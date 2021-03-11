Jessica Alba Launched a Line of Baby Clothes on Amazon — and Everything’s Made with 100% Organic Cotton

When Jessica Alba launched her Honest Company baby clothes last May, parents everywhere rejoiced. The actress and entrepreneur has had a successful run with her products as of late, but fans wondered when she'd be adding clothing to the lineup. The good news is that the day has finally come. And, in even better news, the Honest Company's baby clothing items are now available for purchase on Amazon. To give you some background, the clothing is all made up of 100 percent organic cotton, certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), making it sustainable and eco-friendly.
More importantly, the clothing items are safe for children, as they're produced without any toxic chemicals or unethical practices. Apart from t-shirts, onesies, and pajamas, there are also accessories and bedding available for your little ones. If you've been on the hunt for an organic cotton blanket, Alba's offering a variety.
When visiting the Amazon storefront, you'll see Honestly Pure, clothes for baby girls and boys, pants and jumpsuits, ombre packs, pajamas, crib sheets, changing pad covers, wearable blankets, bath needs, bedding, and clothes for toddler boys and girls. In a statement on the Honest landing page, Alba writes that the products feature "luxe touches and modern designs," separating Honest Baby from other kids' clothing on the market. There are also limited-edition diaper prints, so your baby (or babies!) can sit comfortably in style. As a mother of three, there's no doubt that Alba's special touch was added to each and every piece.
Ahead are some of the pieces you can purchase right now on Amazon.
With a snap closure, these bodysuits make it easy to dress and undress your baby with no hassle. The envelope neck also ensures that these are comfortable for your baby as they play and sleep.
Buy It! Honest Baby 5-Pack Organic Cotton Short Sleeve Bodysuits, starting at $23.83; amazon.com
Easy, breezy, and breathable are three ways to describe these t-shirt packs. You get a bang for your buck with five- or ten-packs of the shirts in different colorways and patterns.
Buy It! Honest Baby Organic Cotton Short Sleeve T-Shirt Multi-Pack, starting at $14.17; amazon.com
Ensure that your little ones get a cozy night’s sleep in these comfortable, lightweight pajamas. They’re also footed at the bottom for optimal safety and grip.
Buy It! Honest Baby Boys and Girls Organic Cotton Footed Pajamas, starting at $8.82; amazon.com
Every child has that one blanket that’s very dear to them, and this one is soft enough to be exactly that. You also get two for one in case of any spills and such.
Buy It! Honest Baby Organic Cotton Bamboo Swaddle Blanket, $14.98; amazon.com
