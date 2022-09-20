Jennifer Lopez's Surprising Fall Pants Cost $980, but This Nearly Identical Pair Is Only $40

If there's one longstanding fashion rule that everyone remembers, it's the "no white pants after Labor Day" one. But Jennifer Lopez must have ripped that page straight out of her rulebook.

At Raising Latina Voices, an event aimed to empower Latina-ownded businesses, on September 17, Lopez spoke to over 400 entrepreneurs about her philanthropic project, Limitless Labs. The star looked chic in a white Fendi wool and silk jacket and wool pants suit paired with towering Valentino pumps, and it reminded us that crisp white basics — and pants, especially — are a smart style choice year-round.

Unsurprisingly, J.Lo's sleek designer suit rings in at $3,590 for the jacket and $980 for the pants. But you don't have to spend thousands of dollars to break the rules — we found a nearly identical pair of white pants for just $40.

Super-wide leg pants have been Hollywood's go-to style this season, and these affordable pants are right on trend. Similarly to the Fendi pants, these Amazon best-selling wide-leg trousers have a high-waisted, flare-out silhouette that flatters a range of body types.

Buy It! Tronjori Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants, $39.99; amazon.com

Made of soft polyester, the Tronjori Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants are flowy and breathable for those warm fall days. Although they're super lightweight (and white, of course), the pants are opaque, according to shoppers. They feature a zipper and hook-and-eye closure, and they also have pockets. And unlike Lopez's, these pants are machine-washable.

The best part about these pants is that they can be dressed up or down. Wear them with a sweater and white sneakers for a lunch date, or toss on a blouse and booties for a twist on the classic office outfit.

Shoppers say they receive so much praise when they wear them. "These are one of my favorite pairs of pants. I wear them every week and always get compliments," one reviewer wrote. "I bought these as essentially sweatpants alternatives and they are indeed incredibly comfortable while still looking chic," another person added.

You can also consider other affordable white pants from Amazon, like the Funyyzo pants, which pretty much have all of the same features as the Tronjori pair, except they're slightly less flared at the bottom. Or the Lucuna High Waist Pants, which offer the high waist and wide-leg flare that Hollywood has been loving, but with a cute waist belt that can be tied to your liking.

Bottom line? White pants are worth trying for fall. Shop Jennifer Lopez-inspired white trousers below — prices start at just $28.

Buy It! Hooever Wide Leg Trousers, $30 with coupon (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Funyyzo Wide-Leg Trousers, $35; amazon.com

Buy It! Lucuna High Waist Pants with Belt, $27.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Workwear Pant, $98; madewell.com

Buy It! Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant, $128; spanx.com

