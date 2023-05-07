These Pillow Slides Feel Like a Wearable 'Anti-Fatigue Mat' — and They're 50% Off at Amazon

“I can walk for hours in these”

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon

Published on May 7, 2023 11:00 AM

Joomra Cloud Slide Sandals TOUT
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

Summer is around the corner, which means it's time to trade in the fur-lined, closed-toe shoes of winter for some easier, breezier styles. Pillow slides are a comfortable, breathable, and oh-so trendy shoe style for the season, and right now you can snag Amazon's best-selling pair for up to 50 percent off.

The Joomra Pillow Slide Sandals are made from ethylene vinyl acetate (aka: EVA), which is a lightweight, durable, and super breathable material. The sandals have a deep and roomy foam insole that's cushiony and shock-absorbent for all-day comfort. Thanks to the wide upper strap that provides a secure fit you'll still have plenty of airflow and wiggle room for your toes. Plus, the slides are entirely waterproof and feature a textured, anti-slip outsole, making them a great option to wear around the pool and to the beach.

While the foam base is malleable over time, there's a way to expedite the process and quickly customize the fit of the slides to your feet. The brand recommends running a hair dryer on its highest setting over the insole of the sandal for one minute. Then — while wearing socks — immediately put the shoes on and feel the material adapt to the shape of your feet.

oomra Pillow Slippers for Women and Men Non Slip Quick Drying Shower Slides
Amazon

Buy It! Joomra Pillow Slide Sandals in White, $19.99–$23.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

The pillow slides are available in women's sizes 4 through 16 and men's sizes 3 through 14 including half sizes, with many reviewers giving them their stamp of approval for people with wide feet. For instance, one shopper shared that they have "wide [and] large feet and have trouble finding comfortable footwear." Luckily, this reviewer found the Joomra slides to be "perfect" for them.

What's more, all 15 colors and patterns of the pillow slides are on sale right now. You can score savings on everyday neutrals, like white and black, along with bolder styles, including purple and cow print. Discounts vary depending on size and style.

oomra Pillow Slippers for Women and Men Non Slip Quick Drying Shower Slides
Amazon

Buy It! Joomra Pillow Slide Sandals in Purple, $19.99–$24.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

It's no wonder the Joomra Pillow Slides have racked up more than 17,000 perfect ratings at Amazon. One shopper called them "so comfy," then went on to say that wearing the slides was "like an anti-fatigue mat under your feet, but at all times." Another reviewer with plantar fasciitis said: "None of my gel inserts nor arch supports relieve the pain the way these do."

And a third person raved: "I wear these all summer — with shorts, dresses, everything! They're super comfortable and durable. I can walk for hours in these."

Shop the Joomra Pillow Slide Sandals at Amazon for up to 50 percent off and give your warm weather wardrobe a stylish and comfortable upgrade.

oomra Pillow Slippers for Women and Men Non Slip Quick Drying Shower Slides
Amazon

Buy It! Joomra Pillow Slide Sandals in Army Green, $19.99–$24.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Related Articles
