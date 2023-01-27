Jessica Alba Put a Colorful Spin on the Y2K Pants Trend Worn by Everyone from Kate Middleton to Kylie Jenner

In case you forgot, it's still January. For many of us, that means we're bundled up in our black and gray sweats. And colorful clothing? Well, it usually takes a back seat this time of year — but not if you're Jessica Alba.

Posing alongside friend and Honest Renovations co-host Lizzy Mathis on Instagram, the Honest Beauty founder looked pretty in a pair of bright green cargo pants. A dressier version of the cargo pants we've seen Kate Middleton and Hilary Duff wear, Alba's pants still had that same utilitarian nature and laid-back vibe. But in that electrifying shade, they were the star of her outfit.

Trendy styles change from year to year, but it looks like cargo pants are staying on the scene.

They were popular last year with celebrities like Shay Mitchell and Bella Hadid, and now in 2023, both Kylie Jenner and Alba have worn the big-pocket pants, too.

Since Alba's pants were so bright on the bottom, she went neutral up top with a white tank top. If you're somewhere a little colder, style them with a cozy shearling jacket and a pair of toasty Ugg boots, like Jenner. Or keep the shivers away with a pair of fleece-lined leggings underneath and a blanket-like sweater.

We're not sure where Alba snagged those green pants of hers, but there are plenty of similar options on the market at affordable prices — like this Boohoo pair. You can't miss their bright green color and chic, straighter-fitting silhouette. You can style them with a toned-down top, like Alba did, or you can grab a blazer in a similar shade and rock the full look. Added bonus, the pants are 50 percent off and only $30.

Boohoo

Boohoo Wide Leg Cargo Trousers, $30 (orig. $60); us.boohoo.com

Looking for a pair of pants that capture the pulse of the Y2K era? These affordable and colorful cargos from Amazon are big, baggy and the opposite of boring with their parachute design. Aside from pink, there's also purple, mint green, and over 30 other colors to choose from. The color makes us long for summer days, but for a winter-worthy look, you can "consider wearing tights underneath," said one shopper.

Amazon

Yahuiul Parachute Cargo Pants in 01rose Red, $26.99–$29.99; amazon.com

Orange sometimes gets a bad rap, but after seeing these Free People cargo pants, it's hard to tell why. The fun color strikes a fashion chord, and they have cool design elements like large pockets and banded hems. They're also made from 100 percent cotton and are "super flattering," per one shopper.

Free People

Free People Come And Get It Utility Pants in Spice Route, $128; freepeople.com

If you're ready to embrace color like Alba, keep scrolling for more brightly colored cargo pants to buy now.

Free People

Free People Bay To Breakers Pants in Golf Green, $128; freepeople.com

Nordstrom

English Factory Wide Leg Cargo Pants in Pink, $110; nordstrom.com

Amazon

MakeMeChic Elastic Waist Cargo Pants, $23.99; amazon.com

Prettylittlething

PrettyLittleThing Shape Red Buckle Detail Cargo Wide Leg Pants, $29 (orig. $58); prettylittlething.us

Boohoo

Boohoo Ruched Hem Pocket Wide Leg Cargos in Pale Blue, $18 (orig. $45); us.boohoo.com

