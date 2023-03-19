Shoppers Wear These 'Comfortable' Ballet Flats 'All Day,' and They're Up to 53% Off

Low-rise jeans, peplum tops, denim on denim — these are all trends that we never thought we would see again, yet now we find ourselves re-incorporating them into our wardrobes. And with the rise of "core"-named aesthetics (think Barbiecore and cottagecore), it's no surprise that the emergence of spring's latest trend, balletcore, has brought with it the triumphant return of ballet flats.

Celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Bella Hadid have been spotted ditching heels for this more laid-back style lately. While their specific shoes aren't necessarily cheap (like Lawrence's leather $820 flats from The Row), we've found a comfortable, chic version more than worthy of the ballet barre that shoppers can easily snap up for a fraction of the price — and they're up to 53 percent off at Amazon.

The Jessica Simpson Mandayss Ballet Flat is a classic ballet flat with elastic straps that cross over the ankles to not only give the illusion of a pointe shoe, but also provide support and prevent your heel from sliding out. The black faux leather shoes have a comfortable, memory foam sole, complemented by a round toe box that accommodates most foot widths. Price varies by size, but every size available, 5–10, is on sale.

Shoppers are impressed with these flats, too. One reviewer pointed out how convenient it is to have these straps while you walk, sit, or dangle your feet, as their "biggest problem with flats is the heels slipping," but they "don't have that problem with these really cute shoes." Another shopper praised the marriage of support and style in these sleek slip-ons, calling them "truly ballet-style flats" that are "comfortable to wear all day."

And if you're looking to add another option to your flats collection, you can grab the shoe in a square-toe style. Its boxy toe fully embodies the look of a prima ballerina's pointe shoe, in case you want to fully embrace your American Ballet Theater dreams.

So whether you just want to get in on the ballet flat trend, or you are simply in need of a more comfortable work shoe, grab these Jessica Simpson ballet flats while they're up to 53 percent off at Amazon.

