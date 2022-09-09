Lifestyle Fashion Jessica Alba Was Wearing These Comfy Cargo Pants Before Everyone Hopped on Fall's Biggest Trend We found her exact pair at Free People in several autumnal colors By Ariel Scotti Ariel Scotti Instagram Twitter Ariel Scotti is an Ecommerce Partnerships Writer with six years of experience in food, cooking, and kitchen tools, beauty and skincare products, health and wellness reporting, style, and all things cleaning, organizing, and holidays. Along with story production, headline crafting, and copy editing experience, she has specialized in SEO for four years. She has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021 and written for brands like Food & Wine, PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Health, Shape, Martha Stewart Living, and more. To date, Ariel has contributed 200 Ecommerce articles driving $280k in revenue. She earned her masters in journalism from New York University where she wrote for the school blog and paper. An avid home cook, reader, and skincare lover, Ariel has made herself an expert in the areas she covers in her professional life via her real-life passions. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 9, 2022 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Kelly Sullivan/Getty; Free People While some millennials are holding onto their skinny jeans for dear life, models and celebrities alike have been embracing baggy pants and cargo styles for months now. These casual and undeniably cool pants have been seen on the likes of Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Eva Longoria, to name just a few, and they've sparked our attention as we begin to take stock of our fall wardrobes. Over the summer, Jessica Alba stepped out in a version of these pants that ticks all of the boxes — and we know where to find them. The Free People Bay to Breakers Pants are loose-fitting, low-rise, and packed with our favorite detail: pockets. The 100 percent cotton pants are "so comfortable," according to dozens of reviewers, and the fact that they're on trend without clinging to legs and hips makes them that much more appealing. Free People Buy It! Free People Bay to Breakers Pants, $128; freepeople.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Shockingly, Alba's pants are still in stock — not only in the color she wore (an earthy green), but in six other shades too. A few of these colors are limited in some sizes, however, and we expect supplies to dwindle as fall gets underway. This effortless cargo style is complete with a slouchy, harem-inspired drop crotch that shoppers say is "super comfy" and "hangs well" without bunching. Other reviewers say that the pants are a great transitional piece for summer to fall since they're lightweight but long. One buyer in particular shared that the pants are a versatile new addition to their wardrobe that they're able to dress up or down depending on the shoes and accessories. If this particular look isn't for you, there are plenty more cargo pants available from Free People and at FP Movement. We recommend browsing their latest options now before you see them on everyone else this season — Alba was ahead of the curve. Baggy Cargo Pants at Free People Fast Track Pants, $148; freepeople.com Mesmerize Me Solid Pants, $108; freepeople.com Voyage Pants, $128; freepeople.com First Light Utility Pants, $98; freepeople.com The Thing Is Low-Rise Utility Pants, $128; freepeople.com Tahiti Cargo Pants, $138; freepeople.com South Bay Utility Cargo Pants, $198; freepeople.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.