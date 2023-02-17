Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Date Night Dress Costs More Than $3,000, but We Found a Similar Style for Just $29

From cute loungewear sets to glam date night looks, Jennifer Lopez is a regenerative source of outfit inspiration.

To commemorate their first Valentine's Day as a married couple, Lopez and husband Ben Affleck celebrated with a dinner date, and she had the perfect romantic look for the occasion. The Dolce & Gabbana dress she wore had a pretty V-neck and a flattering wrap waist with long sleeves and a hem that hit below the knee but above the calf. A full, pleated skirt added movement, and the pink and white motif was a sweet nod to the holiday.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate their first Valentine's Day as a married couple at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. TPG / BACKGRID

The sold-out dress J.Lo wore has a price tag of more than $3,000, but we found some much more affordable dresses with similar details.

Wrap Dresses Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

This swingy, layered mini dress has volume in the skirt that is balanced by a simple top. Like J.Lo's dress, it has a pretty V neckline and wrap front. Plus, you can remove the tie belt and replace it with a leather belt in a similar color to really get Lopez's look. It's $40 and comes in 30 colors including black and ivory if pink isn't your thing. "This dress is so comfortable," wrote one reviewer. "I really like how flowy the bottom of the dress is [and] the top fits perfectly."

Buy It! Zesica Long Sleeve V Neck Wrap Dress, $39.99; amazon.com

For a more evening-specific style, check out the Sophie dress from Superdown, which comes in eight colors including this petal pink shade. Its plunging neckline and sarong-like hem are balanced by long sleeves and a spread collar. The satiny fabric has a delicate sheen to it that would look stunning in the low light of a romantic restaurant or cocktail lounge. "I love this dress so much I bought three colors," one reviewer said. "Every time I wear it I get so many compliments."

Buy It! Superdown Sophie Draped Mini Dress, $88; revolve.com

If you've been wanting to try the Barbiecore trend (which just means wearing hot pink), consider this midi dress from Rachel Parcell. The bright color is unapologetically bold, but the silhouette is modest, with long sleeves and a hem that falls below the knees. Plus, it's on sale.

Buy It! Rachel Parcell Satin Wrap Midi Dress, $118.80 (orig. $198); saksfifthavenue.com

For more flattering wrap dresses inspired by J.Lo's Valentine's Day look, keep scrolling.

Buy It! Free People Hailey Dress, $168; freepeople.com

Buy It! Bardot Bellissa Pleated Long Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress, $119; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Farysays Long Sleeve V Neck Wrap Dress, $36.99; amazon.com

Buy It! MakeMeChic Short Sleeve Deep V Wrap Midi Dress, $45.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Eteviolet Maxi Wrap Dress, $28.99; amazon.com

