TikTok Is Obsessed with This Comfy, Under-$30 Lounge Set
Whether you’re pressing play on a home workout video or you’re diving into your Netflix queue, there’s nothing like a matching set to make you feel simultaneously put-together and perfectly comfortable. The versatility of a longline sports bra and leggings combo is pretty hard to beat — and that’s why Amazon shoppers and TikTok users alike have fallen for Jetjoy’s ribbed two-piece exercise set.
“This is by far one of the best sets I’ve ever purchased,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The material is so stretchy and flatters your body in all the right places. The price is too good to pass up compared to expensive brands.” In fact, some shoppers have even compared it to celebrity-favorite brands like Lululemon and GymShark. “I love my Lulu but these were so affordable and very comfortable,” another shopper wrote. “Soft, not thick, but not thin fabric. It’s not see-through and it holds everything together.”
The stretchy, ribbed material — a blend of nylon and spandex — of the Jetjoy set makes it especially comfortable for wearing around the house (one reviewer says she’s been “living in it” during quarantine), but it can also hold up to tough workouts. “I did squats and everything — no rips,” said one fitness fanatic on TikTok. Another shopper on Amazon voiced their approval for the exercise-friendly outfit: “I work out often, so I am super critical of workout gear. I was able to do a HIIT workout and strength training with ease in these.”
The set is available in a wide range of 14 different colors, but the light blue option is particularly popular, especially on TikTok. And with a price point that falls just under $30, plenty of shoppers feel compelled to scoop up a few different hues: “Now I have to buy them all,” quipped one five-star reviewer on Amazon.
Most reviewers say that the set fits true to size, though a few recommend sizing up if you want a looser fit. The material should move with you. “It gives support without squeezing me like a sausage and is mega soft,” wrote one five-star reviewer. Another also testifies to the set’s comfy fit: “I was a little worried these might not fit me. I’m 170 pounds and curvy. When I pulled them out they looked small, but they stretched so much.”
With an impressive range of testimonials (and plenty of TikTok videos of people showing it off), this set might just be suited to become your new stay-at-home uniform — whether you’re on your yoga mat or couch.
Buy It! Jetjoy, bbmee Exercise Outfits for Women $28.99; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.
- 6 Cordless Vacuums Amazon Shoppers Swear Are ‘Just as Good’ as Dyson Models — Starting at $93
- According to Nearly 19,000 Shoppers, This $24 Tool Is the Key to Cutting Down on Meal Prep Time
- This $200 Foldable Gazebo from Amazon Becomes a Dreamy Backyard Sanctuary in Just a Few Minutes
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Mattress Topper Is as Soft as ‘Sleeping on a Marshmallow’