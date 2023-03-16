Jennifer Lopez's Breezy Pants Combine Two Trends We've Been Seeing All Over Hollywood

 Shop cargo jeans starting at $41

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 16, 2023 05:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Photo: Getty Images

We already knew that Jennifer Lopez was a trendsetter. But her recent breezy bottoms took the word to a whole new level.

Last weekend, the Shotgun Wedding actress was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a pair of denim bottoms that combined two trends we're seeing everywhere right now. Not only do they have a wide-leg silhouette (similar to the pair we saw Anne Hathaway wear in Paris), but they're also detailed like cargo pants with large pockets and a utilitarian look, which is a Y2K style we've spotted Jessica Alba and Kylie Jenner wearing.

JLO cargo jeans embed
Getty Images

And honestly, the combo makes sense: Cargos are very practical for moms (or anyone else) on-the-go thanks to their many pockets, while wide-leg jeans are easy to move in and give a chic panache to any pair of pants. If you couldn't make up your mind on which trend to buy into, J.Lo is showing us that maybe we should try both. Shop similar styles below from Amazon, Nordstrom, Free People, and more.

Shop Cargo Jeans Inspired by Jennifer Lopez:

We don't have the deets on J.Lo's exact pants, but this SweatyRocks pair from Amazon combines cargo pants and wide-leg jeans in a stylish, cool-girl way, too. Aside from the obvious details mentioned above, they're high-waisted and also come in black, khaki, brown, and more.

One shopper called them the "most comfortable jeans ever." They continued, "This is my fourth pair I've bought and I'm loving them! The color, wash, style, and the way it fits! Amazing!" So you can bet you won't be counting down the minutes until you can put on your sweatpants.

SweatyRocks Women's High Waist Cargo Jeans Flap Pocket Wide Leg Denim Pants
Amazon

Buy It! SweatyRocks High Waist Cargo Jeans in Blue, $44.99; amazon.com

Prefer a darker wash denim? These Edikted Jaimie Cargo Jeans from Nordstrom still have everything that J.Lo's have — plenty of pockets and a roomy silhouette — but come in a darker navy color that reminds us of the ones Hathaway wore.

They're also made with nonstretch denim, so they won't lose their shape or start to hang oddly after just a couple wears. They're available in sizes XS to XL (which is equivalent to U.S. sizes 2 to 10) for just under $80.

EDIKTED Jaimie Cargo Jeans
Nordstrom

Buy It! Edikted Jaimie Cargo Jeans, $77.60; nordstrom.com

For another pair that's under $100, pick up these Ragged Priest Combat Jeans from Free People. Most similar in color to J.Lo's, the jeans can be styled like the star's with a cream sweater and a messy bun for a look that's giving "coastal grandmother steps into the stardom and starts touring multimillion-dollar homes" vibes.

Want a pair of cargo jeans that are even baggier? There's this pair that has elastic cuffs; and for a sleeker version, Nordstrom has these PacSun ones for under $75.

Jenny from the Block's still got that special fashion touch — and we're trying to copy her style ASAP. Keep scrolling to shop more cargo jeans.

Free People The Ragged Priest Combat Jeans
Free People

Buy It! Free People The Ragged Priest Combat Jeans in Mid Blue, $98; freepeople.com

Viatabuna Women's High Waist Baggy Jeans
Amazon

Buy It! Viatabuna High Waist Flap Pocket Cargo Jeans in Blue, $40.99; amazon.com

Free People Marx Slouchy Cargo Jeans
Free People

Buy It! Free People Marx Slouchy Cargo Jeans in Bluebell, $128; freepeople.com

GAP Organic Cotton '90s Loose Cargo Jeans with Washwell
GAP

Buy It! Gap Organic Cotton '90s Loose Cargo Jeans with Washwell in Light Indigo, $89.95; gap.com

Bright Eyed Low Slung Cotton Blend Cargo Jeans
Nordstrom

Buy It! Free People Bright Eyed Low Slung Cotton Blend Cargo Jeans in Moonstone, $148; nordstrom.com

Pacsun '90s Baggy Nonstretch Cotton Denim Cargo Jeans
Nordstrom

Buy It! PacSun '90s Baggy Nonstretch Cotton Denim Cargo Jeans in Jamie Blue, $69.95; nordstrom.com

House of CB Ria Washed Utility Cargo Jeans
Nordstrom

Buy It! House of CB Ria Washed Utility Cargo Jeans in Blue, $119; nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

The MOTHER x David Bowie capsule
MOTHER Denim Debuts David Bowie Themed Clothing Collection — and It's Out of This World
Inse cordless vacuum
This Cordless Vacuum 'Makes Vacuuming Less of a Chore' — and It's on Sale for $100
nick jonas LHO
Love His Outfit: Hot Dudes in Bold Suits
Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpaNXsouL8-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link christiebrinkley Verified Grey sky! Gray hair! The second you see gray hair it raises the question , just like when you cut bangs ..to keep or not to keep? Thank goodness both are just a personal preference or a fun change of pace. My son thinks it looks cool, but I think I may want to wait till it’s more like the silver whitecaps than the grey wave itself! The verdict is still out ! Happy Sunday! 🌊🌊 https://www.amazon.com/Dokotoo-Womens-Distressed-Boyfriend-Stretch/dp/B0968FPJ82/ Dokotoo Women's Patchwork Destroyed Raw Hem Jeans Ripped Hole Boyfriend Denim Pants
Christie Brinkley Hit the Beach in Comfy and Breathable Jeans That Are Perfect for Spring
Spanx’s Newest Jeans
Spanx's Newest Jeans Feature the Super Flattering Silhouette Celebrities Constantly Wear
95th Annual Academy Awards - Show HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Lady Gaga Epitomized Rockstar Style at the Oscars in Black Ripped Skinny Jeans — Get the Look Starting at $30
Jennifer Garner Boots
Jennifer Garner Put a Spring Twist on the Tall Boot Style Kate Middleton Wore This Winter
Best Jeans for Curvy Women
The 25 Best Jeans for Curvy Women of 2023
The 15 Best Straight Leg Jeans of 2022
We Found the Perfect Pair of Straight-Leg Jeans for Every Body Type
12-best-boyfriend-jeans-of-2022-tout
The 12 Best Boyfriend Jeans of 2023
jeans
The 21 Best Jeans for Short Women, According to Thousands of Petite Shoppers