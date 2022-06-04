Jennifer Lopez Just Activated Summer Mode in a Teeny Bikini, Stilettos, and a Silky Bathrobe
When most people get dressed for a pool day, their outfit probably includes a swimsuit (duh), flip-flops, denim shorts, and a T-shirt. But Jennifer Lopez is not your average pool-goer.
On Wednesday, the Marry Me actress, 54, stepped out in a teeny black bikini, $396 Versace sunglasses, 4-inch stilettos, Big Ass hoop earrings (seriously), and a silky kimono robe, twirling around by the edge of a pool. And although Lopez's shoes aren't the most practical pool pair, her cover-up choice is actually genius.
The "On My Way" singer wore the Watercolor Floral Women's Kimono Robe from Kim + Ono, a brand Gwen Stefani wore on her wedding day last year. While the long black robe is intended for post-shower wear or while relaxing at home, Lopez just proved that a silky robe is a surprisingly smart selection for a swimsuit cover-up.
Buy It! Kim + Ono Women's Kimono Robe, $120; amazon.com
Silk or satin robes are a clever cover-up because they'll keep you protected from the sun without overheating you, but if you're in need of some extra airflow, simply untie the belt and let the breeze in. Plus, as J.Lo demonstrated with her sexy spinning video, throwing a kimono robe over your bikini is an Instagram-worthy shot to add to your grid this summer.
We love a multipurpose item, and satin robes doubling as swimsuit cover-ups is the fashion hack we wish we'd thought of sooner. At $120, Lopez's bathrobe is much more affordable than her designer sunnies, but we found six more options that cost even less — starting at just $15.
This peacock-patterned pick is an Amazon's Choice selection for a women's kimono robe, and hundreds of shoppers back up its superiority. Nearly 2,000 shoppers have given this $30 silk robe — which comes in eight pretty colors and floral patterns — a five-star rating, and this $54 option from Nordstrom features a dreamy ombré pattern.
Next time you're heading to the pool, take a page out of J.Lo's book and slip on a kimono robe instead of your typical shorts-T-shirt combo. Shop more silk and satin robes for women below.
Buy It! ABC-Star Women's Kimono Robe in Peacock, $14.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Babeyond Women's Kimono Robe, $29.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Babeyond Satin Long Kimono Robe, $45.99; amazon.com
Buy It! In Bloom by Jonquil Satin Wrap, $54; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Free People I'm the One Kimono Robe, $61 (orig. $128), revolve.com
Buy It! Resa Kimono Robe in Summerland, $98; revolve.com
Buy It! Kim + Ono Women's Kimono Wrap Short, $120; amazon.com
Buy It! Lilysilk Golden Satin Kimono Robe, $169; lilysilk.com
- This PEOPLE Tested-Approved Mattress Topper That Offers 'Firm Support' Is on Sale at Amazon
- Amazon Is Packed With Bright Summer Wreaths for Your Front Door — and Prices Start at $15
- Tons of Cooling and Breathable Sheets, Blankets, and More Are on Sale in Amazon's Secret Outlet — Starting at $19
- One-Shoulder Tops Are a Major Summer Trend, and This $30 Colorblock Swimsuit Is How Shoppers Are Buying In