and days become shorter, you may be reverting to hibernation mode and searching for your new favorite cozy pajamas.

In recent weeks, bamboo pajamas have been rising in search, according to the trend forecaster Exploding Topics, and celebrities like Oprah have previously stamped their approval on sleepwear made with the breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. If you're interested in trying them out for yourself, look to a popular pair that Amazon shoppers can't stop raving about.

Boasting 1,700 five-star ratings, the Joyaria Bamboo Button Down Long Sleeve Pajama Set is made of cooling bamboo viscose and a hint of spandex for stretch. The classic-looking set includes a button-down top with a notch collar and chest pockets, loose-fitting pants with a drawstring waist, and piping detail throughout. Several shoppers describe the set as "buttery soft" with an "oversized" fit.

Available for under $50, Joyaria's bamboo pajamas are much more affordable than similar styles from popular brands. Plus, these PJs come in 19 colors and patterns and sizes S to XXL.

Joyaria Bamboo Button Down Long Sleeve Pajama Set in Black, $48.99

Hundreds of shoppers have left positive reviews for these soft winter pajamas. One Amazon shopper described them as the "perfect" pajamas, adding that they feel "like a favorite T-shirt." Another shopper, who bought sets for themself and their daughter, who was expecting twins, said these pajamas are "the comfiest" pajamas they had ever purchased.

Multiple reviewers with night sweats wrote about how surprisingly dry they were when they woke up. One such shopper, who previously changed clothes throughout the night, said they were amazed when they woke up completely dry in these pajamas. "Now, I sleep great," they wrote.

Not sure which size to get? Prime members can use Amazon's Try Before You Buy program, which allows them to try out a fashion item for seven days making a final decision. If they are not the right fit, feel free to send them back without ever getting charged.

Keep scrolling to shop bamboo pajamas on Amazon and make your seasonal hibernation period that much cozier.

Joyaria Bamboo Button Down Long Sleeve Pajama Set in Pink; $48.99

