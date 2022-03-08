Jessica Alba Just Gave a Big Shout-Out to This Ethical Handbag Line for Women's History Month
Jessica Alba wants you to rethink the way you're shopping. In a recent Instagram post, the actress encouraged her followers to consider supporting female-founded, ethical brands not only this month (which is Women's History Month), but year-round to truly make a difference.
"Celebrating Women's History this month and every month! Thanks for including me in the #BuyFromHerChallenge @sherylsandberg Tapped into my feminine energy and decided to feature these dope woman-owned small businesses that sell clothes, bags, and jewelry — the essentials. These businesses incorporate ethical practices and prioritize people and the planet. It's important to support women and small businesses not only today or this month, but 365!" she captioned the post.
One brand to note that Alba shouted out: Naghedi, a gorgeous, sustainable, female-founded handbag collection that employs skilled weavers and adopts a slower, more intentional approach to design and production to prioritize quality and fair practices above all else. Each quality piece is thoughtfully woven with care and made of state-of-the-art fabrics that can be easily cleaned and cared for, which is an important feature that sadly a lot of brands overlook.
For a little more background, founder Sara Naghedi spent two decades in the accessories industry before launching her namesake line to cut down on the wasted resources that come with fast fashion trends. She made it her mission to produce timeless bags that shoppers will reach for over and over again — and we have to say, she did just that.
One glance at her luxe-looking line of bags, and it's easy to see why it's gained the approval of Alba. Her stylish, lightweight designs are perfect for busy women on the go (thanks to her tasteful choice of durable materials and versatile shapes), and the quality of each piece speaks for itself. The price point is definitely an investment (without being too absurdly expensive), but Naghedi's commitment to ethical everything makes this splurge worth every penny. Whether you're looking for a sensible daytime tote to carry your everyday essentials, or a vibrant clutch to make a strong statement, Naghedi has something for everyone.
Shop these Jessica Alba-approved bags below.
