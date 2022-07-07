9 Things You Should Buy on Sale During Amazon Prime Day, According to JoJo Fletcher
JoJo Fletcher is all set for Amazon Prime Day.
The Bachelorette star — who has streamed on Amazon Live a total of 10 times now — has grown quite a loyal fan base of shoppers that relies on her for killer recommendations. So it's no wonder that she's gearing up to kick off the massive savings event with yet another round of picks.
"Amazon has come such a long way. Everyone I know — all of my girlfriends, everyone — buys everything they need on Amazon. I keep finding more and more things that I can use in my daily life… from fashion and beauty to home stuff, too," she tells PEOPLE. "It's just so convenient and easy, especially with Prime shipping. Now that there are discounts popping up for Prime Day, it's our one-stop shop. You really can't beat the savings."
We've long admired her trendy style and relatable home decor finds, so asked her for the scoop on what to buy on Prime Day ahead of the rush. (ICYMI, it's happening on July 12–13 this year.) Below are the things she told us are in her cart — but between us, several of them are already on sale now.
JoJo Fletcher's Top Amazon Prime Day Picks:
- The Drop Mule Sandal, $49.90–$53.49
- Prettygarden Women's Floral Summer Dress, $30.99–$40.99
- Floerns Knit Cardigan Crop Top, $22.99–$26.99
- Adidas Originals Women's Adicolor Joggers, $29.95–$110.87
- Vera Bradley Zip Hanging Travel Organizer, $90
- Elemis Superfood AHA Glow Cleansing Butter, $orig. $38
- Oral-B Pro 5000 Electric Toothbrush, $99.94 (orig. $159.99)
- Instant Vortex Plus 6 Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer, $129.99 (orig. $159.99)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Oven, $299.95 (orig. $400)
- GE Profile Opal Countertop Ice Maker, $579
As for her fashion picks this summer, the newlywed is stocking up on flowy, floral dresses, lightweight layering pieces, and sleek mule sandals. "The wrap dress is great for running errands or meeting the girls for brunch — and I could even pair it with heels for a fun little date night," she says.
Buy It! The Drop Mule Heeled Sandal, $49.90–$53.49; amazon.com
"I own these white sandals, and now I've got my eyes on the nude color, too," she adds. "I can vouch they are comfortable enough to wear every day, and they have a ton of different colors on sale, so you can afford to buy more than one color on Prime Day."
The reality star has been jet setting around the globe with hubby Jordan Rodgers, so naturally, we had to ask about the Amazon essentials in her suitcase, too.
"I can't leave home without my Vera Bradley travel hanging organizer now. Before, I was throwing things into one pouch and I could never find anything. This one has really useful clear organizers, so everything is nice and neat every time I pull it out of my suitcase," she shares, adding that she's also pumped to try the Elemis Cleansing Butter that her friends recently turned her on to.
And finally, Fletcher let us in the beloved kitchen gadget she never knew needed, but now can't live without.
"Hear me out, the GE Profile Opal is the best ice machine. It sits on your countertop, but it's so worth it. I can't drink my iced coffee without using it because it makes that perfect crunchy ice, and all of my drinks taste better with it, I swear!" she says with a laugh.
We'll take one of everything! Shop a few of JoJo's Amazon Prime Day picks below, and be sure to check out her next Amazon livestream soon.
Buy It! Prettygarden Floral Summer Dress, $30.99–$40.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Floerns Knit Cardigan Crop Top, $22.99–$26.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Vera Bradley Zip Hanging Travel Organizer, $90; amazon.com
Buy It! Elemis Superfood AHA Glow Cleaning Butter, $38; amazon.com
Buy It! Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Oven, $299.95 (orig. $400); amazon.com
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022:
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- 9 Things You Should Buy on Sale During Amazon Prime Day, According to JoJo Fletcher
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Steam Cleaner Removes 'Decades of Grime and Dirt' — and It's on Sale Before Prime Day
- Amazon Is Brimming with Stylish Wedding Guest Dresses on Sale That Look Super Expensive but Start at Just $20
- This Portable Oscillating Fan Works So Well, Shoppers Call It a 'Mini AC,' and It's on Sale at Amazon