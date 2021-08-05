Jessica Alba Has Worn This California Brand for Years — and It's on Sale with Our Exclusive Code
We get it: It's nearly impossible not to worship at the altar of Jessica Alba. Actor, businesswoman, beauty mogul, and seemingly lovely human being; she's one of those celebs you feel like you know you'd like and be friends with, if only you had the chance to meet. She's also got the sort of elevated, relatable style that perfectly blends the aspirational elements of celebrity dressing with the ability to access the look for yourself. And one of her favorite brands to wear over the years? Jenni Kayne.
Jenni Kayne is a California-based lifestyle brand that goes hard on the California lifestyle: The brand sells clothing, shoes, home decor and furniture, accessories and jewelry, and more. In terms of fashion, Jenni Kayne's clothing is the sort you'd want to wear to drink wine and eat an heirloom tomato salad at your salvaged wood outdoor dining table in Ohai. The fabrics are high-quality, the cuts are simple and classic, and the aesthetic is a very specific sort of effortless.
No wonder Alba has been spotted wearing Jenni Kayne so much over the years: That's kind of her vibe, too. One of her favorite Jenni Kayne staples are the D'Orsay Flats, a seasonless favorite currently available in classic black.
Buy It! $382.50 with code JKSUMMER15 on first purchase (orig. $450); jennikayne.com
Of course, premium fashion often comes at a bit of a premium price tag. Jenni Kayne's pieces aren't always the most affordable (at least for the average American consumer), but the reviews on best-selling items speak for themselves. Take, for example, the Jenni Kayne Leopard Slip Skirt, made from a high-quality Italian viscose.
"Easy and elegant," writes one five-star reviewer. "Such an easy piece to wear, and still so sophisticated and elegant. Love it with a chunky sweater and boots, or with a silk tank and sandals in warmer weather. So versatile!"
Another favorite is the Cashmere Cocoon Cardigan, made from 100 percent Mongolian cashmere. It's available in five colors and in sizes XXS-3X (Jenni Kayne's sweaters are available in extended sizing that fit up to a US 22/24, though the rest of their clothing is not). It's the perfect wear-over-everything investment piece, instantly elevating and cozifying any look. One customer even called it "one of the most beautiful things I own."Everyone deserves a little Alba-level effortless luxury in their lives, and we've got the exclusive code to help you get there. Right now, you can get 15 percent off your first purchase at Jenni Kayne, using our exclusive code: JKSUMMER15. Head to the Jenni Kayne website and shop for yourself, or check out our top picks below.
Related Items
Jenni Kayne Leopard Slip Dress
Buy It! Leopard Slip Dress, $208.25 with code JKSUMMER15 on first purchase (orig. $245); jennikayne.com
Jenni Kayne Cashmere Cocoon Cardigan
Buy It! Cashmere Cocoon Cardigan, $378.25 with code JKSUMMER15 on first purchase (orig. $445); jennikayne.com
Jenni Kayne Summer Dress in White
Buy It! Summer Dress in White, $276.25 with code JKSUMMER15 on first purchase (orig. $325) jennikayne.com
Jenni Kayne Leopard Slip Skirt
Buy It! Leopard Slip Skirt, $165.75 with code JKSUMMER15 on first purchase (orig. $195); jennikayne.com
Summer Dress in Navy
Buy It! Summer Dress in Navy, $276.25 with code JKSUMMER15 on first purchase (orig. $325); jennikayne.com