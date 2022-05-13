Jessica Biel Wore a Breezy White Tank Top on the Red Carpet That You Can Wear Just About Anywhere
Jessica Biel never ceases to amaze us.
While the actress always looks incredible on the red carpet, she turned heads in a big way this week wearing an unexpected outfit that proved to be perfect for the occasion. The star posed at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles for the premiere of Hulu's Candy wearing a breezy white tank paired with loose-fitting, wide-leg trousers that had a raw hemline. She accessorized her edgy, cool-girl look with layered gold necklaces and a coordinating clutch, and exuded natural, relaxed confidence from head to toe.
As the star of the show, Biel could have pulled off any number of fancy outfits for the occasion, so her decision to rock a casual muscle tank (that showed just a hint of skin) was actually a major style move, if you ask us. The breezy silhouette and lightweight cotton fabrication likely kept her cool all day, while the roomy cut allowed for a regular bra to be worn for all-day comfort.
Inspired by her approachable style, we rounded up a handful of white muscle tank tops under $40 for a similar vibe. Madewell mastered the art of elevating everyday basics, so we were pleased to find a few affordable options from the brand, plus this one from Amazon, which is a steal at just $18 and comes in sizes XS to XL.
Shop more breezy white tank tops below just in time for summer.
Related Items
Buy It! Mippo Cropped Tank Top, $17.09 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Madewell Softfade Oversized Muscle Tank, $22.50 (orig. $29.50); madewell.com
Buy It! Lululemon All Yours Cropped Cotton Tank Top, $38; shop.lululemon.com
Buy It! Everlane The Air Muscle Tank, $30; everlane.com
Buy It! Skims Boyfriend Crop Tank, $36; skims.com
Buy It! Madewell Whisper Cotton Crewneck Pocket Muscle Tank, $15.97; nordstromrack.com
