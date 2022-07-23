Jennifer Lopez Paired a $2,290 Dress with $55 Flip Flops for a PDA-Packed Paris Park Date with Ben Affleck
We saw Jennifer Lopez wearing a floral dress and flip-flops, so we're wearing a floral dress and flip-flops. But seriously, all Mean Girls puns aside, J.Lo's latest look is the perfect mix of pretty and practical, so naturally, we plan to copy it, stat.
On Friday, Lopez, 52 was spotted in Paris hand-in-hand, arm-in-arm, and cheek-to-cheek (you get the picture!) with Ben Affleck, and we're into her low-key shoe choice for the newlyweds' romantic outing. The duo — who tied the knot in Las Vegas last weekend — is currently celebrating their nuptials with their children in the city of love, and there has been no shortage of PDA-packed moments between the couple so far.
For their early morning park date, which included plenty of cuddling, kissing, and hand-holding, Lopez wore a short-sleeve white midi dress with a colorful wildflower print. While the Oscar De La Renta number was fitting for her and Affleck's intimate stroll, at $2,290, it isn't exactly affordable. Her shoes, however, cost way less, ringing in at $55.
Although J.Lo's exact white flip-flops from TKEES are currently sold out, there are plenty of comfy and cost-effective picks out there, like this $5 pair at Old Navy that's perfect for pool days this summer.
Buy It! Flip-Flop Sandal in Bright White, $4.99; oldnavy.gap.com
This is far from the first time Lopez has been spotted in flip-flops: The Marry Me actress has made her love of popular footwear brand Havaianas known over the years, having worn both black and tan pairs of the popular Slim Flip-Flop — and right now, you can get that exact comfy style in white for $26 at Nordstrom.
Buy It! Havaiana Slim Flip-Flop, $26; nordstrom.com
Flip-flops are an ideal footwear choice during summer's hottest days, because they give your feet room to breathe, and they're comfortable for walking around, like Lopez showcased while exploring Paris. Wear them with dresses à la J.Lo, your swimsuit and coverup for hitting the beach, or a tennis skirt while you run errands.
Everyone needs a plain pair of flip-flops in their wardrobe, and a white pick is the closet chameleon you've been looking for. Shop more white flip-flops at Nordstrom and Amazon below.
Buy It! Croc Women's Flip-Flop Sandals, $24.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Honolulu Flip-Flop, $39.95; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Beach Slides by J/Slide Sandee Platform Flip-Flop, $49; nordstrom.com
Buy It! OluKai Kapehe Flip-Flop, $80; nordstrom.com
Buy It! FitFlop iQushion Flip-Flop, $32; nordstrom.com
- Jennifer Lopez Paired a $2,290 Dress with $55 Flip Flops for a PDA-Packed Paris Park Date with Ben Affleck
- This One-Shoulder Jumpsuit 'Looks and Feels Expensive,' According to Shoppers — and It's Just $34 Right Now
- This Slim Wallet Makes Shopping and Traveling So Much Easier, According to Shoppers — and It's Just $10
- It's Official: These Are Amazon's Most-Loved Beach Essentials, Including Swimwear and Sunnies Starting at $13