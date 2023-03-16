Lifestyle Fashion Jennifer Lopez's Breezy Pants Combine Two Trends We've Been Seeing All Over Hollywood Shop cargo jeans starting at $41 By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. Last weekend, the Shotgun Wedding actress was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a pair of denim bottoms that combined two trends we're seeing everywhere right now. Not only do they have a wide-leg silhouette (similar to the pair we saw Anne Hathaway wear in Paris), but they're also detailed like cargo pants with large pockets and a utilitarian look, which is a Y2K style we've spotted Jessica Alba and Kylie Jenner wearing. Getty Images Jennifer Lopez, Gabrielle Union, and More Celebs Wear This Affordable Jewelry Brand — and It's on Sale And honestly, the combo makes sense: Cargos are very practical for moms (or anyone else) on-the-go thanks to their many pockets, while wide-leg jeans are easy to move in and give a chic panache to any pair of pants. If you couldn't make up your mind on which trend to buy into, J.Lo is showing us that maybe we should try both. Shop similar styles below from Amazon, Nordstrom, Free People, and more. Shop Cargo Jeans Inspired by Jennifer Lopez: SweatyRocks High Waist Cargo Jeans in Blue, $44.99; amazon.com Edikted Jaimie Cargo Jeans, $77.60; nordstrom.com Free People The Ragged Priest Combat Jeans in Mid Blue, $98; freepeople.com Viatabuna High Waist Flap Pocket Cargo Jeans in Blue, $40.99; amazon.com Free People Marx Slouchy Cargo Jeans in Bluebell, $128; freepeople.com Gap Organic Cotton '90s Loose Cargo Jeans with Washwell in Light Indigo, $89.95; gap.com Free People Bright Eyed Low Slung Cotton Blend Cargo Jeans in Moonstone, $148; nordstrom.com PacSun '90s Baggy Nonstretch Cotton Denim Cargo Jeans in Jamie Blue, $69.95; nordstrom.com House of CB Ria Washed Utility Cargo Jeans in Blue, $119; nordstrom.com Julia Fox and Rita Ora Are Wearing This New Chunky Ugg Slide You're About to See Everywhere We don't have the deets on J.Lo's exact pants, but this SweatyRocks pair from Amazon combines cargo pants and wide-leg jeans in a stylish, cool-girl way, too. Aside from the obvious details mentioned above, they're high-waisted and also come in black, khaki, brown, and more. One shopper called them the "most comfortable jeans ever." They continued, "This is my fourth pair I've bought and I'm loving them! The color, wash, style, and the way it fits! Amazing!" So you can bet you won't be counting down the minutes until you can put on your sweatpants. Amazon Buy It! SweatyRocks High Waist Cargo Jeans in Blue, $44.99; amazon.com Prefer a darker wash denim? These Edikted Jaimie Cargo Jeans from Nordstrom still have everything that J.Lo's have — plenty of pockets and a roomy silhouette — but come in a darker navy color that reminds us of the ones Hathaway wore. They're also made with nonstretch denim, so they won't lose their shape or start to hang oddly after just a couple wears. They're available in sizes XS to XL (which is equivalent to U.S. sizes 2 to 10) for just under $80. Nordstrom Buy It! Edikted Jaimie Cargo Jeans, $77.60; nordstrom.com For another pair that's under $100, pick up these Ragged Priest Combat Jeans from Free People. Most similar in color to J.Lo's, the jeans can be styled like the star's with a cream sweater and a messy bun for a look that's giving "coastal grandmother steps into the stardom and starts touring multimillion-dollar homes" vibes. Want a pair of cargo jeans that are even baggier? There's this pair that has elastic cuffs; and for a sleeker version, Nordstrom has these PacSun ones for under $75. Jenny from the Block's still got that special fashion touch — and we're trying to copy her style ASAP. Keep scrolling to shop more cargo jeans. Free People Buy It! Free People The Ragged Priest Combat Jeans in Mid Blue, $98; freepeople.com Amazon Buy It! Viatabuna High Waist Flap Pocket Cargo Jeans in Blue, $40.99; amazon.com Free People Buy It! Free People Marx Slouchy Cargo Jeans in Bluebell, $128; freepeople.com GAP Buy It! Gap Organic Cotton '90s Loose Cargo Jeans with Washwell in Light Indigo, $89.95; gap.com Nordstrom Buy It! Free People Bright Eyed Low Slung Cotton Blend Cargo Jeans in Moonstone, $148; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! PacSun '90s Baggy Nonstretch Cotton Denim Cargo Jeans in Jamie Blue, $69.95; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! House of CB Ria Washed Utility Cargo Jeans in Blue, $119; nordstrom.com