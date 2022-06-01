The Internet's Favorite Bikini Brand Just Launched Under-$40 Swimwear with The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher
Swimsuit season is officially here, and if you're in need of a bikini refresh, JoJo Fletcher has you covered.
The Bachelorette alum, 31, just dropped a swimwear collection with internet-famous brand Cupshe, and it's chock-full of summer trends. Think ruffles, puff sleeves, and one-shouldered styles in bold patterns like leopard and florals and feminine colors like lavender and dusty rose — all for less than $40.
Cupshe went viral a few years ago when thousands of women started raving about its affordable, comfortable, and flattering swimsuits (which you can get on Amazon!) — and the praise hasn't stopped since.
Fletcher's 19-piece collection varies from itty-bitty bikinis to fuller-coverage one pieces, all with adjustable straps for a customizable fit. Several bikini tops include supportive underwire, and the rest offer removable pads that can be adjusted to your liking.
"I really wanted to make it feel like there was a style for everyone," the reality star told PEOPLE over a Zoom call last month. "That was my goal. You'll see a range of different styles and fits in there. People like different things and know what does and doesn't work for them. I truly feel like we have something in there for everybody."
Along with trendy details (four suits feature belted waists), Fletcher also included some can't-go-wrong classics, like two black one-piece swimsuits — one with a lace-up front and the other with a daring neckline. "I love the deep plunges," she revealed.
Buy It! Cupshe Mindful Souls Deep Onyx Plunge One Piece, $32.99; cupshe.com
With 2022 being a booming year for weddings and Fletcher recently having tied the knot herself with Jordan Rodgers, The Big D host shared that incorporating "something that felt bridal" into her collection was a high priority.
Naturally, two white bathing suits made the cut: a "romantic and flirty" high-waisted bikini featuring "little bow ties that pop," and a "sexy" one piece with "an amazing open back," both of which Fletcher made sure to pack for her honeymoon trip to Greece.
Buy It! Delicate Blooms Underwire Bralette & Cheeky High Waist Set, $36.99; cupshe.com
Fletcher also noted that the brand's white crochet kimono — one of three coverups in her collection — "can go with literally anything," and it's totally giving Coastal Grandma vibes, if you ask us. A flirty ruffle maxi skirt and a pretty purple puff sleeve mini dress are more statement pieces to throw over your bathing suit.
Below, browse more affordable, "fun and flirty" Cupshe swimsuits from JoJo Fletcher's limited-edition collection, and follow her advice once you're in them: "Go own it, girl — confidence is the most beautiful thing. "
Buy It! Cupshe Darling Ditsy Underwire Bralette & Hipster Bottom Set, $29.99; cupshe.com
Buy It! Cupshe Dusty Cedar Tall Tri & V Front High Waist Bikini Set, $29.99; cupshe.com
Buy It! Cupshe Eden Floral Ruffled Plunge One Piece, $36.99; cupshe.com
Buy It! Cupshe Playa Isabel Crochet Kimono, $34.99; cupshe.com
Buy It! Cupshe Amethyst Waves Bandeau & Cheeky Hipster Set, $29.99; cupshe.com
Buy It! Cupshe Love Struck Asymmetrical One Piece, $36.99; cupshe.com
Buy It! Cupshe Love Struck 4-Way Top & Ultra Cheeky Bikini Set, $36.99; cupshe.com
