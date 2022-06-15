Shoppers Say These Cloud-Like Slides Help Relieve Foot Pain, and They're on Sale for $24
While the overall look of slide sandals might be somewhat polarizing, these shoes are typically incredibly comfortable. And comfort is what's important, especially when you're out in the heat. Leave it to Amazon shoppers to find a pair of go-to slides, and you can even score the shoes for up to 40 percent off right now.
Joomra's Women's Running Slippers are the pillowy slide sandals disrupting the usual summer routine. Thanks to the fact that they're made with an ultra-thick EVA sole, shoppers say wearing the sandals feels like you're "stepping on clouds." Though close to 5,000 people appreciated these compact clouds, sufferers of foot pain — whether due to plantar fasciitis or simply having flatter feet — were even more impressed by the sandals' pain-relieving fit.
"I slip these babies on and the pain totally vanishes," explained a five-star reviewer. "I go from every step being painful to no pain. I don't even notice that I have feet anymore!" It's no wonder the marshmallow-like slip-ons have been replacing shoppers' other sandals.
Padded and perfectly plush, "these slides put Crocs to shame," one reviewer noted, something another shopper agreed with, adding "there's so much more support and cushion compared to Crocs." Even the much-coveted Yeezy slides aren't comparable — at least not for the price, as one relieved buyer pointed out.
Many summer sandals are made of different materials and feature a million different straps, meaning you can't wear them everywhere and they're tougher to clean. These lightweight slides have a simple shape and because of their material, you can mosey around in them at home and wear them out to the pool. The puffy slides are waterproof and take minutes to quickly wipe down if they're looking dingy, too.
Plus, the slippers are available in 13 different colors, so it's easy to match your summer wardrobe to your slides. Their current under-$25 price is just right, too, and has led shoppers to buy second, third, and even fourth pairs.
Grab a set of the slide sandals now while they're marked down to just $24, and square yourself away with shoes that'll keep you comfy all summer.
Buy It! Joomra Women's Running Slippers, $23.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
