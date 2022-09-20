Lifestyle Fashion Jennifer Lopez's Surprising Fall Pants Cost $980, but This Nearly Identical Pair Is Only $40 Don’t retire this summer style just yet By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 20, 2022 11:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram If there's one longstanding fashion rule that everyone remembers, it's the "no white pants after Labor Day" one. But Jennifer Lopez must have ripped that page straight out of her rulebook. At Raising Latina Voices, an event aimed to empower Latina-ownded businesses, on September 17, Lopez spoke to over 400 entrepreneurs about her philanthropic project, Limitless Labs. The star looked chic in a white Fendi wool and silk jacket and wool pants suit paired with towering Valentino pumps, and it reminded us that crisp white basics — and pants, especially — are a smart style choice year-round. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Unsurprisingly, J.Lo's sleek designer suit rings in at $3,590 for the jacket and $980 for the pants. But you don't have to spend thousands of dollars to break the rules — we found a nearly identical pair of white pants for just $40. Super-wide leg pants have been Hollywood's go-to style this season, and these affordable pants are right on trend. Similarly to the Fendi pants, these Amazon best-selling wide-leg trousers have a high-waisted, flare-out silhouette that flatters a range of body types. Amazon Buy It! Tronjori Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants, $39.99; amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Made of soft polyester, the Tronjori Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants are flowy and breathable for those warm fall days. Although they're super lightweight (and white, of course), the pants are opaque, according to shoppers. They feature a zipper and hook-and-eye closure, and they also have pockets. And unlike Lopez's, these pants are machine-washable. The best part about these pants is that they can be dressed up or down. Wear them with a sweater and white sneakers for a lunch date, or toss on a blouse and booties for a twist on the classic office outfit. Shoppers say they receive so much praise when they wear them. "These are one of my favorite pairs of pants. I wear them every week and always get compliments," one reviewer wrote. "I bought these as essentially sweatpants alternatives and they are indeed incredibly comfortable while still looking chic," another person added. You can also consider other affordable white pants from Amazon, like the Funyyzo pants, which pretty much have all of the same features as the Tronjori pair, except they're slightly less flared at the bottom. Or the Lucuna High Waist Pants, which offer the high waist and wide-leg flare that Hollywood has been loving, but with a cute waist belt that can be tied to your liking. Bottom line? White pants are worth trying for fall. Shop Jennifer Lopez-inspired white trousers below — prices start at just $28. Amazon Buy It! Hooever Wide Leg Trousers, $30 with coupon (orig. $41.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Funyyzo Wide-Leg Trousers, $35; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lucuna High Waist Pants with Belt, $27.99; amazon.com Madewell Buy It! Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Workwear Pant, $98; madewell.com Spanx Buy It! Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant, $128; spanx.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.