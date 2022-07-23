Jennifer Lopez Paired a $2,290 Dress with $55 Flip Flops for a PDA-Packed Paris Park Date with Ben Affleck

On Friday, Lopez, 52 was spotted in Paris hand-in-hand, arm-in-arm, and cheek-to-cheek (you get the picture!) with Ben Affleck, and we're into her low-key shoe choice for the newlyweds' romantic outing. The duo — who tied the knot in Las Vegas last weekend — is currently celebrating their nuptials with their children in the city of love, and there has been no shortage of PDA-packed moments between the couple so far.