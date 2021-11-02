This Lightweight Sweater That's Under $40 Is So 'Flattering', Shoppers Are Purchasing Multiples
The season to layer has officially arrived, and you might be feeling a renewed desire to make sure your sweater collection is in top shape to see you through the next few months. Among your most-worn pieces is likely a cardigan, but what about other styles that can continue to expand your horizons beyond your most-loved sweatshirt? Amazon shoppers say this chunky knit sweater is an ideal weight for layering, and it's under $40.
Available in 20 colors, including beige, black, navy, and white, the Jouica Chunky Knit Sweater has just under 1,400 perfect ratings — and more than 200 five-star shopper reviews. Among the review highlights are many comments about the lightweight acrylic fabric's softness and the overall loose-fitting style of the sweater.
"Love it," said one five-star reviewer. "This sweater became one of my favorites the minute I put it on. It is just right. Not too light, not too heavy. The length works super well with my blue jeans, too. Long enough to cover the waistband but not so long that it's hard to get to my pockets. The collar snuggles up to my neck without clinging too tight. Planning to order another in a different color. I do recommend this sweater."
"This is probably my favorite sweater I bought in 10 years," wrote another shopper, who titled their review "the best sweater for looks, feel, [and] fit." They continued, "...It's not all fitted, and it's not huge either. Get one. I promise you will love it, and if you don't you can send it to me!"
In terms of styling, the Jouica Chunky Knit Sweater can be worn in a variety of ways. As shopper photos highlight, consider wearing your sweater with jeans or dress it up with a skirt (some people even wear it partially tucked in). The sweater's turtleneck helps to impart comfort and warmth during the winter, while the slightly belled sleeves offer additional style.
A third five-star reviewer explained they're not a fan of oversized or snug sweaters, and they find the fit of this top to be "just right." "The sleeves are slightly bell-shaped, which gives the sweater some personality," they continued. "Fabric is 100 percent acrylic and very soft with a basket-weave texture. Weave is not tight but also not see-through… A very nice, flattering look that can be dressed up or worn casually."
The key to being able to wear a sweater for years lies in how you care for it, so plan to wash and dry your Jouica Chunky Knit Sweater on a gentle cycle. Of course, you can also purchase multiple colors, which many shoppers say they have already done. All in all, winter has never felt more welcomed.