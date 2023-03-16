Jennifer Lopez's Breezy Pants Combine Two Trends We've Been Seeing All Over Hollywood

We already knew that Jennifer Lopez was a trendsetter. But her recent breezy bottoms took the word to a whole new level.

Last weekend, the Shotgun Wedding actress was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a pair of denim bottoms that combined two trends we're seeing everywhere right now. Not only do they have a wide-leg silhouette (similar to the pair we saw Anne Hathaway wear in Paris), but they're also detailed like cargo pants with large pockets and a utilitarian look, which is a Y2K style we've spotted Jessica Alba and Kylie Jenner wearing.

Getty Images

And honestly, the combo makes sense: Cargos are very practical for moms (or anyone else) on-the-go thanks to their many pockets, while wide-leg jeans are easy to move in and give a chic panache to any pair of pants. If you couldn't make up your mind on which trend to buy into, J.Lo is showing us that maybe we should try both. Shop similar styles below from Amazon, Nordstrom, Free People, and more.

Shop Cargo Jeans Inspired by Jennifer Lopez:

We don't have the deets on J.Lo's exact pants, but this SweatyRocks pair from Amazon combines cargo pants and wide-leg jeans in a stylish, cool-girl way, too. Aside from the obvious details mentioned above, they're high-waisted and also come in black, khaki, brown, and more.

One shopper called them the "most comfortable jeans ever." They continued, "This is my fourth pair I've bought and I'm loving them! The color, wash, style, and the way it fits! Amazing!" So you can bet you won't be counting down the minutes until you can put on your sweatpants.

Amazon

Buy It! SweatyRocks High Waist Cargo Jeans in Blue, $44.99; amazon.com

Prefer a darker wash denim? These Edikted Jaimie Cargo Jeans from Nordstrom still have everything that J.Lo's have — plenty of pockets and a roomy silhouette — but come in a darker navy color that reminds us of the ones Hathaway wore.

They're also made with nonstretch denim, so they won't lose their shape or start to hang oddly after just a couple wears. They're available in sizes XS to XL (which is equivalent to U.S. sizes 2 to 10) for just under $80.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Edikted Jaimie Cargo Jeans, $77.60; nordstrom.com

For another pair that's under $100, pick up these Ragged Priest Combat Jeans from Free People. Most similar in color to J.Lo's, the jeans can be styled like the star's with a cream sweater and a messy bun for a look that's giving "coastal grandmother steps into the stardom and starts touring multimillion-dollar homes" vibes.

Want a pair of cargo jeans that are even baggier? There's this pair that has elastic cuffs; and for a sleeker version, Nordstrom has these PacSun ones for under $75.

Jenny from the Block's still got that special fashion touch — and we're trying to copy her style ASAP. Keep scrolling to shop more cargo jeans.

Free People

Buy It! Free People The Ragged Priest Combat Jeans in Mid Blue, $98; freepeople.com

Amazon

Buy It! Viatabuna High Waist Flap Pocket Cargo Jeans in Blue, $40.99; amazon.com

Free People

Buy It! Free People Marx Slouchy Cargo Jeans in Bluebell, $128; freepeople.com

GAP

Buy It! Gap Organic Cotton '90s Loose Cargo Jeans with Washwell in Light Indigo, $89.95; gap.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Free People Bright Eyed Low Slung Cotton Blend Cargo Jeans in Moonstone, $148; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! PacSun '90s Baggy Nonstretch Cotton Denim Cargo Jeans in Jamie Blue, $69.95; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! House of CB Ria Washed Utility Cargo Jeans in Blue, $119; nordstrom.com

