Jessica Alba Was Wearing These Comfy Cargo Pants Before Everyone Hopped on Fall's Biggest Trend 

While some millennials are holding onto their skinny jeans for dear life, models and celebrities alike have been embracing baggy pants and cargo styles for months now.

These casual and undeniably cool pants have been seen on the likes of Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Eva Longoria, to name just a few, and they've sparked our attention as we begin to take stock of our fall wardrobes. Over the summer, Jessica Alba stepped out in a version of these pants that ticks all of the boxes — and we know where to find them.

The Free People Bay to Breakers Pants are loose-fitting, low-rise, and packed with our favorite detail: pockets. The 100 percent cotton pants are "so comfortable," according to dozens of reviewers, and the fact that they're on trend without clinging to legs and hips makes them that much more appealing.

Shockingly, Alba's pants are still in stock — not only in the color she wore (an earthy green), but in six other shades too. A few of these colors are limited in some sizes, however, and we expect supplies to dwindle as fall gets underway.

This effortless cargo style is complete with a slouchy, harem-inspired drop crotch that shoppers say is "super comfy" and "hangs well" without bunching. Other reviewers say that the pants are a great transitional piece for summer to fall since they're lightweight but long. One buyer in particular shared that the pants are a versatile new addition to their wardrobe that they're able to dress up or down depending on the shoes and accessories.

If this particular look isn't for you, there are plenty more cargo pants available from Free People and at FP Movement. We recommend browsing their latest options now before you see them on everyone else this season — Alba was ahead of the curve.

