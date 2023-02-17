Lifestyle Fashion Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Date Night Dress Costs More Than $3,000, but We Found a Similar Style for Just $29 Plus seven other J.Lo-inspired wrap dresses from Amazon, Revolve, Nordstrom, and more By Nicola Fumo Nicola Fumo Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 17, 2023 04:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Getty Images / Jaclyn Mastropasqua From cute loungewear sets to glam date night looks, Jennifer Lopez is a regenerative source of outfit inspiration. To commemorate their first Valentine's Day as a married couple, Lopez and husband Ben Affleck celebrated with a dinner date, and she had the perfect romantic look for the occasion. The Dolce & Gabbana dress she wore had a pretty V-neck and a flattering wrap waist with long sleeves and a hem that hit below the knee but above the calf. A full, pleated skirt added movement, and the pink and white motif was a sweet nod to the holiday. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate their first Valentine's Day as a married couple at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. TPG / BACKGRID The sold-out dress J.Lo wore has a price tag of more than $3,000, but we found some much more affordable dresses with similar details. Wrap Dresses Inspired by Jennifer Lopez Free People Hailey Dress, $168; freepeople.com Zesica Long Sleeve V Neck Wrap Dress, $39.99; amazon.com Rachel Parcell Satin Wrap Midi Dress, $118.80 (orig. $198); saksfifthavenue.com Bardot Bellissa Pleated Long Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress, $119; nordstrom.com Superdown Sophie Draped Mini Dress, $88; revolve.com Farysays Long Sleeve V-Neck Wrap Dress, $36.99; amazon.com MakeMeChic Short Sleeve Deep V Wrap Midi Dress, $45.99; amazon.com Eteviolet Maxi Wrap Dress, $28.99; amazon.com This swingy, layered mini dress has volume in the skirt that is balanced by a simple top. Like J.Lo's dress, it has a pretty V neckline and wrap front. Plus, you can remove the tie belt and replace it with a leather belt in a similar color to really get Lopez's look. It's $40 and comes in 30 colors including black and ivory if pink isn't your thing. "This dress is so comfortable," wrote one reviewer. "I really like how flowy the bottom of the dress is [and] the top fits perfectly." Amazon Buy It! Zesica Long Sleeve V Neck Wrap Dress, $39.99; amazon.com For a more evening-specific style, check out the Sophie dress from Superdown, which comes in eight colors including this petal pink shade. Its plunging neckline and sarong-like hem are balanced by long sleeves and a spread collar. The satiny fabric has a delicate sheen to it that would look stunning in the low light of a romantic restaurant or cocktail lounge. "I love this dress so much I bought three colors," one reviewer said. "Every time I wear it I get so many compliments." Revolve Buy It! Superdown Sophie Draped Mini Dress, $88; revolve.com If you've been wanting to try the Barbiecore trend (which just means wearing hot pink), consider this midi dress from Rachel Parcell. The bright color is unapologetically bold, but the silhouette is modest, with long sleeves and a hem that falls below the knees. Plus, it's on sale. Saks Buy It! Rachel Parcell Satin Wrap Midi Dress, $118.80 (orig. $198); saksfifthavenue.com For more flattering wrap dresses inspired by J.Lo's Valentine's Day look, keep scrolling. Free People Buy It! Free People Hailey Dress, $168; freepeople.com Nordstrom Buy It! Bardot Bellissa Pleated Long Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress, $119; nordstrom.com Amazon Buy It! Farysays Long Sleeve V Neck Wrap Dress, $36.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! MakeMeChic Short Sleeve Deep V Wrap Midi Dress, $45.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Eteviolet Maxi Wrap Dress, $28.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The 78 Best Presidents Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now The 105 Best Presidents Day Sales Happening at Amazon This Weekend Kate Middleton's Worn This Comfy Shoe Brand for Just About Every Activity — Even Dragging Tires